Hyundai Creta Now Gets Most Number Of Powertrain Options After Creta Electric Unveil

It is the first time that a Hyundai car model in India is being offered with such a wide array of powertrain options

The Hyundai Creta Electric was revealed fully recently with two battery pack options and a claimed range of up to 473 km. With the unveiling, the Creta nameplate has become the first car from the Korean carmaker in India to come with four powertrain options, including an EV, a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo-petrol and a diesel option. Notably, the Tata Nexon and Tata Curvv are other models in India to come with a wide range of powertrain options.

Let us now take a look at the specifications of all the powertrain options on the Creta, starting with the internal combustion engine (ICE) model.

Engine Option 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT / CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

*MT = Manual transmission; CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Now, let us check out the electric powertrain specifications of the Creta EV:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque To Be Announced To Be Announced ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

Hyundai has claimed that the long-range EV version of the Creta can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

Hyundai Creta Electric: An Overview

The Hyundai Creta EV will be launched in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will be held between January 17, 2025 and January 22, 2025. It will be the Korean carmaker’s most affordable electric offering in India.

It will have a similar design as the ICE-powered Creta with similar LED DRLs, LED headlights and connected LED tail lights. However, it will come with some EV-specific changes like a blanked-off grille, 17-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels and revised bumpers.

Inside, it comes with a similar dashboard design as the Creta with a black and white theme and a new 3-spoke steering wheel as the upcoming Hyundai Tucson facelift. The gear selector is also shifted to the steering column and the lower centre console has been redesigned. That said, the seats and cabin layout are also similar to the regular Creta.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will come with 10.25-inch dual digital displays (one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for the driver display), a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger. It will also feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, dual-zone auto AC, Bose 8-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting.

The safety suite will comprise 6 airbags (as standard) 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation assist.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

