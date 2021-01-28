  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsTop 20 Best Selling Cars Of 2020
English | हिंदी

Top 20 Best Selling Cars Of 2020

Published On Jan 28, 2021 08:00 AM By Anonymous for Maruti Swift

  • 11122 Views
  • Write a comment

New entrants like the Renault Triber, Tata Altroz, Maruti S-Presso, and the new generation Hyundai Creta have made their way to the list

The year 2020 saw many cars being launched in India, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the country-wide lockdown in the first half. The sub-4-metre SUV and the premium-hatchback space witnessed most of the new launches. Here are the best selling cars in 2020.

PS: Multiple new entrants have made it to the list. 

Model

Units Sold In 2020

Maruti Swift

1,60,765

Maruti Alto

1,54,076

Maruti Baleno

1,53,986

Maruti WagonR

1,48,298

Maruti Dzire

1,24,969

Maruti XL6+Ertiga

1,04,185

Maruti Eeco

99,480

Hyundai Creta

96,989

Kia Seltos

96,932

Hyundai Grand i10

91,930

Maruti Vitara Brezza

83,866

Hyundai Venue

82,428

Hyundai i20

73,414

Maruti S-Presso

67,690

Maruti Celerio

59,463

Mahindra Bolero

52,763

Tata Tiago

49,486

Tata Nexon

48,842

Tata Altroz

47,070

Renault Triber

38,906

Key Takeaways: 

  • The top seven most-selling cars are from Maruti Suzuki. 

  • Maruti Swift was 2020's bestseller, having overtaken the more affordable Alto and WagonR. 

  • The Alto trailing behind could be because Maruti discontinued the Alto K10. 

Maruti Suzuki Alto

  • The Hyundai Creta was 2020's top-selling SUV and the eighth most sought-after car overall. The new generation is still popular, even though it has been a year since its launch. 

  • The Kia Seltos trailed behind the Creta by just 57 units. More than 96,000 units of the former were sold in 2020, highlighting its continued popularity. 

  • The Seltos and Creta have an extensive lineup of variants, with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh and hitting almost Rs 20 lakh on-road. This pits both against multiple SUVs in the said price bracket.

Hyundai Creta Diesel Sales Booming Despite Increasing Fuel Prices

  • In the sub-4-metre SUV space, the Vitara Brezza takes the lead with 83,866 units sold in 2020. 

  • Hyundai Venue was the bestselling sub-compact SUV for many months after its launch. The Kia Sonet was launched in September and became an instant hit. Even though it overtook the Brezza and Venue briefly, it eventually could not make it to this list. 

  • Maruti S-Presso, with its increased ground clearance, was positioned as a slightly more premium alternative to the Alto K10. In 2020, it was the 14th most-selling car. Seems like the S-Presso couldn't garner the momentum it was expected to. 

Hyundai Venue

  • The Renault Triber overtook the entry-level Kwid to become the carmaker’s bestselling car. It is currently the most affordable 7-seater you can buy, and the upcoming 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant could up its popularity further. 

  • The Tiago was Tata's bestselling car in 2020. On its heels were the Nexon and Altroz

  • Barring the Maruti Dzire, there’s no other sedan on the list. 

  • Mahindra Bolero, at number 16, was the only car from the manufacturer to make it to the list. 

  • The Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and the new Hyundai i20 are expected to be the chart-toppers in 2021. 

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT

A
Published by
Anonymous
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?