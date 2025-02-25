Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Explained In Images

The Carbon edition gets a lot of black elements inside out and is based on the higher-spec Z8 and Z8 L variants

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon edition was launched recently with prices ranging between Rs 19.19 lakh and Rs 24.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). While the overall silhouette of the SUV of the special edition remains similar to the regular model, it gets a lot of black elements outside as well as inside that distinguish both iterations of the Scorpio N. That said, we have got hold of some real-life images of the Scorpio N Carbon, and here is how it looks:

Front

As mentioned earlier, the silhouette of the Scorpio N Carbon edition is similar to the regular variant. However, it comes with black chrome elements on the grille and black inserts on the headlights.

Other than this, it comes with the same bumper design, LED headlights, LED fog lights and a grey skid plate.

Notably, the Scorpio N Carbon is available with only the Stealth Black exterior shade.

Side

In profile, the Scorpio N Carbon comes with gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels and black roof rails. Moreover, even the door handles feature black chrome inserts.

Rear

The rear profile is pretty much unchanged save for a black insert on the tail lights and dark chrome insert on rear the door handle.

Interior

The inclusion of black elements has been carried forward inside the cabin of the Scorpio N Carbon as well, which is equipped with an all-black dashboard, a black roof liner and black seats with contrasting white stitching.

The soft-touch leatherette materials on the dashboard too have a black colour and similar white stitching as the seats. Moreover, the Carbon edition also includes dark chrome inserts on the steering wheel, AC vent surrounds and around the touchscreen and AC control buttons.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Stealth Vs Dark Edition: Design Comparison

Other Features and Safety

The feature suite is identical to the regular model and the Scorpio N Carbon is offered with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. It is also equipped with a wireless phone charger, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

The safety suite is also identical and includes features available with the higher-spec variants, including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, hill hold and hill descent control and driver drowsiness detection. It also has ISOFIX child seat anchorages, disc brakes on all wheels and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), but lacks any advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon edition comes with the same engine options that are offered with the Z8 and Z8 L trims. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque 370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) Transmission* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ RWD RWD / 4WD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; MT = Manual transmission

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

Price and Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon commands a premium of Rs 20,000 over the regular variants and its prices range between Rs 19.19 lakh and Rs 24.89 lakh. On the other hand, prices of the other variants range between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 24.69 lakh. It rivals the Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

