Maruti hatchbacks alone accounted for more than 60 percent of the total sales

The sales report for compact and midsize hatchbacks is out for March 2024, and as usual, Maruti hatchbacks dominated the sales chart. In fact, out of the six hatchbacks on this list, four are from Maruti alone, while one is from Tata and one is from Hyundai. Let’s see how each of them performed in last month’s sales.

Models March 2024 March 2023 February 2024 Maruti Wagon R 16,368 17,305 19,412 Maruti Swift 15,728 17,559 13,165 Tata Tiago 6,381 7,366 6,947 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 5,034 9,034 4,947 Maruti Celerio 3,478 4,646 3,586 Maruti Ignis 2,788 2,760 2,110

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Wagon R, surpassing the 16,000-unit sales mark, maintained its position as the best-selling hatchback in March 2024, despite experiencing month-on-month and year-on-year sales declines of 16 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

After the Wagon R, the Maruti Swift was the only other hatchback to surpass the sales mark of 10,000 units. In March 2024, more than 15,700 units of the Swift were dispatched, a positive month-on-month growth of 19 percent.

The Tata Tiago maintained its lead over the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios by 1,300 units in March 2024. Tata dispatched over 6,000 units of the Tiago last month, however its monthly sales went down by 500-odd units.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios crossed the sales mark of 5,000 units in March 2024. Though its monthly demand remained consistent, it faced a significant loss of 46 percent in yearly sales.

With nearly 3,500 units dispatched, the Maruti Celerio also maintained its consistent demand in MoM sales. However, its YoY sales declined by over 1,000 units.

At last, the Maruti Ignis managed to attract more than 2,700 buyers in March 2024 though it still experienced a decline of 32 percent in MoM sales.

