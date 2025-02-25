MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Teased For The First Time, Exterior Design Showcased With Black Colour And Red Accents

Except for changes including an all-black exterior and interior theme, the mechanicals and feature suite are expected to be similar to the regular model

The teaser showcases an all-black exterior theme with red accents.

The red accents are present on the alloy wheels, front bumper and the ‘Morris Garages’ lettering on the hood.

The interior design is yet to be revealed, but it can feature an all-black theme, similar to other Blackstorm editions by the carmaker.

The feature suite including dual 10.25-inch screens and manual AC is expected to be similar to the regular model.

It will come with the same 17.3 kWh battery pack mated with a rear-axle mounted motor (42 PS/110 Nm), as offered with the regular Comet EV

It is expected to command a slight premium over the regular model.

Till now the MG Hector, MG Gloster and MG Astor received a Blackstorm Edition that introduced an all-black exterior and interior design with red accents in the SUVs. That said, we had reported before that the MG Comet EV is also going to receive a similar special edition and in that regard, the MG Comet Blackstorm has been teased for the first time by the carmaker.

Let us take a look at everything we could spot in the teaser shared by MG India:

What Could Be Seen?

Based on the teaser, the MG Comet with an all-black exterior colour theme with red accents on the Morris Garages badging on the hood and the lower portion of the bumper. The steel wheels can be seen with all-black covers with a red star-like pattern on them.

The teaser also showcases the connected LED DRLs and illuminated MG logo, both of which are identical to the regular model.

While the rear design is yet to be revealed, we can expect the MG Comet Blackstorm to carry a few red elements including the Comet badging along with some similarly-coloured accents on the rear bumper.

Expected Interior Changes

The interior too is yet to be teased by the carmaker, but going by the changes Blackstorm editions of other MG cars have on offer, the Comet Blackstorm can feature an all-black interior theme with black seat upholstery. However, the overall cabin layout will likely be identical to the regular Comet.

Features And Safety

The all-black edition of the Comet EV will likely borrow features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and manual AC from the regular Comet. It could also be equipped with two speakers, electrically foldable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and keyless entry.

Its safety suite is also expected to be the same, with features including two airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera with sensors.

No Mechanical Changes

The MG Comet EV Blackstorm will not undergo any mechanical changes. It will be equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack which powers a rear-axle mounted (RWD) electric motor that produces 42 PS and 110 Nm. It has an ARAI-claimed range of up to 230 km.

Price and Rivals

The MG Comet Blackstorm Edition is expected to command a slight premium over the regular model, which is priced from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.84 lakh. However, if you choose the battery subscription plan offered by MG with the Comet, the prices go down further and range between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.66 lakh. However, with such a subscription plan, you will have to pay Rs 2.5 per km to MG as the battery subscription cost. That said, the MG Comet EV does not have any direct rival in India, but can be considered an affordable alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

