You Can Save Rs 1 lakh Or More On These Cars Manufactured In 2024 This February

While we are already in the second of 2025, many automakers are offering discounts on their existing lineup. If you're planning to buy a car this February and want to make the most of your budget, consider going for MY24 models (model year), as these cars are being offered with higher benefits compared to MY25 models. To help you make an informed choice, we've compiled a list of some of the most popular MY24 offerings, each coming with benefits of Rs 1 lakh or more.

Disclaimer: Note that models manufactured in 2024 may have a lower resale value compared to models manufactured in 2025.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 4 lakh

The MY24 units of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are being offered with a cash benefit of whopping Rs 4 lakh.

Note that the Ioniq 5 is available in a single fully loaded trim, priced at Rs 46.05 lakh.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Amount Offers Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.5 lakh Dominion Kit (optional) Kit worth Rs 52,699 + Rs 1.1 lakh cash discount Additional Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 45,000 Rural Offers Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.18 lakh

The benefits mentioned above are valid on all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara. You can opt for either a cash discount up to Rs 1.5 lakh or a special edition Dominion kit worth 52,699 lakh, with an additional Rs 1.1 lakh off.

The top-spec Alpha, and mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants are being offered with cash discount of up to Rs 65,000. These variants can also be had with an optional special edition kit, with amounts varying depending on the variants.

Base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV gets a cash benefit of Rs 35,000.

You can also opt for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 instead of the scrappage bonus mentioned above.

The strong-hybrid variants of the SUV are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, along with a complimentary 5 years of warranty.

Prices for the Maruti Grand Vitara ranged between Rs 11.19 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

2nd Gen Honda Amaze

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.07 lakh

The only brand to offer discounts over Rs 1 lakh on this list is from Honda.

The automakers continue to offer the 2nd gen Amaze. The discounts are available with the top-spec VX variant of the sub-4m sedan.

That said, customers opting for the base-spec E and mid-spec S variants can get total benefits of up to Rs 57,200.

Honda has priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.

Maruti Jimny

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.90 lakh Booking Offer Rs 1,500 Total Benefit Up to Rs 1.91 lakh

The benefits mentioned above apply to the top-spec Alpha variants of the Maruti Jimny.

Buyers looking for base-spec Zeta variants can get a discount of Rs 1.20 lakh, while the booking offers remain the same.

The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 12.76 lakh and Rs 14.95 lakh.

Maruti Invicto

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 1 lakh Booking Offer Rs 30,000 Scrappage Bonus Up To Rs 1.15 lakh Total Benefit Up to Rs 2.45 lakh

The cash discount mentioned in the table is applicable on the top-spec Alpha variant of the Maruti Invicto.

For the entry-level Zeta variant, the cash discount reduces to Rs 50,000, while other benefits remain unchanged.

The Maruti MPV is priced from Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest dealership.

