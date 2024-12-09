Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Key Specifications Compared
The XEV 9e is not only a bigger offering, but also features larger battery packs and more powerful electric motor options compared to the Curvv EV
The Mahindra XEV 9e is an all-new electric SUV-coupe from the Indian automaker which is built from scratch on Mahindra’s new INGLO architecture. The XEV 9e was launched recently starting from Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India) and its entry-level price overlaps with higher-spec variants of the Tata Curvv EV, which is also an electric SUV-coupe. Here’s how the XEV 9e compares to the Curvv EV in terms of dimensions and battery pack specifications.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Mahindra XEV 9e
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4789 mm
|
4310 mm
|
+ 479 mm
|
Width
|
1907 mm
|
1810 mm
|
+ 97 mm
|
Height
|
1694 mm
|
1637 mm
|
+ 57 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2775 mm
|
2560 mm
|
+ 215 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
207 mm
|
Up to 193 mm
|
+ 17 mm
|
Boot Space
|
663 litre
|
500 litres
|
+ 163 litres
|
Frunk Storage
|
150 litre
|
11.6 litres
|
+ 138.4 litres
-
Mahindra’s electric SUV coupe is bigger than the Curvv in all measurements, and has a more spacious boot on paper.
-
Longer wheelbase in the XEV 9e also implies extra cabin space especially in the second row.
Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Gets A Name Change Due To Ongoing Legal Battle With IndiGo, Now Called BE 6
-
The XEV 9e, apart from having a bigger boot, also offers a much larger frunk which you can use to keep extra luggage.
Battery Pack And Electric Motor
|
Model
|
Mahindra XEV 9e
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Battery Pack
|
59 kWh
|
79 kWh
|
45 kWh
|
55 kWh
|
Claimed Range (MIDC Part I + Part II)
|
542 km
|
656 km
|
430 km
|
502 km
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
286 PS
|
150 PS
|
167 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
Drive Type
|
RWD
|
RWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
RWD - Rear-wheel-drive
FWD - Front-wheel-drive
-
The XEV 9e comes with larger battery pack options compared to the Curvv EV. Hence, the former also offers a higher claimed driving range.
-
Even the 59 kWh version of the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe makes 64 PS more than the 55 kWh version of the Curvv EV, thanks to the presence of a more powerful motor.
Also Read: Here Are The Key Features Offered On The Base Pack One Variant Of Mahindra XEV 9e
-
The 79 kWh version of the Mahindra EV produces 119 PS more than the 55 kWh variant of the Curvv EV.
-
Both versions of the Mahindra XEV 9e make 165 Nm of higher torque compared to Curvv EV.
-
The XEV 9e has a rear-axle mounted electric motor, while the Curvv EV features a front-wheel-drive setup.
Prices & Rivals
|
Mahindra XEV 9e
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory) Onwards
|
Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom pan-India
The starting price of the XEV 9e is close to the price of Curvv EV’s top-spec variants, but for that price, it not only offers bigger dimensions, but also offers a better powertrain setup and a higher claimed range. Its fair competition would be with Tata’s upcoming electric SUV: the Tata Safari EV and Tata Harrier EV, and it will be a premium alternative to the Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.
