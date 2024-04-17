Modified On Apr 17, 2024 01:33 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

The MG ZS EV is the most readily available electric SUV this month while the Nexon EV has a comparatively lower wait time

The electric SUVs from Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai and MG are experiencing extended waiting times in April 2024. In this article, we have detailed the waiting period on electric SUVs, all priced under Rs 25 lakh, in the top 20 cities of India.

Waiting Period Table

City Mahindra XUV400 EV Tata Nexon EV Hyundai Kona Electric MG ZS EV New Delhi 3 months 2.5 months 3-4 months No waiting Bengaluru 3-4 months 2 months 2 months No waiting Mumbai 3-4 months 2-2.5 months 3 months No waiting Hyderabad 3 months 2-2.5 months 2 months No waiting Pune 4 months 2-3 months 3 months No waiting Chennai 3-4 months 2 months 2-2.5 months 1.5-2 months Jaipur 2-3 months 2 months 3 months No waiting Ahmedabad 3-3.5 months 2 months 2-3 months No waiting Gurugram 3 months 2 months 3 months 1-2 months Lucknow 3-4 months 2 months 3 months 2 months Kolkata 2 months 2-3 months 3 months No waiting Thane 3 months 2 months 2-2.5 months 1-2 months Surat 3.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month Ghaziabad 3-4 months 2-3 months 2 months 0.5 month Chandigarh 2 months 2-3 months 3-4 months 2-3 months Coimbatore 3 months 2-3 months 2-2.5 months No waiting Patna 3-3.5 months 2 months 3 months N.A. Faridabad 2 months 2-3 months 2 months 2-3 months Indore 3 months 2-3 months 2-2.5 months 1 month Noida 3 months 2-3 months 3 months 2 months

Key Takeaways

The Mahindra XUV400 EV endures the highest average waiting period of more than 3 months in April 2024. For those in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad, the waiting time stretches to up to 4 months.

Mahindra XUV400 EV’s direct rival, the best-selling electric SUV in India, the Tata Nexon EV, is currently experiencing an average waiting time of up to 2.5 months, going up to 3 months in cities like Pune, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is witnessing an average waiting period of up to 3 months this April, while its maximum wait time also goes up to 4 months in New Delhi and Chandigarh.

The MG ZS EV is the most readily available EV you can buy in April 2024. In most cities, there is no waiting period for MG's electric SUV. However, customers in Chennai, Gurugram, Lucknow, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida might still encounter waiting times ranging from 0.5 to 3 months.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above for each model may vary depending on the state, city, and variant or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

