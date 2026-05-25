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    2026 Honda City Vs Volkswagen Virtus: Can The Updated City Take On The Segment Leader?

    The City facelift has been launched with meaningful updates, while the Virtus is yet to get a facelift (expected soon)

    Published On May 25, 2026 05:33 PM By Yashein

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    Honda City vs Volkswagen Virtus

    The Honda City is undoubtedly one of the most popular sedans in its segment. However, in recent years, it has lost its throne to more well-rounded sedans like the Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna. In fact, the Virtus has taken over the segment, giving the stalwarts a run for their money. To fight back, Honda has launched the facelifted version of the City with updates that genuinely add value and improve the aesthetics. 

    Both cater to buyers seeking a practical family sedan with space, features, and powerful engine options. So in this report, we take you through a detailed comparison between these two sedans, comparing their prices, dimensions, features and powertrain options:  

    Price

    Model

    Honda City 

    VW Virtus

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh 

    Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh 
    • There is a price difference of around Rs 1.5 lakh for the entry-level variants. Top-spec variants of the VW Virtus are more affordable.

    Honda City

    • It is important to note that the prices of the non-hybrid Honda City are lower than those of the Virtus. Want to check out the variant-wise pricing? Check out this story.  

    Let’s find out what you get for similar money:

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Honda City 

    Volkswagen Virtus

    Difference

    Length

    4594 mm

    4561 mm

    +33 mm

    Width

    1748 mm

    1752 mm

    (-4 mm)

    Height 

    1489 mm

    1507 mm

    (-18mm) 

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2651 mm

    (-51 mm) 

    • Both Virtus and City are nearly identical in size. 

    Honda City Front
    Volkswagen Virtus Front

    • The City is the longest sedan in the segment, offering more length than the Slavia, Virtus and even the Verna. 

    Honda City Rear
    Volkswagen Virtus Rear

    • The Virtus, on the other hand, is taller than the Honda sedan. 

    Honda City Side
    Volkswagen Virtus Side

    • The Volkswagen sedan has a larger wheelbase, but both sedans are similar in terms of space and comfort. Honda City’s seats are softer, while the Virtus’ seats are more upright. 

    Colour Options 

    Honda City 

    Volkswagen Virtus 

    Crystal Black (new)

    Lava Blue

    Radiant Red

    Carbon Steel Grey Matte

    Obsidian Blue

    Rising Blue Metallic

    Platinum White

    Carbon Steel Grey

    Cognac Silver

    Deep Black Pearl

    Meteoroid Grey

    Reflex Silver

    Candy White

    Wild Cherry Red
    • As seen above, the City facelift gets six hues, while the Virtus gets two extra colour options over the Honda sedan. 

    • The City now gets a new black shade, which suits its elegant stance. 

    Honda City Three Quarter Front

    • The Virtus stands out in the blue, red and black hues. 

    Volkswagen Virtus

    Powertrain 

    When it comes to powertrain options, both the Virtus and the City only get petrol engines. Let’s take a look at the specifications:

    Model

    Honda City 

    Volkswagen Virtus

    Engine

    1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5 litre Naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Power 

    121 PS

    98 PS (up to 126 PS)

    115 PS

    150 PS 

    Torque

    145 Nm

    127 Nm

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 7-step CVT

    e-CVT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    • The City facelift continues with its familiar and bullet-proof 1.5-litre petrol engine. 

    Honda City Front

    • The Virtus takes the sportier approach with 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo engines. 

    Volkswagen Virtus

    • The City’s petrol mill is a tad more powerful than the Virtus’ smaller engine. 

    • However, the Virtus in the 1.5-litre turbo guise is much more powerful and faster than the City. 

    • If you prioritize efficiency, the City’s hybrid powertrain could be ideal for you. It offers over 26 kmpl of fuel efficiency, which is unmatched in the mid-spec sedan segment. 

    • You get both manual and automatic options with the pure petrol engine options. 

    Features

    Feature

    Honda City 

    VW Virtus

    Auto Headlamps

    Foglamps

    LED

    Halogen

    Connected DRLs 

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10-inch touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅ 

    Instrument Cluster

    Semi-digital 

    8-inch display 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker sound system 

    8-speaker sound system

    Push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Powered front seats

    ✅(6-way)

    Ambient lighting 

    Paddle shifters

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control (AC)

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Keyless entry 

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Rear 

    Rear

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Electronic parking brake with auto hold 

    ✅(Hybrid only)

    360-degree camera

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    ADAS

    • As seen above, the City and Virtus both offer a few features over each other. 

    • The Virtus offers more feel-good features like powered seats and a fully digital driver display. 

    • The City has a better safety package. It gets a 360-degree camera as well as level-2 ADAS. That being said, the reverse parking camera of the Virtus feels like it belongs in a lower-segment car.  

    Overall, the City’s package feels slightly better now. We expect Volkswagen to add more features with the facelifted Virtus. 

    CarDekho Says

    Both the 2026 Honda City facelift and the Volkswagen Virtus make a strong case for themselves in the mid-size sedan segment. The City wins on safety features, more efficient powertrain options, and newer styling. The Virtus offers a more engaging drive, especially with the 1.5-litre turbo engine. It also offers more feel-good features and access to the iconic GT badging. 

    The City brings Honda’s reliability and top-notch engineering, while the Virtus offers excellent driving dynamics and German engineering. The City is the more mature pick here, while the Virtus appeals more to the heart. Whichever sedan you pick, you won’t go wrong. We recommend that you take a long test drive of both these cars along with your family and then finalize. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more such informative content. 

    Which sedan would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

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