2025 Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Brezza Specification Comparison: Which Sub-4m SUV Should You Buy?

The Hyundai Venue was recently launched in its second-generation version in India. Among many competitors, the 2025 Hyundai Venue directly goes up against one of the oldest and best-selling sub-4m SUVs in the market: the Maruti Brezza. But do the updates introduced with the second-generation model help the Hyundai SUV take the lead over the Brezza, at least on paper? Let’s find out:

Price

Price 2025 Hyundai Venue Maruti Brezza Range (ex-showroom pan-India) Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (introductory) Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh

Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV is the one that’s more affordable when the entry level variants are considered.

That said, the Brezza’s top end variant is relatively less priced than the corresponding trim of the Venue. The main reason for this is because the Venue is offered in both petrol and diesel variants, whereas the Maruti is a petrol-only SUV.

Dimensions

Parameter 2025 Hyundai Venue Maruti Brezza Difference Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm No difference Width 1,800 mm 1,790 mm +10 mm Height 1,665 mm 1,685 mm (- 20 mm) Wheelbase 2,520 mm 2,500 mm +20 mm Boot Space N.A. 328 litres –

While both the SUVs are equally long, it’s the Venue that’s marginally wider (+10 mm) than the Brezza.

The Maruti SUV is taller by 20 mm, which may result in slightly more head room for taller passengers.

That said, the Venue fights back in terms of more wheelbase (+20 mm) and has addressed one of the major issues of the previous-gen model that was criticised for the lack of legroom.

We have also compared the dimensions of the Venue with some of its other key rivals, including the Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros if you were planning to consider any of those as well.

Powertrain Options

Specification 2025 Hyundai Venue Maruti Brezza Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre N/A Petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS 103 PS 88 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ (new) 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.05 kmpl 18.74 kmpl/ 20 kmpl 20.99 kmpl/ 17.9 kmpl Up to 19.89 kmpl/ 19.8 kmpl 25.51 km/kg

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

It’s obvious that the Venue has an edge over the Brezza when it comes to the powertrain choices as it is available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Brezza, on the other hand, also gets a factory-fit CNG kit option, something that the Hyundai Venue has not been provided with as yet.

If you are looking for the most powerful engine here, it’s the Venue’s turbo-petrol unit that should be your pick. You can also check out our detailed comparison of the Venue’s turbo-petrol engine vs those of its key rivals in a separately covered story.

It’s again the Venue which is the clear winner when it comes to the maximum number of transmission choices on offer. While its naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine gets a sole manual transmission, the turbo-petrol and diesel units get an automatic gearbox choice as well (7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT, respectively).

If you are considering a diesel-powered sub-4m SUV, our detailed specification comparison of the Venue’s diesel engine against its rivals will give you a clear picture.

Maruti is offering the Brezza with both manual and automatic transmission options, although its CNG version comes with the standard 5-speed manual gearbox only.

When it comes to the claimed fuel efficiency, it’s the Brezza CNG that steals the show, with over 25 km/kg. The claimed fuel economy of its standard version is in the range of 19 kmpl to 20 kmpl, again proving Maruti Suzuki’s focus on making some of the most fuel-efficient cars in India.

Of the three engine options on offer, it’s the diesel-MT combo of the Venue that promises the highest fuel efficiency thanks to its claimed figure of 20.99 kmpl. Its newly introduced diesel-AT setup, on the other hand, has the lowest claimed mileage figure of 17.9 kmpl.

Features

Standout Features 2025 Hyundai Venue Maruti Brezza Exterior Quad-beam auto-LED headlights

LED DRLs

Positioning lamps

LED tail lights

LED tail bar at the rear

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Dark chrome finish for the grille

Dark chrome outside door handles

Body coloured rear spoiler

Shark fin antenna Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Front LED fog lamps

Chrome finish for the grille

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

LED tail lights

Roof rails

Rear spoiler

Shark fin antenna Interior All black/dual-tone cabin theme (depending upon the variant chosen)

Leatherette seat upholstery with ‘Venue’ branding

Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

White ambient lighting

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders All black/dual-tone cabin theme (depending upon the variant chosen)

Ambient lighting

Fabric seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

Chrome finished door handles

Sliding front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholder Comfort and Convenience Height-adjustable front and rear headrests

60:40 split-folding rear seats

2-step reclining rear backseat

Rear window sunshade

Puddle lamps

All four power windows

Single-pane sunroof

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Glovebox cooling

Paddle shifters

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with power-folding function

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Type-C USB charging ports at the front and rear (two each)

Boot lamp Height-adjustable rear seat headrests

Front footwell illumination

60:40 split-folding rear seats

All four power windows

Heads-up display

Single-pane sunroof

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID in the centre

Paddle shifters

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports

Boot lamp Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Connected car tech

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

8-speaker Bose sound system

Over-the-air (OTA) updates

Voice recognition 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Connected car tech

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

Over-the-air (OTA) updates

Voice recognition Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill-hold assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All four disc brakes

Auto-dimming IRVM

360-degree camera

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Level-2 ADAS*

Rear wiper with washer and defogger

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Burglar alarm 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Hill-hold assist

Auto-dimming IRVM

360-degree camera

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear wiper with washer and defogger

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Burglar alarm

*ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

Both the sub-4m SUVs get many common touches, including all-LED lighting, auto climate control with rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera, and even six airbags (as standard).

That said, it’s clearly the Venue – being the newer one of the two – that packs in a whole lot of premium comfort and convenience features over its Maruti rival. These include dual and bigger 12.3-inch displays, ventilated front seats, and even a Level-2 ADAS suite. In fact, there are as many as 10 features that you get extra when picking the Venue over the Brezza.

There are a handful of positives that the Maruti Brezza has over the Venue as well. These include a heads-up display, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and front LED fog lamps.

Verdict

The Hyundai Venue, since the time it was introduced, has had an edge over its prime rivals, including the Brezza, because of its features and wide choice of powertrain options. Hyundai has stuck to the same formula even with the second-generation model and so it continues to outdo the Maruti SUV in most of the parameters. It even gets a buffet of powertrain options to help you pick the best one suitable for your needs, thereby ensuring there’s a variant for every buyer looking at the new Venue.

On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza is a no-nonsense sub-4m SUV that will do what is asked of it. A simple but functional 1.5-litre petrol engine under its hood along with the option of a CNG kit further makes it a more practical choice for a wide set of customers. While it does lack some of the premium touches seen on the Venue, Maruti has loaded it with enough tech to ensure basics are covered. If your preference is a city-friendly SUV with occasional highway trips and you are not much bothered about fancy gizmos, the Brezza will fit the bill, while likely proving to be a much more frugal of the two offerings here.