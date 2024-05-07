Tata Punch Is Top-Selling Car In India For Second Time In A Row
Demand for the Maruti Wagon R, Brezza, and Dzire jumped back up to their usual figures in April 2024, but could not beat the entry-level Tata SUV
The April 2024 sales figures for cars are out, and the Tata Punch remained the best-seller. However, Maruti still dominated the sales chart, with 8 of the top 15 models. Here’s how each model in the top 15 list performed in April 2024.
|
Models
|
April 2024
|
April 2023
|
March 2024
|
Tata Punch
|
19,158
|
10,934
|
17,547
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
17,850
|
20,879
|
16,368
|
Maruti Brezza
|
17,113
|
11,836
|
14,614
|
Maruti Dzire
|
15,825
|
10,132
|
15,894
|
Hyundai Creta
|
15,447
|
14,186
|
16,458
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
14,807
|
9,617
|
15,151
|
Maruti Fronx
|
14,286
|
8,784
|
12,531
|
Maruti Baleno
|
14,049
|
16,180
|
15,588
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
13,544
|
5,532
|
14,888
|
Maruti Eeco
|
12,060
|
10,504
|
12,019
|
Tata Nexon
|
11,168
|
15,002
|
14,058
|
Mahindra Bolero
|
9,537
|
9,054
|
10,347
|
Hyundai Venue
|
9,120
|
10,342
|
9,614
|
Maruti Alto K10
|
9,043
|
11,548
|
9,332
|
Kia Sonet
|
7,901
|
9,744
|
8,750
Key Takeaways
-
For the second consecutive month, the Tata Punch was the best-selling car in the country. More than 19,000 units of the Punch were dispatched in April 2024, and its year-on-year sales also saw a significant increase of 75 percent. Note that these figures include the sales of both Tata Punch ICE (internal combustion engine) and Tata Punch EV.
-
With over 17,800 units dispatched, the Maruti Wagon R overtook the Hyundai Creta to become the second best-selling car in April 2024. Though the Wagon R’s April sales were almost 1,500 units more than the previous month, it still faced a loss of 15 percent in yearly sales.
-
The Maruti Brezza climbed to the third position from ninth in the monthly sales table, with its tally crossing over 17,000 units in April 2024. It has registered a positive growth of 17 percent and 45 percent, in both month-on-month (MoM) and YoY sales, respectively.
-
The Maruti Dzire maintained a consistent demand in MoM sales, with over 15,800 units dispatched last month. Maruti’s subcompact sedan also registered a growth of 56 percent on YoY sales.
-
The Hyundai Creta came down to the fifth spot in the sales table, and faced a decline of over 1,000 units in monthly sales. Hyundai nearly sold 15,500 units of the Creta in April 2024, and its YoY sales saw an increase of 9 percent.
-
The Mahindra Scorpio also crossed the 14,800-unit sales mark in April 2024. Its monthly sales declined by over 300 units, but it still recorded a growth of 54 percent in yearly sales. Note that these figures include the sales of both Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.
-
With over 14,000 units retailed, the Maruti Fronx saw a growth of 14 percent and 63 percent in monthly and yearly sales, respectively.
-
The only premium hatchback in this list is the Maruti Baleno, which crossed the 14,000-unit sales mark in April 2024. However, it experienced a decline of 10 percent and 13 percent in both month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) sales, respectively.
-
The Maruti Ertiga and Maruti Eeco are the only two MPVs that have made to the list of top 15 best-selling models. While the Ertiga crossed the sales mark of 13,500 units, the Eeco also managed to attract more than 12,000 customers in April 2024.
-
The Tata Nexon managed to cross 11,000 unit sales in April 2024 but still fell short of the Maruti Brezza by nearly 6,000 units. The Nexon’s monthly sales went down by 21 percent, while it also experienced a loss of 26 percent in yearly sales. The sales figures here include both Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV.
-
The Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Bolero Neo Plus together amassed a total sales tally north of 9,500 units in April 2024. The yearly sales remained consistent, while their MoM sales went down by 810 units.
-
The third subcompact SUV in the list is the Hyundai Venue which also managed to attract over 9,000 buyers last month. These numbers include the sales of both Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line.
-
Another consistent performer in the list is Maruti Alto K10, which crossed the sales mark of 9,000 units in April 2024. However, its yearly sales declined by 22 percent.
-
At last, the Kia Sonet managed to find 7,901 buyers in April 2024. It experienced losses of 10 percent and 19 percent in monthly and yearly sales respectively.
