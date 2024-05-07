Published On May 07, 2024 09:45 AM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV 3XO

How do the prices for the petrol-variants of the XUV 3XO compare to those of the Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger?

The sub-4 metre SUV segment has been quite active over the last six months or so, with the launch of various facelifted models like the Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon. The latest update has now arrived in the form of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the facelift for the XUV300, with aggressive introductory prices. While it is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, some of its segment rivals are only offering petrol powertrains. Let’s see how the prices for the petrol XUV 3XO variants compare to its petrol-only rivals:

Petrol-Manual

Mahindra XUV 3XO* Maruti Brezza Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite RXE - Rs 6 lakh XE - Rs 6 lakh RXL - Rs 6.60 lakh XL - Rs 7.04 lakh MX1 - Rs 7.49 lakh RXT - Rs 7.50 lakh XV - Rs 7.82 lakh Lxi - Rs 8.34 lakh RXT(O) - Rs 8 lakh MX2 Pro - Rs 8.99 lakh RXZ - Rs 8.8 lakh XV Premium - Rs 8.60 lakh MX3 - Rs 9.49 lakh RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 9.30 lakh XV Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh Vxi - Rs 9.70 lakh RXZ Turbo - Rs 10 lakh XV Premium Turbo - Rs 9.80 lakh AX5 - Rs 10.69 lakh Zxi - Rs 11.15 lakh AX5L - Rs 11.99 lakh AX7 - Rs 12.49 lakh Zxi+ - Rs 12.58 lakh AX7L - Rs 13.99 lakh

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the most affordable offerings of the segment and by quite a margin. Both their base variants undercut the entry-level XUV 3XO by Rs 1.49 lakh.

At the other end, the Maruti Brezza has one of the highest entry prices of the segment, with the base-spec Brezza costing over Rs 80,000 more than the 3XO’s base model.

In fact, you can have a top-spec petrol-manual variant of the Kiger/ Magnite for the same money as the XUV 3XO MX3 Pro, which does not even get alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, the top-spec Brezza petrol-MT is more affordable than the top-spec XUV 3XO petrol-MT by well over a lakh.

In terms of engines, the XUV 3XO gets two versions of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, both mated to a 6-speed manual. The MX1, MX3, MX3 Pro and AX5 variants get the one that makes 112 PS and 200 Nm, while the AX5L, AX7 and AX7L variants have the TGDi version that puts out 130 PS and up to 230 Nm.

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite siblings get the choice of a 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine (72 PS/ 96 Nm) and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/ 160 Nm). Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

While the Brezza has the largest petrol engine here, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit, it only makes 103 PS and 137 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual. There is also the option of a CNG setup from the factory with the same engine where the output drops to 88 PS and 121.5 Nm.

For features, the XUV 3XO has the largest displays (10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster) and is the only one in the segment to offer a panoramic sunroof. It also offers the advantage of ADAS for its premium which none of its rivals offer.

Petrol-Automatic

Mahindra XUV 3XO* Maruti Brezza Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite XE AMT - Rs 6.60 lakh RXL AMT - Rs 7.10 lakh XL AMT - Rs 7.50 lakh RXT AMT - Rs 8 lakh XV AMT - Rs 8.28 lakh RXT(O) AMT - Rs 8.5 lakh RXZ AMT - Rs 9.30 lakh MX2 Pro AT - Rs 9.99 lakh RXT(O) Turbo CVT - Rs 10.23 lakh XV Turbo CVT - Rs 10.20 lakh MX3 AT - Rs 10.99 lakh Vxi AT - Rs 11.10 lakh RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 11 lakh XV Premium Turbo CVT - Rs 10.91 lakh MX3 Pro AT - Rs 11.49 lakh AX5 AT - Rs 12.19 lakh Zxi AT - Rs 12.55 lakh AX5L AT - Rs 13.49 lakh AX7 AT - Rs 13.99 lakh Zxi+ At - Rs 13.98 lakh AX7L - Rs 15.49 lakh

Here, too, the Magnite and Kiger are significantly more affordable than any other subcompact SUV. The entry-level Magnite petrol-automatic option undercuts the base-level XUV 3XO petrol-automatic by more than Rs 3 lakh.

Here, too, the Brezza has the most expensive entry point, a lakh more expensive than even that of the Mahindra petrol-auto.

Just as we saw with the prices of the petrol-manual options of these SUVs, the top-spec Kiger and Magnite petrol-automatic options cost the same as the XUV 3XO MX3 variants.

The top-spec XUV 3XO petrol-automatic is the most expensive variant of the updated Mahindra sub-4m SUV, and pricier than the top-spec Brezza automatic variant by over Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Renault-Nissan siblings offer a 5-speed AMT with their naturally aspirated engine and a CVT with the turbo-petrol engine.

In contrast, the Maruti and Mahindra SUVs here come with more refined 6-speed torque-converter automatic for their petrol engines. However, this transmission does come at a premium.

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 3XO are set to officially begin on May 15, with deliveries to start towards the end of the month.

All prices stated above are ex-showroom, Delhi

*Mahindra XUV 3XO prices are introductory only.

