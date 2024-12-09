All
Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Key Specifications Compared

Published On Dec 09, 2024 12:21 PM By Shreyash

The XEV 9e is not only a bigger offering, but also features larger battery packs and more powerful electric motor options compared to the Curvv EV

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Specifictions Comparison

The Mahindra XEV 9e is an all-new electric SUV-coupe from the Indian automaker which is built from scratch on Mahindra’s new INGLO architecture. The XEV 9e was launched recently starting from Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India) and its entry-level price overlaps with higher-spec variants of the Tata Curvv EV, which is also an electric SUV-coupe. Here’s how the XEV 9e compares to the Curvv EV in terms of dimensions and battery pack specifications.

Dimensions

Mahindra XEV 9e

Model

Mahindra XEV 9e

Tata Curvv EV

Difference

Length

4789 mm

4310  mm

+ 479 mm

Width

1907 mm

1810 mm

+ 97 mm

Height

1694 mm

1637 mm

+ 57 mm

Wheelbase

2775 mm

2560 mm

+ 215 mm

Ground Clearance

207 mm

Up to 193 mm

+ 17 mm

Boot Space

663 litre

500 litres

+ 163 litres

Frunk Storage

150 litre

11.6 litres

+ 138.4 litres

  • Mahindra’s electric SUV coupe is bigger than the Curvv in all measurements, and has a more spacious boot on paper.

  • Longer wheelbase in the XEV 9e also implies extra cabin space especially in the second row.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Gets A Name Change Due To Ongoing Legal Battle With IndiGo, Now Called BE 6

  • The XEV 9e, apart from having a bigger boot, also offers a much larger frunk which you can use to keep extra luggage.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Mahindra XEV 9e Charging Port

Model

Mahindra XEV 9e

Tata Curvv EV

Battery Pack

59 kWh

79 kWh

45 kWh

55 kWh

Claimed Range (MIDC Part I + Part II)

542 km

656 km

430 km

502 km

Power

231 PS

286 PS

150 PS

167 PS

Torque

380 Nm

380 Nm

215 Nm

215 Nm

Drive Type

RWD

RWD

FWD

FWD

RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

FWD - Front-wheel-drive

  • The XEV 9e comes with larger battery pack options compared to the Curvv EV. Hence, the former also offers a higher claimed driving range.

  • Even the 59 kWh version of the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe makes 64 PS more than the 55 kWh version of the Curvv EV, thanks to the presence of a more powerful motor.

Also Read: Here Are The Key Features Offered On The Base Pack One Variant Of Mahindra XEV 9e

  • The 79 kWh version of the Mahindra EV produces 119 PS more than the 55 kWh variant of the Curvv EV.

  • Both versions of the Mahindra XEV 9e make 165 Nm of higher torque compared to Curvv EV.

  • The XEV 9e has a rear-axle mounted electric motor, while the Curvv EV features a front-wheel-drive setup.

Prices & Rivals

Mahindra XEV 9e
Tata Curvv EV

Mahindra XEV 9e

Tata Curvv EV

Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory) Onwards

Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

The starting price of the XEV 9e is close to the price of Curvv EV’s top-spec variants, but for that price, it not only offers bigger dimensions, but also offers a better powertrain setup and a higher claimed range. Its fair competition would be with Tata’s upcoming electric SUV: the Tata Safari EV and Tata Harrier EV, and it will be a premium alternative to the Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.

