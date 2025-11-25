Top 10 Turbo-Petrol Cars You Can Buy In India Under Rs 15 Lakh

From punchy hatchbacks to powerful compact SUVs, here are the turbo-petrol models that promise an excitement into everyday driving

The turbo-petrol segment under Rs 15 lakh has grown significantly in recent years. This means you now have more choices that deliver stronger performance than standard petrol engines. In this report, we have picked ten turbo-petrol cars, including sibling models, that offer at least one variant under Rs 15 lakh. Along with their specs, we have also added a quick performance note to help you understand how each one feels on the road.

Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor

Fronx Price: Rs 6.85 lakh – Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Taisor Price: Rs 7.21 lakh – Rs 12.06 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Fronx and its rebadged version, the Toyota Taisor, share the same 100 PS/148 Nm 1-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine. This motor feels lively and offers quicker acceleration than a standard petrol unit. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Specifications 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 100PS Torque 148Nm Transmissions 5-speed manual/6-speed automatic

Both models follow a similar crossover design, with only a few styling differences between them. Recently, Suzuki also showcased the made-in-India Fronx Flex Fuel variant at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, you can check its ethanol compatibility details here.

Tata Nexon

Price: Rs 7.32 lakh – Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon’s 120 PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine gives it strong low-end power, which helps in traffic and during quick overtakes. It feels a bit rough when it starts cold, but settles down once warmed up.

Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Power (PS) 120 PS Torque (Nm) 170 Nm Transmission Option 5-speed MT / 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT / 7-speed DCT

*AMT - automated manual transmission, DCT - dual clutch automatic transmission

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Additionally, you also get a factory-fitted CNG kit option with the Nexon turbo. The Nexon also dominated the sub-4m SUV sales chart in October 2025, check out how other SUVs performed here.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs 7.28 lakh – Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra offers the XUV 3XO with turbo-petrol engine options, including the 111 PS 1.2-litre MPFi unit, and 130 PS 1.2-litre T-GDi unit. Gearbox options for both turbo-petrol choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The more powerful T-GDi unit feels eager and delivers quick responses, though its refinement could be better, as mild vibrations can be felt at times. The standard 1.2-litre MPFi turbo engine makes slightly less power, but the overall drive experience remains quite similar.

Engine 1.2-litre MPFi turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol Power 111.5 PS 130 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT

Skoda Kylaq

Price: Rs 7.55 lakh – Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda offers the Kylaq with a single 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 115 PS and 178 Nm. The mild vibrations of the powertrain are not uncomfortable and the engine actually feels more lively as you push it. In the city, once you get past the initial turbo lag, the Kylaq picks up quickly and has enough torque, especially with the smooth-shifting automatic. On the highway, it feels relaxed at triple-digit speeds and builds pace effortlessly, making long drives comfortable.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual

2025 Hyundai Venue

Price: Starting from Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

With the recently launched Hyundai Venue, you get a 120 PS/172 Nm, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. In city driving, this engine feels peppy and makes it easy to pick gaps and overtake without much effort. The manual gearbox is easy enough to use, but the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is smoother and shifts quicker, adding extra convenience in traffic. Out on the highway, the engine has enough torque to maintain triple-digit speeds comfortably. We also recently compared the Venue with the Maruti Brezza, which you can check out over here.

Engine Specs 1-litre Turbo Petrol Power 120PS Torque 172Nm Transmission 6-Speed Manual | 7-Speed DCT Claimed Fuel-Efficiency 18.74kmpl | 20kmpl (MT | DCT)

Citroen Aircross

Price: Rs 8.29 lakh – Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Citroen Aircross is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 110 PS and up to 210 Nm. The powertrain gives the SUV a smooth and easy acceleration, especially when driving in the city. The turbo motor feels relaxed but responsive, making the Aircross suitable for buyers who prefer a comfortable driving style. Along with its soft suspension setup and roomy cabin, the SUV also gets three-row seating layout, and features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 110 PS Torque 190 Nm (MT) / 205 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic Fuel efficiency 18.5 kmpl (MT), 17.6 kmpl (AT)

Hyundai i20 N-Line

Price: Rs 9.14 lakh – Rs 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

If you are looking for a hatchback with punchier performance, the Hyundai i20 N Line can be a good pick. Its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 120 PS and 172 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The engine responds quickly, making i20 N Line a fun to drive in both city traffic and on open roads. You also get sport-themed styling touches inside out, that set it apart from the regular i20. The i20 N Line recently received a price cut after the implementation of GST 2.0, which you can check out here.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT Power 120PS Torque 172 Nm

Hyundai Verna

Price: Starting from Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The turbo-petrol version of the Hyundai Verna offers a mix of comfort and performance. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers smooth power, especially when speeding up on highways. The engine produces 160 PS and 253 Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Within the Rs 15 lakh budget, you get two variants of the Verna with this 1.5-litre turbo engine, the SX Turbo and the S (O) Turbo.

Engine 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol Power 160 PS Torque 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Claimed fuel efficiency 20kmpl | 20.6kmpl

Volkswagen Virtus/ Skoda Slavia

Virtus Price: Starting from Rs 11.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Slavia Price: Starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Although the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia are available with both 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, only the 1-litre option falls under the Rs 15 lakh budget. This engine produces 115 PS and 178 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. In the city, it picks up speed easily from low RPMs and manages overtakes without needing frequent downshifts. On the highway, the 1-litre turbo builds speed confidently and can cruise at 100–120 kmph without effort.

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol Power 115PS 150PS Torque 178Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

Volkswagen Taigun/ Skoda Kushaq

Virtus Price: Starting from Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

Slavia Price: Starting from Rs 10.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Taigun and Kushaq are good options to consider if you want a fun-to-drive experience. Like their sedan counterparts, they are offered with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and similar transmission choices. Both SUVs feel confident at high speeds and deliver smooth performance with either the manual or automatic gearbox. If you prefer more involvement, the manual is more enjoyable, while the automatic keeps things easy and relaxed. It is worth noting that both these cars are due for a facelift, which is due in early 2026, and test mules have already been spotted.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT,7DCT

All these are turbo-petrol cars, which could be fun to drive when pushed, since they are more powerful than the naturally aspirated engines, and you can pick them if you are looking for a more engaging driving experience. Apart from these, if you are in the market for a compact SUV, here are nine options you can consider.

Let us know in the comments which turbo-petrol option caught your attention.