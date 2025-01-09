These Were The Top 15 Best Selling Cars In December 2024

December sales saw Maurti in the first four spots, followed by Tata and Hyundai

Another month has passed and Maruti dominated the sales chart again with eight cars in a list of the top 15 best-selling cars. The Brezza took the lead, followed by Wagon R and Dzire in December 2024, while Hyundai Creta dropped from second to seventh and Tata Punch slipped from third to fifth. Let us have a detailed look at the sales figures of the top 15 cars sold in December 2024.

Model December 2024 December 2023 November 2024 Maruti Brezza 17,336 12,844 14,918 Maruti Wagon R 17,303 8,578 13,982 Maruti Dzire 16,573 14,012 11,779 Maruti Ertiga 16,056 12,975 15,150 Tata Punch 15,073 13,787 15,435 Tata Nexon 13,536 15,284 15,329 Hyundai Creta 12,608 9,243 15,452 Mahindra Scorpio 12,195 11,355 12,704 Maruti Eeco 11,678 10,034 10,589 Maruti Fronx 10,752 9,692 14,882 Maruti Swift 10,421 11,843 14,737 Hyundai Venue 10,265 10,383 9,754 Toyota Innova 9,700 7,832 7,867 Maruti Baleno 9,112 10,669 16,293 Mahindra Thar 7,659 5,793 8,708

Key Takeaways

Maruti Brezza took the first spot in December, climbing up from the sixth spot from November 2024. Maruti dispatched over 17,300 units, which marked a gain of almost 5,000 units over the last month and a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 35 percent.

Maruti Wagon R came second on this list, tailing the Brezza by just 30-odd units. The hatchback witnessed the biggest YoY growth on this list, selling more than double the units than it did in December 2023.

Maruti Dzire climbed up to the third position, with the Indian carmaker dispatching over 16,500 units of the sedan. This sales figure marked a YoY growth of 18 percent.

Maruti reported dispatching over 16,000 units of the Ertiga, going up a position from last month. The carmaker sold over 15,100 units of the MPV in November 2024 and for YoY figures reported a growth of 24 percent.

Tata sold over 15,000 units of the Punch, resulting in a YoY growth of 9 percent. The Punch sold over 15,400 units in November 2024, marking a decline in month-on-month (MoM) for the micro SUV. These numbers include the Punch EV as well.

Tata reported total sales figures of Nexon slightly more than 13,500, resulting in a YoY decline of 11 percent. In November 2024 the sales figures for Nexon reached over 15,300 units. Please note that these numbers also include the EV version of the Nexon.

Hyundai sold over 12,600 units of the Creta which was a decline from last month's figures resulting in a drop from second to seventh. For YoY figures, Creta reported a growth of 36 percent.

Mahindra shipped nearly 12,200 units of the Scorpio, resulting in a YoY growth of 7 percent. In November 2024, the SUV sold over 12,700 units.

Maruti sold over 11,600 units of the Eeco, resulting in a positive YoY figure by a factor of 16 percent. In terms of month-on-month (MoM) numbers, the Eeco sold fewer units in November by a margin of nearly 1,100.

With almost 10,800 sales, Maruti Fronx is the tenth car on this list with a YoY growth of 11 percent. The Fronx in November 2024 sold nearly 14,900 units.

Maruti’s second hatchback on this list, Swift, saw sales of over 10,400 units, resulting in a 12 percent decline in YoY figures. The Swift sold over 14,700 units last month.

Hyundai dispatched over 10,200 units of the Venue, a 1 percent decline in sales over December 2023. The Venue with over 9,700 units sold in November 2024 reported a positive MoM. These numbers also include the Venue N Line.

Toyota reported that it sold 9,700 units of the Innova and Innova Hycross. This marked a YoY 24 percent growth for the Japanese carmaker. The two cars combined sold over 7,800 units in November 2024.

Maruti Baleno came last on this list, with sales figures reaching over 9,100 units. Baleno topped the list last month with sales figures of over 16,200 units. The hatchback also reported a 15 percent YoY decline.

