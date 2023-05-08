All offers are valid till the end of May 2023.

Maruti Eeco can be had with savings of up to Rs 29,000.

The Dzire is only offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

Maruti S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R and Swift come with benefits of up to Rs 54,000.

The leftover stocks of the Maruti Alto 800 are being offered discounts of up to Rs 15,000.

Following Tata and Renault, Maruti has also rolled out its offers and discounts on Arena models for the month of May. Most benefits are offered on Alto K10, followed by S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio and Swift, while Eeco and Dzire are carrying the least savings this month. Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details below:

Except on the base-spec Std variant, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being offered on both regular petrol and CNG variants of the Alto 800.

Maruti has already discontinued the Maruti Alto 800, and these discounts are valid on its leftover stocks.

The exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is the same throughout all the variants.

For AMT and CNG variants, the cash discount reduces to Rs 20,000, while the CNG version of the Alto K10 also misses out on the corporate discounts.

The above-mentioned discounts are valid on petrol manual variants of the entry-level Maruti hatchback.

No cash discount is offered on the AMT model of the S-Presso.

The cash discount for CNG variants reduces to Rs 25,000, however these variants miss out on the corporate benefit.

For the lower-specced Std and LXi manual trims, the cash discount reduces to Rs 30,000.

The maximum benefits mentioned above are only applicable on the top-spec VXi and VXi+ petrol-manual variants of the S-Presso.

The CNG variant of the Celerio comes with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, but it doesn’t get corporate benefits.

For the base-spec LXi trim and the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ trims, the cash discount reduces to Rs 30,000. Also, the AMT variants don’t get any cash discounts.

The discounts mentioned in the table are only valid on the mid-spec VXi petrol-manual variant of the Celerio.

Maruti retails the Celerio in the price range of Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh.

The exchange bonus mentioned above is only applicable to vehicles that are less than seven years old. If you are exchanging a car which is seven years old or over that, the benefit comes down to Rs 15,000.

Maruti is not offering corporate discounts on CNG variants of the Wagon R.

For 1.2-litre petrol manual variants, including both LXi and VXi CNG trims, the cash discount reduces to Rs 25,000. There are no cash discounts on the AMT variants.

The discount figures mentioned in the table apply to base-spec LXi and mid-spec VXi 1-litre trims of the Maruti Wagon R.

Discounts mentioned in the table above can only be had with mid-spec VXi manual variants of the Swift.

The cash discount is reduced to Rs 25,000 for the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ petrol manual trims of the hatchback. It drops further to Rs 10,000 for AMT variants.

The CNG version of the Swift only comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, missing out on all other offers.

The exchange bonus mentioned above is only applicable to cars that are less than seven years old. If you are exchanging a car which is seven years old or over that, the benefit comes down to Rs 15,000.