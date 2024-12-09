Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Key Specifications Compared

The XEV 9e is not only a bigger offering, but also features larger battery packs and more powerful electric motor options compared to the Curvv EV

The Mahindra XEV 9e is an all-new electric SUV-coupe from the Indian automaker which is built from scratch on Mahindra’s new INGLO architecture. The XEV 9e was launched recently starting from Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India) and its entry-level price overlaps with higher-spec variants of the Tata Curvv EV, which is also an electric SUV-coupe. Here’s how the XEV 9e compares to the Curvv EV in terms of dimensions and battery pack specifications.

Dimensions

Model Mahindra XEV 9e Tata Curvv EV Difference Length 4789 mm 4310 mm + 479 mm Width 1907 mm 1810 mm + 97 mm Height 1694 mm 1637 mm + 57 mm Wheelbase 2775 mm 2560 mm + 215 mm Ground Clearance 207 mm Up to 193 mm + 17 mm Boot Space 663 litre 500 litres + 163 litres Frunk Storage 150 litre 11.6 litres + 138.4 litres

Mahindra’s electric SUV coupe is bigger than the Curvv in all measurements, and has a more spacious boot on paper.

Longer wheelbase in the XEV 9e also implies extra cabin space especially in the second row.

The XEV 9e, apart from having a bigger boot, also offers a much larger frunk which you can use to keep extra luggage.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Model Mahindra XEV 9e Tata Curvv EV Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 45 kWh 55 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part I + Part II) 542 km 656 km 430 km 502 km Power 231 PS 286 PS 150 PS 167 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm Drive Type RWD RWD FWD FWD

RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

FWD - Front-wheel-drive

The XEV 9e comes with larger battery pack options compared to the Curvv EV. Hence, the former also offers a higher claimed driving range.

Even the 59 kWh version of the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe makes 64 PS more than the 55 kWh version of the Curvv EV, thanks to the presence of a more powerful motor.

The 79 kWh version of the Mahindra EV produces 119 PS more than the 55 kWh variant of the Curvv EV.

Both versions of the Mahindra XEV 9e make 165 Nm of higher torque compared to Curvv EV.

The XEV 9e has a rear-axle mounted electric motor, while the Curvv EV features a front-wheel-drive setup.

Prices & Rivals

Mahindra XEV 9e Tata Curvv EV Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory) Onwards Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

The starting price of the XEV 9e is close to the price of Curvv EV’s top-spec variants, but for that price, it not only offers bigger dimensions, but also offers a better powertrain setup and a higher claimed range. Its fair competition would be with Tata’s upcoming electric SUV: the Tata Safari EV and Tata Harrier EV, and it will be a premium alternative to the Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.

