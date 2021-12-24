Top 10 Best-selling SUVs Of 2021

Published On Dec 24, 2021 12:32 PM By Sonny

The high-riding body type continues to be the most popular among buyers, but which ones sold the most units over the last year?

The consumer demand for SUVs doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon and 2021 witnessed the launch of many new and updated SUVs. But which ones were the best-sellers of the year? Let’s find out:

Hyundai Creta

Units sold: 1,17,828

The Hyundai Creta compact SUV was the best-selling SUV of 2021. Despite its premium pricing from Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta continues to be an extremely popular offering thanks to its design and features. It is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, and connected car technology. The Creta is offered with the choice of three engines: 1.5-litre petrol (MT, CVT), 1.5-litre diesel (MT, AT) and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (DCT).

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Units sold: 1,06,431

Maruti’s subcompact SUV was the second highest selling SUV of the year. The Vitara Brezza’s entry price is higher than most of its rivals but it still is good value for money, costing between Rs 7.61 lakh and Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a petrol-only offering and its feature list includes a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, auto AC, and rain sensing wipers. Maruti will be launching the new-gen Brezza in 2022 which could help boost its sales even further.

Hyundai Venue

Units sold: 97,647

Hyundai’s second mass-market SUV, the Venue, was the third best-selling SUV of 2021. It is also a more premium offering than most of its rivals with features like connected car tech with remote functions, upto six airbags, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Venue’s price tag ranges from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is offered with the choice of three engines: 1.2-litre petrol (MT), 1.5-litre diesel (MT) and 1-litre turbo-petrol (MT, iMT clutchless manual, DCT).

Tata Nexon

Units sold: 95,678

The Nexon was not far behind its segment rival to be the fourth most popular SUV in India for 2021. It has enjoyed more consistent monthly sales figures which has allowed it to climb up the ranks in its segment. It is the only car here to be offered with an electric version as well, which is also the best-selling EV in India. The regular Nexon is available with the choice of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit, both with manual and AMT options. In terms of features, the Nexon gets connected car tech, digitized instrument cluster, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Nexon’s competitive pricing, between Rs 7.29 lakh and 13.34 lakh (ex-showroom), is part of its popularity as well.

Kia Seltos

Units sold: 94,175

Just behind the popular sub-4m SUVs, we have the Kia Seltos as the fifth best-selling SUV of 2021. Yet again, a premium offering priced from Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom) managed to garner nearly one lakh sales in just 11 months. The Seltos compact SUV is feature-rich with a power-adjustable driver’s seat, connected car tech, 7-inch MID, head-up display and a 360-degree camera. It gets the same engines as the Creta but more transmission options, adding the iMT (clutchless manual) for the 1.5-litre petrol and MT for the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.

Kia Sonet

Units sold: 75,711

The Sonet’s sales in 2021 were not as high as those listed above but good enough to be sixth on this list. Like the Venue, it is a well-equipped offering with a host of powertrain options and adds an automatic transmission for the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Kia subcompact SUV costs between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and its feature list includes ventilated front seats, connected car tech with remote functions, and upto six airbags.

Mahindra Bolero

Units sold: 60,009

Mahindra’s workhorse is the Indian carmaker’s best-selling model and the seventh highest-selling SUV in 2021. It is the most feature-bare offering in this list with only the basic comforts and conveniences. The Bolero is priced from Rs 8.71 lakh to Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Its sales figures include the new Bolero Neo which is a more premium offering as a rebranded and facelifted version of the TUV300.

Mahindra XUV300

Units sold: 43,172

The next most popular SUV in 2021 was the Mahindra XUV300. It is priced from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 13.46 lakh (ex-showroom) as a premium offering with the choice of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The XUV300 is pretty well-equipped with upto seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, auto AC, and cruise control.

Mahindra Scorpio

Units sold: 35,188

Mahindra is bringing the next-gen Scorpio to the market next year and the current model is still quite popular. It was the ninth best selling SUV in 2021 and managed to outsell some of the newer compact SUVs on a monthly basis. The Scorpio is currently offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine in two states of tune, both with a manual gearbox only. Its design and build has made it a popular choice while the feature list has fallen behind the competition. Mahindra’s third best-selling model is among the most expensive on this list, costing between Rs 12.77 lakh and Rs 17.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite

Units sold: 31,433

The Nissan Magnite is the newest model on this list, having been launched towards the end of 2020. It features a distinctive design and is equipped with a digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED lighting and rear AC vents. The Magnite’s pricing between Rs 5.71 lakh and Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom) makes it a popular value for money proposition. It is offered with the choice of 1-litre naturally-aspirated and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines, the latter getting the option of an automatic transmission too.

Note: Since December figures were not out at the time of publishing, these are the figures from January to November.