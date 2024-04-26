Modified On Apr 26, 2024 10:53 AM By Shreyash for Tata Safari EV

The Tata Safari EV is expected to offer a claimed range of around 500 km

The Tata Safari EV will be based on the Acti.EV platform, which will also underpin the Harrier EV.

Expected to feature the same design as seen on the diesel-powered Safari, with minor EV-specific changes.

Likely to get the same features too, like 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated front and rear seats.

Safety features could include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Expected to be launched by early 2025 from Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The entire Tata SUV lineup seems destined for electrification, one of which will be the Safari EV, a three-row version of the already confirmed Harrier EV. Recently, we spotted a test mule of the Safari EV undergoing testing under heavy camouflage. Just like the recently launched Punch EV, the electric version of the Tata Safari will also be based on Tata's new Acti.EV platform. Here’s what we noticed in the new spy shots.

Although the test mule was heavily camouflaged, we could still make out that the Safari EV will share its design with the ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart. Details like the front grille, connected LED DRLs, and headlight housing up front appear to be similar to those of the regular version of the Safari. Although the alloy wheels appear to sport a different design, they are expected to be the same 19-inches in size as those on the diesel-powered version of the Safari. From the rear as well, the Safari EV features the same connected LED taillights.

Interior Updates

We didn’t get a chance to have a glimpse of the interior of the Tata Safari EV, but it will be most likely similar to its ICE version, including the dashboard layout and 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo. In terms of equipment, the Safari EV is expected to come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, ventilated front and rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Its safety features could include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Range

Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Safari EV, but we expect that it could offer a range of around 500 km. The electric version of the Tata Safari will be based on Tata's new Acti.EV platform. Since the Harrier EV will have an all-wheel-drive option, the same could be offered for the Safari EV as well.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Safari EV could boast a starting price of Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom). It could go on sale in India by early 2025. The Safari EV will be a larger alternative to the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, BYD Atto 3, and the upcoming Maruti eVX.

