The Bhutanese are getting their Tatas in exactly the configurations as us

Tata has launched the BS6 compliant versions of the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in Bhutan. The manufacturer will continue to retail its cars in association with Samden Vehicles , an authorized distributor with longstanding ties to Tata, in the country. However, the recently launched Tata Punch is not on sale in Bhutan.

Here are brief details about the Tata cars sold in Bhutan.

Tata Tiago/Tigor

The duo share their 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. They offer features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, dual airbags, and a rear parking camera. The Tiago and Tigor retail from 7.34 lakh Nu (Bhutan currency) and 7.99 lakh Nu onwards, respectively.

Note: (1 Nu = 1 INR)

Tata Altroz

The Altroz gets a single 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The premium hatchback features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, dual airbags, and a rear parking camera. It is priced at 8.95 lakh Nu.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is offered with a sole 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT transmissions. The subcompact SUV is offered with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps and wipers, dual airbags, and a rear parking camera. It retails from 10.55 lakh Nu, onwards.

Tata Harrier

Tata offers the Harrier with its 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The SUV is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a rear parking camera. It’s priced from 18.38 lakh Nu, onwards.

Tata Safari

The flagship Tata is a three-row SUV with 6- and 7-seater options. It’s powered by the Harrier’s 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. It gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way powered driver seat, all-wheel disc brakes, and up to six airbags. Its prices start from 24.42 lakh Nu, onwards.

