Maruti Is Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 82,100 On Arena Cars In March 2025

Modified On Mar 06, 2025 11:55 AM By Kartik for Maruti Alto K10

Maruti is not offering this month’s discounts on Ertiga and CNG-powered variants of some models

Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio attract the highest benefits of up to Rs 82,100.

The Wagon R gets discounts of up to Rs 77,100 regardless of the year of manufacture.

The new Swift gets a higher total benefit of up to Rs 75,000 when compared to the old Swift.

Maruti is offering either a scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

New Maruti Dzire does not get any benefits this month.

All benefits are valid till the end of March 2025.

Maruti has rolled out offers for March 2025 on its Arena offerings, except the Ertiga and CNG variants of some models. These benefits include a flat cash discount, scrappage bonus, corporate benefits, and discounted price for the accessory kits offered with some cars. Maruti is also providing a helmet-to-seatbelt offer with some models, which allows a customer to exchange their existing two-wheeler for a new car. Here is a detailed look at all the offers available on the Maruti models that are sold under the Arena badge.

Do note that some bonuses cannot be stacked, such as the scrappage and exchange bonus.

Alto K 10

Offer MY 24/ MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Helmet To Seatbelt Offer Rs 10,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 82,100

The highest cash discount is available on the AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10.

The manual and CNG variants get a reduced cash discount of Rs 40,000, resulting in a total discount of up to Rs 77,100.

Customers can avail a scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The corporate bonus remains the same across all variants.

Maruti is also offering it with a Rs 10,000 bonus for exchanging your existing two-wheeler.

The Alto K10 is priced between Rs 4.23 lakh and Rs 6.21 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer MY 24/ MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Helmet To Seatbelt Offer Rs 10,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 82,100

The AMT variants of the S-Presso attract the highest discounts in March 2025.

The CNG and manual variants of the S-Presso receive a cash discount of Rs 40,000, reducing the total benefits up to Rs 77,100.

Other benefits remain the same across all variants.

The Maruti S-Presso’s prices range from Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer MY 24/ MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Helmet To Seatbelt Offer Rs 10,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 77,100

Similar to the Alto K10 and S-Presso, the highest cash discount is available on the AMT variants of the Maruti Wagon R, regardless of the engine option chosen.

The manual variants of the Wagon R attract a reduced discount of Rs 35,000 with total benefits of up to Rs 72,100.

Other benefits remain the same regardless of variants.

The Maruti Wagon R is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 7.36 lakh.

Also Check Out: Maruti Fronx Leaves Maruti Wagon R And Hyundai Creta Behind To Become The Best-selling Car Of February 2025

Celerio

Offer MY24 / MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Helmet To Seatbelt Offer Rs 10,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 82,100

Similar to cars mentioned above, the highest discount is offered with the AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio.

The manual and CNG variants are offered with a reduced cash discount of Rs 40,000, with total discounts reaching up to Rs 77,100.

Other benefits remain the same across all variants.

The Maruti Celerio is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh.

Old Swift

Offer MY24 / MY25 Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 35,100

Maruti is still selling the older model of Swift with total benefits of up to Rs 35,100.

The manual and AMT of the Swift receive the same cash discounts.

Maruti is not offering cash discounts with the CNG variants; however, exchange or scrappage bonuses are still applicable.

The Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.24 lakh and Rs 9.14 lakh.

New-Generation Swift

Offer MY 24 MY 25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 75,000 Up to Rs 60,000

The highest cash discounts are available with the 2024 model of New Swift with the AMT gearbox.

When 2025 models are considered, the LXi and AMT variants receive the highest cash discounts of Rs 30,000, resulting in a total benefit of up to Rs 60,000.

The manual variants, except the base LXi, receive a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000 for the MY25 Swift and Rs 40,000 for MY24 Swift.

The CNG variants receive a cash discount of Rs 40,000 for the MY25 units and Rs 25,000 for the MY24 units.

Maruti is also offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 for the Blitz edition kit with the Maruti Swift.

Maruti Swift also gets additional dealer offers of up to Rs 10,000 depending on variant purchased.

Other benefits remain the same regardless of year of manufacture and variant.

The new Swift price ranges from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh.

Old Dzire

Offer MY24 /MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 40,000

The AMT variants of the Maruti Dzire are offered with the aforementioned discounts.

Maruti is not offering any benefits with the CNG variants of Dzire.

The old Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.84 lakh and Rs 10.19 lakh.

Brezza

Offer MY24 / MY25 Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 35,000

The above-mentioned discounts are applicable on the two top variants, ZXi and ZXi Plus, regardless of transmission option chosen.

The CNG variants of the Brezza do not get any benefits.

The LXi and VXi variants of the Brezza with the Urbano kit are also offered additional discounts along with other benefits.

The Brezza is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 13.98 lakh.

Also Read: Honda Cars Are Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March 2025

Eeco

Offer MY24 / MY25 Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Rs 35,000

The Eeco gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 across all its variants.

The Eeco is priced between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 6.70 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.