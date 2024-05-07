The April 2024 sales figures for cars are out, and the Tata Punch remained the best-seller. However, Maruti still dominated the sales chart, with 8 of the top 15 models. Here’s how each model in the top 15 list performed in April 2024.

The Maruti Brezza climbed to the third position from ninth in the monthly sales table, with its tally crossing over 17,000 units in April 2024. It has registered a positive growth of 17 percent and 45 percent, in both month-on-month (MoM) and YoY sales, respectively.

With over 17,800 units dispatched, the Maruti Wagon R overtook the Hyundai Creta to become the second best-selling car in April 2024. Though the Wagon R’s April sales were almost 1,500 units more than the previous month, it still faced a loss of 15 percent in yearly sales.

For the second consecutive month, the Tata Punch was the best-selling car in the country. More than 19,000 units of the Punch were dispatched in April 2024, and its year-on-year sales also saw a significant increase of 75 percent. Note that these figures include the sales of both Tata Punch ICE (internal combustion engine) and Tata Punch EV .

The Hyundai Creta came down to the fifth spot in the sales table, and faced a decline of over 1,000 units in monthly sales. Hyundai nearly sold 15,500 units of the Creta in April 2024, and its YoY sales saw an increase of 9 percent.

The Maruti Dzire maintained a consistent demand in MoM sales, with over 15,800 units dispatched last month. Maruti’s subcompact sedan also registered a growth of 56 percent on YoY sales.

The Mahindra Scorpio also crossed the 14,800-unit sales mark in April 2024. Its monthly sales declined by over 300 units, but it still recorded a growth of 54 percent in yearly sales. Note that these figures include the sales of both Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

With over 14,000 units retailed, the Maruti Fronx saw a growth of 14 percent and 63 percent in monthly and yearly sales, respectively.

The only premium hatchback in this list is the Maruti Baleno, which crossed the 14,000-unit sales mark in April 2024. However, it experienced a decline of 10 percent and 13 percent in both month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) sales, respectively.