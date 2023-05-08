Save Up To Rs 59,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This May
Modified On May 08, 2023 01:39 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Alto K10
Maruti is also offering benefits on leftover stocks of the Alto 800, however there are no benefits on the Brezza and Ertiga
-
Save up to Rs 59,000 on Maruti Alto K10.
-
The leftover stocks of the Maruti Alto 800 are being offered discounts of up to Rs 15,000.
-
Maruti S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R and Swift come with benefits of up to Rs 54,000.
-
The Dzire is only offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.
-
Maruti Eeco can be had with savings of up to Rs 29,000.
-
All offers are valid till the end of May 2023.
Following Tata and Renault, Maruti has also rolled out its offers and discounts on Arena models for the month of May. Most benefits are offered on Alto K10, followed by S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio and Swift, while Eeco and Dzire are carrying the least savings this month. Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details below:
Alto 800
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Maximum Benefit
|
Up to Rs 15,000
-
Maruti has already discontinued the Maruti Alto 800, and these discounts are valid on its leftover stocks.
-
Except on the base-spec Std variant, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being offered on both regular petrol and CNG variants of the Alto 800.
-
Maruti Alto 800 was sold between Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh.
Alto K10
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Bonus
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 59,000
-
The above-mentioned discounts are valid on petrol manual variants of the entry-level Maruti hatchback.
-
For AMT and CNG variants, the cash discount reduces to Rs 20,000, while the CNG version of the Alto K10 also misses out on the corporate discounts.
-
The exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is the same throughout all the variants.
-
Maruti Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.
Also Read: Maruti Baleno Gets A First-in-segment Safety Update
S-Presso
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 54,000
-
The maximum benefits mentioned above are only applicable on the top-spec VXi and VXi+ petrol-manual variants of the S-Presso.
-
For the lower-specced Std and LXi manual trims, the cash discount reduces to Rs 30,000.
-
The cash discount for CNG variants reduces to Rs 25,000, however these variants miss out on the corporate benefit.
-
No cash discount is offered on the AMT model of the S-Presso.
-
Maruti S-Presso is priced from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.
Also See: All You Need To Know About Maruti Fronx’s Base Variant: In Pics
Celerio
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 54,000
-
The discounts mentioned in the table are only valid on the mid-spec VXi petrol-manual variant of the Celerio.
-
For the base-spec LXi trim and the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ trims, the cash discount reduces to Rs 30,000. Also, the AMT variants don’t get any cash discounts.
-
The CNG variant of the Celerio comes with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, but it doesn’t get corporate benefits.
-
Maruti retails the Celerio in the price range of Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh.
Wagon R
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 54,000
-
The discount figures mentioned in the table apply to base-spec LXi and mid-spec VXi 1-litre trims of the Maruti Wagon R.
-
For 1.2-litre petrol manual variants, including both LXi and VXi CNG trims, the cash discount reduces to Rs 25,000. There are no cash discounts on the AMT variants.
-
Maruti is not offering corporate discounts on CNG variants of the Wagon R.
-
The exchange bonus mentioned above is only applicable to vehicles that are less than seven years old. If you are exchanging a car which is seven years old or over that, the benefit comes down to Rs 15,000.
-
Maruti retails the Wagon R between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.42 lakh.
Swift
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 54,000
-
Discounts mentioned in the table above can only be had with mid-spec VXi manual variants of the Swift.
-
The cash discount is reduced to Rs 25,000 for the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ petrol manual trims of the hatchback. It drops further to Rs 10,000 for AMT variants.
-
The CNG version of the Swift only comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, missing out on all other offers.
-
The exchange bonus mentioned above is only applicable to cars that are less than seven years old. If you are exchanging a car which is seven years old or over that, the benefit comes down to Rs 15,000.
-
Customers have to shell out an additional Rs 3,400 for the Swift special edition, and it is not offered with any cash discount. However, other benefits such as exchange bonus and corporate discounts remain the same.
-
Maruti Swift is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh.
Dzire
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Maximum Benefit
|
Up to Rs 10,000
-
With the Dzire, Maruti is only offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on all variants, except the CNG model.
-
Prices for the Maruti Dzire range between Rs 6.51 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.
Eeco
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 29,000
-
These discounts are valid on regular petrol variants of the Maruti Eeco.
-
The CNG variant of the MPV misses out on a corporate discount while retaining the other benefits.
-
Maruti retails the Eeco in the price range of Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh.
Note
-
The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the city and State, please contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
Read More on : Maruti Alto K10 on road price
0 out of 0 found this helpful