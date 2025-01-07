Maruti, Tata, and Mahindra Were The Most Sought-after Carmakers In December 2024

December’s sales figures were a mixed bag, with major carmakers reporting a decline in month-on-month (MoM) sales, while other marques reported growth

December has passed and Maruti was yet again at the top of the sales charts when the carmaker-wise data is considered. Tata overtook Hyundai to reach the second position, followed by the rest of the carmakers that retained their spots from the previous month. Kia reported the highest decline in MoM figures on this list, while Volkswagen and Skoda, had the biggest growth. Let us have a detailed look at how all carmakers performed in December 2024.

Brand December 24 November 24 MoM growth (%) December 23 YoY growth (%) Maruti 1,30,115 1,41,312 -7.9 1,04,778 24.2 Tata 44,221 47,063 -6 43,471 1.7 Hyundai 42,208 48,246 -12.5 42,750 -1.3 Mahindra 41,424 46,222 -10.4 35,171 17.8 Toyota 24,887 25,183 -1.2 21,372 16.4 Kia 8,957 20,600 -56.5 12,536 -28.5 MG 7,516 6,019 24.9 4,400 70.8 Honda 6,825 5,005 36.4 7.902 -13.6 VW 4,787 3,033 57.8 4,930 -2.9 Skoda 4,554 2,886 57.8 4,670 -2.5

Key Takeaways

Maruti held the first spot on this list with over 1.3 lakh cars sold, which was a decline from its last month’s performance by a factor of nearly 8 percent. For year-on-year (YoY) numbers, the Indian carmaker saw a growth of over 24 percent.

Tata moved up a position in December, even though it witnessed a 6 percent decline in its monthly figures, selling over 44,200 units. The Indian carmaker saw a positive growth of nearly 2 percent in its YoY sales numbers when compared to December 2023.

Hyundai took third position in December 2024 with over 42,200 units sold. The Korean carmaker reported a decline in both MoM and YoY numbers, by 12.5 percent and slightly more than 1 percent, respectively.

Mahindra retained its fourth position, dispatching more than 41,400 units, which marked an MoM decline of over 10 percent. For its YoY numbers, the Indian carmaker reported a growth of nearly 18 percent.

Toyota sold slightly less than 24,900 units in December 2024 as a result its MoM figures dropped by a little over 1 percent. The Japanese carmaker, however, saw a positive YoY growth of more than 16 percent.

Kia reported a negative MoM and YoY in December 2024. The monthly figures for the Korean carmaker could not breach the five-digit mark reaching almost 9,000 sales which was a MoM decline of 56.5 percent and a YoY decline of almost 29 percent.

MG dispatched over 7,500 units, which was almost a 25 percent increase from last month's sales figures. Comparing its YoY sales, the British carmaker reported the highest growth on this list of nearly 71 percent.

Honda retained its position from November 2024 and its sales figures saw an increase of over 36 percent with more than 6,800 units sold. Its YoY numbers however saw a dip amounting to almost 14 percent.

Volkswagen reported the highest growth in December 2024, with nearly 4,800 units sold, resulting in an MoM growth of nearly 58 percent. This however was still a decline of nearly 3 percent when YoY sales are considered.

Skoda reported a similar MoM growth percentage as Volkswagen, with its dispatched units figures reaching almost 4,600. Skoda’s YoY figures saw a decline of 2.5 percent.

