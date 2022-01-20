5 Differences Between The Tata Tiago And Tigor And Their CNG Versions

Modified On Jan 20, 2022 09:19 AM By Rohit for Tata Tiago

The updates for the two models include a refreshed dashboard layout for select variants and a new paint option

Tata has started its journey of offering CNG kits on its models with the Tiago and Tigor. The two cars have not only got the cleaner fuel option but have also received a model year update for 2022.

Let’s see how different they are from their standard versions:

1) The Tiago And Tigor Now Get A Factory-fitted CNG Kit

Until now, Tata’s entry-level hatchback and sedan offerings were available only with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm). That’s changed now thanks to the introduction of the CNG powertrain (73PS/95Nm) on both models. While the standard versions of both Tata cars can be had with both a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT, the CNG trims only get the manual gearbox.

The 2022 Tiago and Tigor’s CNG trims come with a CNG mode which allows owners to start the car on CNG power directly, which Tata says is a segment-first.

2) Design Enhancements To Keep Things Fresh On The Outside

Although it’s only been two years since the facelifted Tiago and Tigor went on sale, Tata has given both of them another small cosmetic upgrade. With the 2022 model year update, the Tiago now gets a new Midnight Plum shade in addition to the existing colour palette. The hatch also features chrome finish for the grille, door handles, and on the boot lid. The Tiago CNG has a ground clearance of 168mm while the standard model has 170mm.

As far as the Tigor is concerned, Tata has replaced its Deep Red shade with a new Magnetic Red (also available with an optional black-roof). The sub-4m sedan’s alloy wheels, which were previously dual-tone, now only get a silver finish. The ground clearance of the Tigor CNG stands at 165mm compared to the standard model’s 170mm.

The CNG variants of both cars also get the ‘i-CNG’ badge on their boot lid.

3) A Revised Cabin Layout And Equipment List

Both the 2022 Tiago and Tigor come with a black and beige dashboard layout for their top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ trims. Tata has also provided them with new seat upholstery.

Tata has also gone a step further and given both the models some new features: projector headlights and LED DRLs for the hatchback while the Tigor gets auto-headlights and rain sensing wipers.

4) Updated Variant Lineup

While the trend has been to offer the CNG kit on the lower to mid-spec trims of cars, Tata has changed the game altogether. It has provided the cleaner fuel option across the range of the hatchback by picking every trim: XE, XM, XT, and XZ+. With this update, the XM trim (which was available on the pre-facelift model) has also been brought back.

On the other hand, the Tigor CNG is available in just two trims: XZ and XZ+. Prospective CNG buyers can also opt for a dual-tone finish for their Tiago and Tigor.

5) All Upgrades For A Premium

The 2022 Tiago and Tigor, with the CNG kit, are priced at a premium of Rs 90,000 over their respective petrol counterparts. We have done a detailed price comparison of the Tiago’s CNG variants with its rivals.

