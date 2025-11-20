Top 9 Best Compact SUVs You Can Buy In India In 2025

The compact SUV space is one of the most competitive vehicle segments in India with plenty of options

The compact SUV segment has grown far beyond its initial set of offerings. Today, it’s one of the most competitive and sought after vehicle segments in India, with each model bringing its own mix of design, cabin experience, and powertrain options. What makes this segment even more interesting is how differently manufacturers approach the same formula, from feature-loaded options to cars that deliver on driving thrills.

If you have been considering a compact SUV, this report brings together some of the best options currently on sale in the market.

Hyundai Creta / Kia Seltos

Creta Price: Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Seltos Price: Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 19.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Creta is the segment-leader in this space and has been topping the segment sales chart for a while now. That’s because it’s one of the most sought-after all-rounders in India. An eye-pleasing design, a thoughtful cabin with plenty of features and a wide range of powertrain options means there is a Creta for everyone. Hyundai also sells the Creta in a sportier avatar (Creta N Line) and an all-electric version (Creta Electric).

If you really like the Creta, but want it with a different design and a similar set of features, you can also consider the Kia Seltos.

Skoda Kushaq / Volkswagen Taigun

Kushaq Price: Rs 10.61 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

Taigun Price: Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun take a very different approach compared to their Korean rivals. Instead of being feature-loaded, they focus more on driving engagement and fun. With two turbo-petrol engine options, they cater to buyers who prioritise performance. That said, if you’re ready to wait for a while, newer versions of both these cars are set to hit roads in 2026. Check out the updated Skoda Kushaq’s spy shots here.

Honda Elevate

Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.67 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Honda Elevate takes a simpler and more approach in this segment, and that’s exactly where its strength lies. Rather than offering multiple engine choices or a feature-loaded experience, the Elevate’s focus is on getting basics right with a comfortable cabin, features working the way intended to and a super comfortable ride quality. Honda recently launched the ADV Edition of the Elevate if you want a snazzy-looking version of the SUV.

Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder

Grand Vitara Price: Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyryder Price: Rs 10.95 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder take the hybrid route with their powertrain options. These SUVs appeal to buyers who prioritise a smooth driving experience and overall low running-costs. In addition to that, both these cars also offer an all-wheel drive option, which is also unique in this segment.

Maruti Victoris

Price: Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Like the Grand Vitara and Hyryder, but want something more modern? Then you should check out the Maruti Victoris. It is one of the latest entrants in the segment and Maruti has cracked the code with a properly upmarket design and a handful of new features, some of which are a first for a Maruti. The Victoris is also available with a factory-fitted CNG variant, where the cylinder is mounted underneath the body, helping it retain adequate boot space. You also get strong hybrid and petrol-engine options, the latter available with optional all-wheel drive.

Bonus: Tata Sierra

Expected Price: Around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Sierra nameplate has officially returned in modern form. Despite its modern looks, Tata has made sure that the Sierra’s iconic silhouette and its Alpine window silhouette are retained. In fact, you would be surprised to see how the Sierra’s exterior design shares similarities with the OG. The carmaker has also worked hard on its interior and we can clearly say it’s Tata’s best interior till date. Tata Motors has revealed the Sierra with official launch scheduled on November 25.

Share your thoughts in the comments below on which of the above-mentioned models is your pick. Additionally, if you are planning to buy a 7-seater SUV, here’s our report on the best models available in India under Rs 15 lakh.