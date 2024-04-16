Published On Apr 16, 2024 06:15 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift Dzire

Buyers in cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Indore will have to wait relatively longer to take home most of these sedans

With SUVs becoming the increasing pick of most of the new-car buyers, sedan sales seem to have subdued in the last few years. That said, there is still a healthy demand for these cars thanks to their boot space, engaging drive, and overall comfortable seating experience. With a budget of around Rs 10 lakh, you can choose from the four sub-4m sedans in India: the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and the Tata Tigor.

So if you are looking to buy one this month, take a look at their waiting periods – across these 20 Indian cities – in the table below:

City Maruti Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor Honda Amaze New Delhi 2 months 2 months 0.5-1 month 1 week Bengaluru 1.5-2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month Mumbai 2 months 2-2.5 months 1 month No waiting Hyderabad 2-3 months 2 months 1 month No waiting Pune 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months 0.5 months Chennai 1-2 months 2.5 months 1 month No waiting Jaipur 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 week Ahmedabad 1-2 months 1-2 months 1 month No waiting Gurugram 1.5-2 months 1 month 1 month No waiting Lucknow 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month Kolkata 2-3 months 2-2.5 months 2 months No waiting Thane 2-3 months 2.5 months 2 months 0.5-1 month Surat 1-2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting Ghaziabad 2 months 2 months 2 months No waiting Chandigarh 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months No waiting Coimbatore 3 months 2.5 months 2 months No waiting Patna 2 months 1 month 2 months 1 month Faridabad 2 months 2 months 2 months 0.5 months Indore 3 months 2.5 months 2 months No waiting Noida 2 months 2 months 2 months 0.5 months

Key Takeaways

It’s the Maruti Dzire that has the highest waiting period of up to three months here. Buyers in some cities including Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Indore will have to endure the maximum wait while those in Ahmedabad and Surat can have it in just one month.

If you don’t mind waiting, you can also consider the all-new Maruti Dzire that’s expected to go on sale shortly after the new-gen Swift is launched in May 2024. Or you can also expect to pick up an older version of the sedan at discounted prices when the new one gets launched.

The Hyundai Aura has an average waiting time of two months in most cities including New Delhi, Pune, Surat, and Noida. Hyundai’s sub-4m sedan can be had the earliest in Ahmedabad, Gurugram and Patna courtesy of a 1-month wait time.

With a maximum waiting time of up to two months, the Tata Tigor seems to be just as sought-after as the Hyundai Aura. That said, it is more readily available with an average waiting period of one month in a few cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Lucknow.

Clearly, it’s the Honda Amaze that is the most readily available sub-4m sedan in India in April 2024. Buyers in multiple cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Indore can get home the Honda sedan immediately. The Amaze has a maximum wait time of one month in cities such as Bengaluru, Lucknow, Thane, and Patna.

Honda recently discontinued the base-variant of the Amaze and raised the entry-point for this sub-4m sedan. However, it is also available with healthy discounts in April 2024.

