These Were The 15 Top-selling Cars In November 2024

Martui’s Hatchback lead the charts in an SUV dominated market, followed by Certa and Punch

After the end of the 2024 festive season, the month-on-month (MoM) figures of many car brands witnessed a dip. Maruti, however, dominated the chart for another month with a top seller and 9 models in a list of top 15 cars sold in November 2024. The second position was taken by Hyundai Creta followed by Tata Punch. Let's have a closer look at the sales numbers of the top 15 cars sold in November 2024.

Model November 2024 November 2023 October 2024 Maruti Baleno 16,293 12,961 16,082 Hyundai Creta 15,452 11,814 17,497 Tata Punch 15,435 14,383 15,740 Tata Nexon 15,329 14,916 14,759 Maruti Ertiga 15,150 12,857 18,785 Maruti Brezza 14,918 13,393 16,565 Maruti Fronx 14,882 9,867 16,419 Maruti Swift 14,737 15,311 17,539 Maruti Wagon R 13,982 16,567 13,922 Mahindra Scorpio 12,704 12,185 15,677 Maruti Dzire 11,779 15,965 12,698 Maruti Eeco 10,589 10,226 11,653 Maruti Grand Vitara 10,148 7,937 14,083 Hyundai Venue 9,754 11,180 10,901 Kia Sonet 9,255 6,433 9,699

Check Out More: Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Key Specifications Compared

Key takeaway

Maruti Baleno climbed up to the top of the list in November 2024 from its sixth position in October 2024 sales. The carmaker dispatched nearly 16,300 units of the hatchback, helping its year-on-year (YoY) sales grow by 26 percent.

Hyundai took second position with its Creta SUV by dispatching over 15,400 units, which resulted in a 31 percent YoY growth.

Tata Punch went from seventh to third, lagging behind Creta by just 17 units. Tata sold over 15,400 units of the micro SUV, noting a 7 percent YoY growth. Do note that these numbers include the sales figures of the Punch EV as well.

Tata Nexon sold slightly more than 15,300 units with a 3 percent YoY sales increase. It sold over 14,700 units last month, marking a drop in its MoM sales. These sales accounted for both the ICE and EV options of the Nexon.

Maruti Ertiga slipped from first rank in October to fifth spot, with slightly more than 15,100 units sold in November. This is still an 18 percent YoY growth for the MPV.

With over 14,900 units sold, the Maruti Brezza is the sixth car on the list, marking an 11 percent YoY growth. With upwards of 16,500 units sold last month, the sub-4m SUV’s MoM figure took a dip by nearly 10 percent.

The third consecutive Maruti on the list, Fronx registered total dispatches of over 14,800 units, reporting an impressive 51 percent YoY growth. In terms of MoM numbers, it witnessed a decline of more than 1,500 units.

Maruti shipped over 14,700 units of the Swift, but the hatchback saw a decline in its YoY sales by 4 percent. It had recorded over 17,500 unit sales in October 2024.

Nearly 14,000 units of the Maruti Wagon R were dispatched in November 2024, but it still resulted in a 16 percent decline in its YoY sales. In terms of MoM numbers, it sold 60 fewer units this month compared to October.

Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N combined sold slightly more than 12,700 units in November 2024, marking a 4 percent YoY growth. Last month Scorpio sold over 15,600 which marks a decline in MoM for the SUV.

Maruti sold around 11,700 units of the Dzire in November 2024, which marks a 26 percent decline in its YoY sales. Last month, Dzire’s sales figure stood at slightly more than 900 units compared to November 2024.

The Maruti Eeco saw total sales of over 10,500 units achieving a 4 percent growth in YoY sales. In MoM sales, it sold slightly more than 1,000 units compared to October 2024.

Maruti dispatched a little over 10,100 units of the Grand Vitara marking a notable 28 percent YoY increase. The compact SUV’s MoM figure saw a dip of nearly 28 percent.

Hyundai’s Venue witnessed total dispatches of over 9,700 units in November 2024 which is a decline from its last month's sales where it registered sales of over 10,000 units. These numbers include both the Venue and Venue N Line.

Kia Sonet could not break the 5-digit sales landmark and achieved total sales of a little over 9,200 units, which in terms of YoY is still a 44 percent gain for the Korean carmaker. The SUV’s October 2024 sales stood at over 9,600 units.

Similar Read: Maruti, Hyundai, And Tata Were The Best-selling Car Brands In November 2024

Read More on : Baleno AMT