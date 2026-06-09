Top 5 Cars That Will Blow You Away With Their Performance Under Rs 20 Lakh

Want to make your drive to the workplace or going on long drives more exciting? Whether it be performance of engine or handling of the chassis, these affordable cars will make your drive memorable in different ways. Here’s a list of the most exciting cars under Rs 20 lakh you can drive around the city and on the highway with a bonus pick as well!

Volkswagen Virtus

Price: Rs 12.33 Lakh To Rs 22.06 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The Volkswagen Virtus was launched back in 2022, which was the replacement of the Vento sedan in its lineup. The Virtus is quick in the city, handles great around the corners, easily gets to triple digit speeds and can make overtakes feel effortless.

It is powered by two engine options: 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engines paired to manual and automatic gearbox options. The 1.5 litre turbo-petrol mated to the 7-speed DCT is an especially fun combination, and could be a top pick for enthusiasts. It is expected to get a facelift this year, with spy shots circling around. Here’s a detailed story about it.This German sedan is equipped with features like 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, single-pane sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, automatic climate control and an 8-speaker sound system. For safety, it gets 6 airbags, Multi-collision Braking (MBD), electronic stability control (ESC) and a rear view camera with parking sensors.

Renault Duster

Price : Rs 12.09 lakhs to Rs 21.56 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The Renault Duster made its comeback earlier this year, with the introduction of powerful turbo-petrol engines. What the Duster is known for is its robust ride and handling, which dismisses any pothole that comes its way, perfectly balanced for Indian roads, which makes it an enthusiast-favourite. The new Duster is powered by 1-litre and 1.3 turbo-petrol engines, which offer a smooth and powerful experience.

Key features in the Duster include a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with inbuilt Google, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger and a powered tailgate. For safety, it gets a level 2 ADAS suite, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, hill hold assist (HHA) and electronic stability control (ESC).

Mahindra BE 6

Price : Rs 20.67 lakhs to Rs 30.25 lakhs (ex-showroom)

When you drive the Mahindra BE 6, it will give you an adrenaline rush with its incredible acceleration and poise through corners. In the city, it cuts through traffic quickly and you can drive it in a relaxed manner as well. What complements this is the batmobile-like looks which make it stand out from anything else out on the road. You also get a menacing driver-focused cockpit that makes the experience even more exciting.

The BE 6 is powered by an option of 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs with a claimed range of up to 683 km. It delivers an output of 231 PS and 380 Nm, with a rear-wheel drive setup.

It gets key features such as 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrument cluster, AR-based heads-up display, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multi-colour ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM and dual-zone climate control. For safety, it gets level-2 ADAS tech, 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, hill hold assist and ESC.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Price: Rs 9.27 lakhs to Rs 11.74 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Thinking of buying a hot hatch on a budget? Hyundai is happy to cater to you with their i20 N Line with its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is smooth, refined and quick. In the city, it can have a silent and refined character, but once out on highway, the engine comes alive with a punchy mid-range and the sporty exhaust sound adding drama to your drive experience. Hyundai also made the i20 N line look sportier with lowered suspension, red accents on bumpers, side skirts, rear bumper with dual-tip exhaust which sounds good.

The i20 N Line is packed with key features such as 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-speaker Bose sound system, single-pane sunroof, automatic headlamps and automatic climate control. For safety, it has 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a rear view camera with parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Price: Rs 14.59 lakhs to Rs 17.04 lakhs (ex-showroom)

With its tiny footprint and retro-cool looks, the Maruti Jimny feels fun to drive in its own unique way. While not as quick as some other cars in this list, it will surely make you smile when the roads end. With its smooth 1.5-litre petrol engine and serious off-road chops it is a different take on a fun-to-drive SUV. It gets 4WD system with low and high modes

Key feature highlights of the Jimny include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, projector LED headlamps with headlamp washers, cruise control and automatic climate control. For safety, it has 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear view camera with parking sensors.

BONUS

Honda City Facelift

Price: Rs 12 Lakhs To Rs 21 Lakhs (ex-showroom)

With sedans going under the radar of most buyers, the Honda City has re-ignited the spark in the sedan segment. Underneath, its 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine continues to be one of the enthusiast favourites with its free-revving and smooth nature. It also has plush ride quality and refined feel, which lends it a premium appeal for family buyers.

The 2026 Honda City is equipped with key features such as 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, auto LED headlamps, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger and ambient lighting. On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist(HHA) and rear parking sensors.