2026 Honda City Vs Volkswagen Virtus: Can The Updated City Take On The Segment Leader?

The Honda City is undoubtedly one of the most popular sedans in its segment. However, in recent years, it has lost its throne to more well-rounded sedans like the Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna. In fact, the Virtus has taken over the segment, giving the stalwarts a run for their money. To fight back, Honda has launched the facelifted version of the City with updates that genuinely add value and improve the aesthetics.

Both cater to buyers seeking a practical family sedan with space, features, and powerful engine options. So in this report, we take you through a detailed comparison between these two sedans, comparing their prices, dimensions, features and powertrain options:

Price

Model Honda City VW Virtus Price (ex-showroom) Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh

There is a price difference of around Rs 1.5 lakh for the entry-level variants. Top-spec variants of the VW Virtus are more affordable.

It is important to note that the prices of the non-hybrid Honda City are lower than those of the Virtus. Want to check out the variant-wise pricing? Check out this story.

Let’s find out what you get for similar money:

Dimensions

Parameter Honda City Volkswagen Virtus Difference Length 4594 mm 4561 mm +33 mm Width 1748 mm 1752 mm (-4 mm) Height 1489 mm 1507 mm (-18mm) Wheelbase 2600 mm 2651 mm (-51 mm)

Both Virtus and City are nearly identical in size.

The City is the longest sedan in the segment, offering more length than the Slavia, Virtus and even the Verna.

The Virtus, on the other hand, is taller than the Honda sedan.

The Volkswagen sedan has a larger wheelbase, but both sedans are similar in terms of space and comfort. Honda City’s seats are softer, while the Virtus’ seats are more upright.

Colour Options

Honda City Volkswagen Virtus Crystal Black (new) Lava Blue Radiant Red Carbon Steel Grey Matte Obsidian Blue Rising Blue Metallic Platinum White Carbon Steel Grey Cognac Silver Deep Black Pearl Meteoroid Grey Reflex Silver — Candy White — Wild Cherry Red

As seen above, the City facelift gets six hues, while the Virtus gets two extra colour options over the Honda sedan.

The City now gets a new black shade, which suits its elegant stance.

The Virtus stands out in the blue, red and black hues.

Powertrain

When it comes to powertrain options, both the Virtus and the City only get petrol engines. Let’s take a look at the specifications:

Model Honda City Volkswagen Virtus Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5 litre Naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 121 PS 98 PS (up to 126 PS) 115 PS 150 PS Torque 145 Nm 127 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-step CVT e-CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The City facelift continues with its familiar and bullet-proof 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The Virtus takes the sportier approach with 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo engines.

The City’s petrol mill is a tad more powerful than the Virtus’ smaller engine.

However, the Virtus in the 1.5-litre turbo guise is much more powerful and faster than the City.

If you prioritize efficiency, the City’s hybrid powertrain could be ideal for you. It offers over 26 kmpl of fuel efficiency, which is unmatched in the mid-spec sedan segment.

You get both manual and automatic options with the pure petrol engine options.

Features

Feature Honda City VW Virtus Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ Foglamps LED Halogen Connected DRLs ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster Semi-digital 8-inch display Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker sound system 8-speaker sound system Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered front seats ❌ ✅(6-way) Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ❌ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control (AC) Automatic Automatic Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Rear Rear ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto hold ✅(Hybrid only) ❌ 360-degree camera ✅ ❌ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅(Warning only) ADAS ✅ ❌

As seen above, the City and Virtus both offer a few features over each other.

The Virtus offers more feel-good features like powered seats and a fully digital driver display.

The City has a better safety package. It gets a 360-degree camera as well as level-2 ADAS. That being said, the reverse parking camera of the Virtus feels like it belongs in a lower-segment car.

Overall, the City’s package feels slightly better now. We expect Volkswagen to add more features with the facelifted Virtus.

CarDekho Says

Both the 2026 Honda City facelift and the Volkswagen Virtus make a strong case for themselves in the mid-size sedan segment. The City wins on safety features, more efficient powertrain options, and newer styling. The Virtus offers a more engaging drive, especially with the 1.5-litre turbo engine. It also offers more feel-good features and access to the iconic GT badging.

The City brings Honda’s reliability and top-notch engineering, while the Virtus offers excellent driving dynamics and German engineering. The City is the more mature pick here, while the Virtus appeals more to the heart. Whichever sedan you pick, you won’t go wrong. We recommend that you take a long test drive of both these cars along with your family and then finalize. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more such informative content.

Which sedan would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.