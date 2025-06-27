Mercedes-AMG GT 63 And GT 63 Pro Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 3 Crore

Both models get a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that can propel the GT model from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds

The GT 63 is priced at Rs 3crore, while the GT 63 Pro costs Rs 3.65 crore (ex-showroom).

It gets a design that is evolutionary and comes with LED projector headlights, massive air intakes, a chunky spoiler and a sport rear diffuser.

Inside, it gets dual digital displays, a 3-spoke AMG steering wheel and a 2+2 layout with sport seats at the front.

The safety suite includes multiple airbags, traction control and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

After introducing the limited-run Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition earlier this month, the German carmaker has now launched the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 Pro in India. This marks the return of the nameplate to the country following its discontinuation in 2020. Prices for the new models start from Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). While the overall design remains largely similar to the previous version, the updated GT models come with a retuned engine and a brand new cabin with a four-seater layout.

Let us take a closer look, starting with the prices:

Prices

Model Price Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Rs 3 crore Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Rs 3.65 crore

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

As the table suggests, the GT 63 Pro commands a price premium of Rs 65 lakh over the regular GT 63 model.

Now, let us take a look at everything that is offered by both the models:

Exterior

The exterior design of the GT 63 and GT 63 Pro are very sporty and aggressive, as is typical to other AMG offerings. Its design is an evolution to the older car, but thoroughly updated with modern touches. Both models come with projector LED headlights enclosed in a teardrop-shaped housing highlighted by sleek LED DRLs. It gets a massive black air intake channel at the front with carbonfibre elements that looks properly aggressive. It also gets active air flaps to maximise air intake to the engine.

In profile, it gets aggressive looking alloys with low profile tyres and two doors with flush-fitting door handles and a sloping roofline. All of these come together to give it a sleek look generally associated with a coupe.

The rear design is again aggressive with sleek connected tail lights having horizontal LED elements that look sporty especially at night. A black spoiler and a black diffuser with a quad-exhaust setup rounds off the overall look.

The GT 63 Pro gets all these design elements, and adds bigger 21-inch alloy wheels that are lighter than the regular model’s rims. It also sits on better tyres and bigger brakes. It also gets improved aerodynamics and a more advanced engine cooling system.

Interior

Step inside the cabin and you are welcomed by a sporty all-black interior theme, highlighted by soft-touch materials spread across the dashboard with contrasting stitching that adds a touch of visual contrast. The cabin features a 3-spoke AMG steering wheel equipped with controls for the infotainment system and cruise control, along with two rotary dials to adjust the drive mode and suspension settings.

Adding to the premium feel are two digital displays and signature silver circular AC vents, which together create a modern and upmarket look generally associated with AMG cars.

To further enhance the sporty appeal, the GT 63 and GT 63 Pro come with front sport seats. Unlike the previous model, the new GT now features a 2+2 seating layout. However, the rear seats are best suited for children or pets due to limited space.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, both the GT 63 and GT 63 Pro are equipped with a 12.3-inch driver’s display and an 11.9-inch touchscreen laid out in a portrait orientation, a multi-zone auto AC, powered front seats, ambient lighting and a Burmester sound system.

Its safety suite includes 8 airbags, traction control, rear parking camera with sensors and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Powertrain Options

While both the GT 63 and GT 63 Pro are powered by the same twin-turbo V8 engine, there are some differences in their performance figures. Here are the details:

Model Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Engine 4-litre twin-turbo V8 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 585 PS 612 PS Torque 800 Nm 850 Nm Transmission 9-speed MCT* 9-speed MCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*MCT = Multi-clutch automatic transmission

Both the GT 63s can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. It has an electronically limited top speed of 317 kmph.

Rivals

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 Pro lock horns with the Porsche 911 and Aston Martin Vantage.