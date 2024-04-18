English | हिंदी

Maruti Dominated The List Of Best-selling Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In March 2024

Modified On Apr 18, 2024 11:39 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Wagon R

Maruti hatchbacks alone accounted for more than 60 percent of the total sales

Maruti Wagon R, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago

The sales report for compact and midsize hatchbacks is out for March 2024, and as usual, Maruti hatchbacks dominated the sales chart. In fact, out of the six hatchbacks on this list, four are from Maruti alone, while one is from Tata and one is from Hyundai. Let’s see how each of them performed in last month’s sales.

Models

March 2024

March 2023

February 2024

Maruti Wagon R

16,368

17,305

19,412

Maruti Swift

15,728

17,559

13,165

Tata Tiago

6,381

7,366

6,947

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5,034

9,034

4,947

Maruti Celerio

3,478

4,646

3,586

Maruti Ignis

2,788

2,760

2,110

Key Takeaways

  • The Maruti Wagon R, surpassing the 16,000-unit sales mark, maintained its position as the best-selling hatchback in March 2024, despite experiencing month-on-month and year-on-year sales declines of 16 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

  • After the Wagon R, the Maruti Swift was the only other hatchback to surpass the sales mark of 10,000 units. In March 2024, more than 15,700 units of the Swift were dispatched, a positive month-on-month growth of 19 percent.

Tata Tiago

  • The Tata Tiago maintained its lead over the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios by 1,300 units in March 2024. Tata dispatched over 6,000 units of the Tiago last month, however its monthly sales went down by 500-odd units.

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios crossed the sales mark of 5,000 units in March 2024. Though its monthly demand remained consistent, it faced a significant loss of 46 percent in yearly sales.

Maruti Celerio

  • With nearly 3,500 units dispatched, the Maruti Celerio also maintained its consistent demand in MoM sales. However, its YoY sales declined by over 1,000 units.

  • At last, the Maruti Ignis managed to attract more than 2,700 buyers in March 2024 though it still experienced a decline of 32 percent in MoM sales. 

