Maruti Suzuki Jimny At Auto Expo 2020: In Detailed Pics

Modified On Feb 09, 2020 11:03 AM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

Take a closer look at the spiritual successor of Maruti’s revered 4x4, the Gypsy

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Jimny has finally arrived in India, albeit only as a showcase to ‘assess the response of Indian customers’ at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The Jimny is renowned for its robustness and off-roading capabilities despite its small size. While most global markets get the Jimny in its three-door avatar, as showcased, India would get a more conventional five-door version of it by 2021.

Explore the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the detailed gallery below:

The Maruti Jimny is easy to identify by its boxy stance and high ground clearance. It also features a lot of cladding, which makes it look off-road-ready straight from the factory. Many would say it’s a miniature version of the Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.

The model on display was the Jimny Sierra variant featuring Jungle Green exterior colour and some green inside the cabin as well.

The front end of the Jimny is a mix of rugged toughness and cute proportions. It has a thick front bumper with a skid plate below the air dam. The grille is also made of cladding-like material, which would be more suited for off-road adventures like wading through muddy waters. It even comes equipped with headlamp washers.

The Jimny’s design is quite straightforward. It has plenty of glass-area with large windows for improved visibility and a clean design that would reduce the risk of dents and scrapes while traversing in off-road territory. It has thick black cladding for the wheel arches, which would be easier to clean and also to protect the paintwork.

It has a spare wheel mounted on its tailgate, which is hinged on its side so that it swings open, rather than a top-hinged tailgate that lifts open. Again, a design suited for better access to the rear in a non-urban surrounding. The tail lamps are located on the rear bumper, just like previous-gen Jimnys, with a high-mounted brake light above the tailgate.

Despite its rugged appeal, the Jimny is not a spartan offering. It gets modern features like LED headlamps with DRLs and indicators mounted on the ORVMs. The design retains plenty of cues from the original like the round headlamps, the position of the indicators, and vertical slats in the grille.

The passenger side of the ORVM can be fitted with a camera and its feed can be displayed on the central infotainment screen. Why? It would help the driver navigate through difficult terrain without the assistance of a co-driver.

The Jimny was seen with stylised 15-inch alloys on 195/80 rubber.

While the Jimny’s interior was kept under lock and key at the expo, we did get a peek through the large window. The global model comes with a retro-modern layout and an all-black cabin. The Sierra variant gets green on the seat upholstery too.

The Euro-spec model is fitted with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the comforts include auto AC, heated seats, steering-mounted controls, and cruise control. The front passenger gets a grab handle on the dashboard -- another design element that resembles the G Wagon’s cabin.

The Jimny’s instrument cluster features analogue dials with a digital multi-information display in the middle. The cluster surround carries forward the ethos of the old Gypsy with the visible screw-tops and dial layout.

The Jimny’s 4x4 drivetrain gets a low-range transfer case to switch between 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low.

The second-generation Jimny used to be offered in India in its long-wheelbase version as the Maruti Gypsy. While the Gypsy has been put out to pasture, the new Jimny could be Maruti’s modern 4x4 offering to rival the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, same as the Ciaz, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza, and could be priced around Rs 10 lakh.