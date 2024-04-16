Honda Amaze Is The Most Readily Available Sub-4m Sedan In India This April

Published On Apr 16, 2024 06:15 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift Dzire

  • 1.1K Views
  • Write a comment

Buyers in cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Indore will have to wait relatively longer to take home most of these sedans

Sub-4m sedans waiting period in April 2024

With SUVs becoming the increasing pick of most of the new-car buyers, sedan sales seem to have subdued in the last few years. That said, there is still a healthy demand for these cars thanks to their boot space, engaging drive, and overall comfortable seating experience. With a budget of around Rs 10 lakh, you can choose from the four sub-4m sedans in India: the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and the Tata Tigor.

So if you are looking to buy one this month, take a look at their waiting periods – across these 20 Indian cities – in the table below:

City

Maruti Dzire

Hyundai Aura

Tata Tigor

Honda Amaze

New Delhi

2 months

2 months

0.5-1 month

1 week

Bengaluru

1.5-2 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

Mumbai

2 months

2-2.5 months

1 month

No waiting

Hyderabad

2-3 months

2 months

1 month

No waiting

Pune

1.5-2 months

2 months

2 months

0.5 months

Chennai

1-2 months

2.5 months

1 month

No waiting

Jaipur

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 week

Ahmedabad

1-2 months

1-2 months

1 month

No waiting

Gurugram

1.5-2 months

1 month

1 month

No waiting

Lucknow

2 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

Kolkata

2-3 months

2-2.5 months

2 months

No waiting

Thane

2-3 months

2.5 months

2 months

0.5-1 month

Surat

1-2 months

2 months

1 month

No waiting

Ghaziabad

2 months

2 months

2 months

No waiting

Chandigarh

1.5-2 months

2 months

2 months

No waiting

Coimbatore

3 months

2.5 months

2 months

No waiting

Patna

2 months

1 month

2 months

1 month

Faridabad

2 months

2 months

2 months

0.5 months

Indore

3 months

2.5 months

2 months

No waiting

Noida

2 months

2 months

2 months

0.5 months

Key Takeaways

  • It’s the Maruti Dzire that has the highest waiting period of up to three months here. Buyers in some cities including Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Indore will have to endure the maximum wait while those in Ahmedabad and Surat can have it in just one month. 

  • If you don’t mind waiting, you can also consider the all-new Maruti Dzire that’s expected to go on sale shortly after the new-gen Swift is launched in May 2024. Or you can also expect to pick up an older version of the sedan at discounted prices when the new one gets launched.

Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura

  • The Hyundai Aura has an average waiting time of two months in most cities including New Delhi, Pune, Surat, and Noida. Hyundai’s sub-4m sedan can be had the earliest in Ahmedabad, Gurugram and Patna courtesy of a 1-month wait time.

Tata Tigor

  • With a maximum waiting time of up to two months, the Tata Tigor seems to be just as sought-after as the Hyundai Aura. That said, it is more readily available with an average waiting period of one month in a few cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Lucknow.

Honda Amaze

  • Clearly, it’s the Honda Amaze that is the most readily available sub-4m sedan in India in April 2024. Buyers in multiple cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Indore can get home the Honda sedan immediately. The Amaze has a maximum wait time of one month in cities such as Bengaluru, Lucknow, Thane, and Patna.

  • Honda recently discontinued the base-variant of the Amaze and raised the entry-point for this sub-4m sedan. However, it is also available with healthy discounts in April 2024.

Also Check Out: Watch: Why You Need To Have The Right Tyre Pressures On Your Car In Summers

Read More on : Maruti Swift Dzire on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift Dzire

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Honda Amaze Is The Most Readily Available Sub-4m Sedan In India This April
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience