Top 20 Best Selling Cars Of 2020

New entrants like the Renault Triber, Tata Altroz, Maruti S-Presso, and the new generation Hyundai Creta have made their way to the list

The year 2020 saw many cars being launched in India, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the country-wide lockdown in the first half. The sub-4-metre SUV and the premium-hatchback space witnessed most of the new launches. Here are the best selling cars in 2020.

PS: Multiple new entrants have made it to the list.

Model Units Sold In 2020 Maruti Swift 1,60,765 Maruti Alto 1,54,076 Maruti Baleno 1,53,986 Maruti WagonR 1,48,298 Maruti Dzire 1,24,969 Maruti XL6+Ertiga 1,04,185 Maruti Eeco 99,480 Hyundai Creta 96,989 Kia Seltos 96,932 Hyundai Grand i10 91,930 Maruti Vitara Brezza 83,866 Hyundai Venue 82,428 Hyundai i20 73,414 Maruti S-Presso 67,690 Maruti Celerio 59,463 Mahindra Bolero 52,763 Tata Tiago 49,486 Tata Nexon 48,842 Tata Altroz 47,070 Renault Triber 38,906

Key Takeaways:

The top seven most-selling cars are from Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Swift was 2020's bestseller, having overtaken the more affordable Alto and WagonR.

The Alto trailing behind could be because Maruti discontinued the Alto K10.

The Hyundai Creta was 2020's top-selling SUV and the eighth most sought-after car overall. The new generation is still popular, even though it has been a year since its launch.

The Kia Seltos trailed behind the Creta by just 57 units. More than 96,000 units of the former were sold in 2020, highlighting its continued popularity.

The Seltos and Creta have an extensive lineup of variants, with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh and hitting almost Rs 20 lakh on-road. This pits both against multiple SUVs in the said price bracket.

In the sub-4-metre SUV space, the Vitara Brezza takes the lead with 83,866 units sold in 2020.

Hyundai Venue was the bestselling sub-compact SUV for many months after its launch. The Kia Sonet was launched in September and became an instant hit. Even though it overtook the Brezza and Venue briefly, it eventually could not make it to this list.

Maruti S-Presso, with its increased ground clearance, was positioned as a slightly more premium alternative to the Alto K10. In 2020, it was the 14th most-selling car. Seems like the S-Presso couldn't garner the momentum it was expected to.

The Renault Triber overtook the entry-level Kwid to become the carmaker’s bestselling car. It is currently the most affordable 7-seater you can buy, and the upcoming 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant could up its popularity further.

The Tiago was Tata's bestselling car in 2020. On its heels were the Nexon and Altroz.

Barring the Maruti Dzire, there’s no other sedan on the list.

Mahindra Bolero, at number 16, was the only car from the manufacturer to make it to the list.

The Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and the new Hyundai i20 are expected to be the chart-toppers in 2021.

