These Were The 15 Top-selling Cars In November 2024

Modified On Dec 09, 2024 02:15 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Baleno

Martui’s Hatchback lead the charts in an SUV dominated market, followed by Certa and Punch

 

After the end of the 2024 festive season, the month-on-month (MoM) figures of many car brands witnessed a dip. Maruti, however, dominated the chart for another month with a top seller and 9 models in a list of top 15 cars sold in November 2024. The second position was taken by Hyundai Creta followed by Tata Punch. Let's have a closer look at the sales numbers of the top 15 cars sold in November 2024.

Model

November 2024

November 2023

October 2024

Maruti Baleno

16,293

12,961

16,082

Hyundai Creta

15,452

11,814

17,497

Tata Punch

15,435

14,383

15,740

Tata Nexon

15,329

14,916

14,759

Maruti Ertiga

15,150

12,857

18,785

Maruti Brezza

14,918

13,393

16,565

Maruti Fronx

14,882

9,867

16,419

Maruti Swift 

14,737

15,311

17,539

Maruti Wagon R

13,982

16,567

13,922

Mahindra Scorpio

12,704

12,185

15,677

Maruti Dzire 

11,779

15,965

12,698

Maruti Eeco

10,589

10,226

11,653

Maruti Grand Vitara

10,148

7,937

14,083

Hyundai Venue

9,754

11,180

10,901

Kia Sonet

9,255

6,433

9,699

Key takeaway

  • Maruti Baleno climbed up to the top of the list in November 2024 from its sixth position in October 2024 sales. The carmaker dispatched nearly 16,300 units of the hatchback, helping its year-on-year (YoY) sales grow by 26 percent.

  • Hyundai took second position with its Creta SUV by dispatching over 15,400 units, which resulted in a 31 percent YoY growth. 

  • Tata Punch went from seventh to third, lagging behind Creta by just 17 units. Tata sold over 15,400 units of the micro SUV, noting a 7 percent YoY growth. Do note that these numbers include the sales figures of the Punch EV as well. 

  • Tata Nexon sold slightly more than 15,300 units with a 3 percent YoY sales increase. It sold over 14,700 units last month, marking a drop in its MoM sales. These sales accounted for both the ICE and EV options of the Nexon.

  • Maruti Ertiga slipped from first rank in October to fifth spot, with slightly more than 15,100 units sold in November. This is still an 18 percent YoY growth for the MPV.

  • With over 14,900 units sold, the Maruti Brezza is the sixth car on the list, marking an 11 percent YoY growth. With upwards of 16,500 units sold last month, the sub-4m SUV’s MoM figure took a dip by nearly 10 percent.

  • The third consecutive Maruti on the list, Fronx registered total dispatches of over 14,800 units, reporting an impressive 51 percent YoY growth. In terms of MoM numbers, it witnessed a decline of more than 1,500 units.

  • Maruti shipped over 14,700 units of the Swift, but the hatchback saw a decline in its YoY sales by 4 percent. It had recorded over 17,500 unit sales in October 2024.

  • Nearly 14,000 units of the Maruti Wagon R were dispatched in November 2024, but it still resulted in a 16 percent decline in its YoY sales. In terms of MoM numbers, it sold 60 fewer units this month compared to October.

  • Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N combined sold slightly more than 12,700 units in November 2024, marking a 4 percent YoY growth. Last month Scorpio sold over 15,600 which marks a decline in MoM for the SUV.

  • Maruti sold around 11,700 units of the Dzire in November 2024, which marks a 26 percent decline in its YoY sales. Last month, Dzire’s sales figure stood at slightly more than 900 units compared to November 2024.

  • The Maruti Eeco saw total sales of over 10,500 units achieving a 4 percent growth in YoY sales. In MoM sales, it sold slightly more than 1,000 units compared to October 2024.

  • Maruti dispatched a little over 10,100 units of the Grand Vitara marking a notable 28 percent YoY increase. The compact SUV’s MoM figure saw a dip of nearly 28 percent. 

  • Hyundai’s Venue witnessed total dispatches of over 9,700 units in November 2024 which is a decline from its last month's sales where it registered sales of over 10,000 units. These numbers include both the Venue and Venue N Line.

  • Kia Sonet could not break the 5-digit sales landmark and achieved total sales of a little over 9,200 units, which in terms of YoY is still a 44 percent gain for the Korean carmaker. The SUV’s October 2024 sales stood at over 9,600 units.

