    2025 Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Brezza Specification Comparison: Which Sub-4m SUV Should You Buy?

    Modified On Nov 14, 2025 06:26 PM By Rohit

    3.4K Views
    The Hyundai Venue was introduced in its second-generation avatar recently, and continues to take on the Maruti Brezza as one of its prime rivals. Which one comes out on top, at least on paper? Let’s find out

    The Hyundai Venue was recently launched in its second-generation version in India. Among many competitors, the 2025 Hyundai Venue directly goes up against one of the oldest and best-selling sub-4m SUVs in the market: the Maruti Brezza. But do the updates introduced with the second-generation model help the Hyundai SUV take the lead over the Brezza, at least on paper? Let’s find out:

    Price

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Maruti Brezza

    Range (ex-showroom pan-India)

    Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh
    • Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV is the one that’s more affordable when the entry level variants are considered.

    • That said, the Brezza’s top end variant is relatively less priced than the corresponding trim of the Venue. The main reason for this is because the Venue is offered in both petrol and diesel variants, whereas the Maruti is a petrol-only SUV.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Maruti Brezza

    Difference

    Length

    3,995 mm

    3,995 mm

    No difference

    Width

    1,800 mm

    1,790 mm

    +10 mm

    Height

    1,665 mm

    1,685 mm

    (- 20 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,520 mm

    2,500 mm

    +20 mm

    Boot Space

    N.A.

    328 litres

    Maruti Brezza Engine

    Specification

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Maruti Brezza

    Engine

    1.2-litre N/A Petrol

    1-litre Turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre Diesel

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol + CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    103 PS

    88 PS

    Torque

    114 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ (new)

    5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^

    5-speed MT

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    18.05 kmpl

    18.74 kmpl/ 20 kmpl

    20.99 kmpl/ 17.9 kmpl

    Up to 19.89 kmpl/ 19.8 kmpl

    25.51 km/kg

    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

    ^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    • It’s obvious that the Venue has an edge over the Brezza when it comes to the powertrain choices as it is available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

    • The Brezza, on the other hand, also gets a factory-fit CNG kit option, something that the Hyundai Venue has not been provided with as yet.

    • If you are looking for the most powerful engine here, it’s the Venue’s turbo-petrol unit that should be your pick. You can also check out our detailed comparison of the Venue’s turbo-petrol engine vs those of its key rivals in a separately covered story.

    • It’s again the Venue which is the clear winner when it comes to the maximum number of transmission choices on offer. While its naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine gets a sole manual transmission, the turbo-petrol and diesel units get an automatic gearbox choice as well (7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT, respectively).

    •  If you are considering a diesel-powered sub-4m SUV, our detailed specification comparison of the Venue’s diesel engine against its rivals will give you a clear picture.

    • Maruti is offering the Brezza with both manual and automatic transmission options, although its CNG version comes with the standard 5-speed manual gearbox only.

    • When it comes to the claimed fuel efficiency, it’s the Brezza CNG that steals the show, with over 25 km/kg. The claimed fuel economy of its standard version is in the range of 19 kmpl to 20 kmpl, again proving Maruti Suzuki’s focus on making some of the most fuel-efficient cars in India.

    • Of the three engine options on offer, it’s the diesel-MT combo of the Venue that promises the highest fuel efficiency thanks to its claimed figure of 20.99 kmpl. Its newly introduced diesel-AT setup, on the other hand, has the lowest claimed mileage figure of 17.9 kmpl.

    Hyundai Venue

    Standout Features

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Maruti Brezza

    Exterior

    • Quad-beam auto-LED headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • Positioning lamps

    • LED tail lights

    • LED tail bar at the rear

    • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    • Dark chrome finish for the grille

    • Dark chrome outside door handles

    • Body coloured rear spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • Chrome finish for the grille

    • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    • LED tail lights

    • Roof rails

    • Rear spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    Interior

    • All black/dual-tone cabin theme (depending upon the variant chosen)

    • Leatherette seat upholstery with ‘Venue’ branding

    • Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

    • White ambient lighting

    • Front armrest with storage

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • All black/dual-tone cabin theme (depending upon the variant chosen)

    • Ambient lighting

    • Fabric seat upholstery

    • Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

    • Chrome finished door handles

    • Sliding front armrest with storage

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholder

    Comfort and Convenience

    • Height-adjustable front and rear headrests

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • 2-step reclining rear backseat

    • Rear window sunshade

    • Puddle lamps

    • All four power windows

    • Single-pane sunroof

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Push-button start/stop

    • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

    • Glovebox cooling

    • Paddle shifters

    • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with power-folding function

    • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

    • Type-C USB charging ports at the front and rear (two each)

    • Boot lamp

    • Height-adjustable rear seat headrests

    • Front footwell illumination

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • All four power windows

    • Heads-up display

    • Single-pane sunroof

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID in the centre

    • Paddle shifters

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    • Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports

    • Boot lamp

    Infotainment

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Connected car tech

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Over-the-air (OTA) updates

    • Voice recognition

    • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Connected car tech

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

    • Over-the-air (OTA) updates

    • Voice recognition

    Safety

    • 6 airbags (as standard)

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • All four disc brakes

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • 360-degree camera

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Level-2 ADAS*

    • Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    • Burglar alarm

    • 6 airbags (as standard)

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • 360-degree camera

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    • Burglar alarm

    *ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

    • Both the sub-4m SUVs get many common touches, including all-LED lighting, auto climate control with rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera, and even six airbags (as standard).

    • That said, it’s clearly the Venue – being the newer one of the two – that packs in a whole lot of premium comfort and convenience features over its Maruti rival. These include dual and bigger 12.3-inch displays, ventilated front seats, and even a Level-2 ADAS suite. In fact, there are as many as 10 features that you get extra when picking the Venue over the Brezza.

    • There are a handful of positives that the Maruti Brezza has over the Venue as well. These include a heads-up display, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and front LED fog lamps.

    Verdict

    The Hyundai Venue, since the time it was introduced, has had an edge over its prime rivals, including the Brezza, because of its features and wide choice of powertrain options. Hyundai has stuck to the same formula even with the second-generation model and so it continues to outdo the Maruti SUV in most of the parameters. It even gets a buffet of powertrain options to help you pick the best one suitable for your needs, thereby ensuring there’s a variant for every buyer looking at the new Venue.

    On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza is a no-nonsense sub-4m SUV that will do what is asked of it. A simple but functional 1.5-litre petrol engine under its hood along with the option of a CNG kit further makes it a more practical choice for a wide set of customers. While it does lack some of the premium touches seen on the Venue, Maruti has loaded it with enough tech to ensure basics are covered. If your preference is a city-friendly SUV with occasional highway trips and you are not much bothered about fancy gizmos, the Brezza will fit the bill, while likely proving to be a much more frugal of the two offerings here.

