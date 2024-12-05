Maruti, Hyundai, And Tata Were The Best-selling Car Brands In November 2024

All carmakers saw a decline in their month-on-month (MoM) figures, while some like Toyota and MG showed big positive year-on-year (YoY) growth

To no one's surprise, the carmaker with the biggest market share in India, Maruti Suzuki, stayed on top of the November 2024 car sales charts as is usually seen every month. The carmaker sold more cars than Hyundai and Tata combined, which were second and third respectively. Mahindra was pushed to the fourth position, while other brands followed suit. Let’s take a deep dive into how each carmaker performed when November 2024 sales are considered:

Brand November ‘24 October ‘24 MoM growth (%) November ‘23 YoY growth (%) Maruti Suzuki 1,41,312 1,59,591 -11.5 1,34,158 5.3 Hyundai 48,246 55,568 -13.2 49,451 -2.4 Tata 47,063 48,133 -2.2 46,070 2.2 Mahindra 46,222 54,504 -15.2 39,981 15.6 Toyota 25,183 28,138 -10.5 16,924 48.8 Kia 20,600 22,753 -9.5 22,762 -9.5 MG 6,019 7,045 -14.6 4,154 44.9 Honda 5,005 5,546 -9.8 8,730 -42.7 Volkswagen 3,033 4,458 -32 3,095 -2 Skoda 2,886 4,079 -29.2 3,783 -23.7

Key takeaways

Car sales have dipped across all brands, possibly due to inflated sales in the festive month of October 2024.

Maruti Suzuki led the charge with over 1.41 lakh cars sold. Although an impressive number, it is an 11.5 percent decline from the previous month's sales. The Indian carmaker saw a growth of over 5 percent compared to sales from November 2023.

Hyundai stood second in November 2024 car sales, by dispatching over 48,200 units. This is a decline of slightly more than 13 percent compared to the sales of the previous month. Hyundai also witnessed close to 2.5 percent decline in sales from November 2023.

The second Indian company on the list, Tata, took the third position with over 47,000 cars sold. A decline of slightly more than 2 percent in monthly sales for the carmaker was reported, while its YoY figure went up by an equal percentage.

Mahindra’s MoM figure dipped by over 15 percent in November 2024, as it managed to ship more than 46,200 units. Its YoY number increased by over 15 percent.

Toyota sold over 25,100 cars, which is a 10.5 percent decline from the previous month. It, however, had the highest yearly growth compared to other carmakers on this list, standing at nearly 49 percent.

The South Korean carmaker, Kia, reported negative growth in both monthly and yearly sales at 9.5 percent, respectively. It sold a total of 20,600 units in November 2024.

MG sold only 6,000-odd cars, marking a decline of a little over 14.5 percent in its MoM figure. It, however, had the second-highest YoY growth on this list, which was close to 45 percent.

Honda dispatched slightly more than 5,000 units of its cars in November 2024, as a result of which its MoM figure dropped by almost 10 percent. On yearly numbers, it reported close to 43 percent decline in volume, the biggest drop for any carmaker’s YoY figure on this list.

On this list, Volkswagen reported the highest decline in its MoM growth at 32 percent. The German carmaker sold slightly more than 3,000 units in November 2024. Its YoY sales showed a decline of 2 percent.

Skoda took the last spot here, as it registered a decline of more than 29 percent in sales for November 2024 and a decline of nearly 24 percent in the YoY figure.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.