English | हिंदी

Save Up To Rs 59,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This May

Modified On May 08, 2023 01:39 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Alto K10

  • 1967 Views
  • Write a comment

Maruti is also offering benefits on leftover stocks of the Alto 800, however there are no benefits on the Brezza and Ertiga

  • Save up to Rs 59,000 on Maruti Alto K10.

  • The leftover stocks of the Maruti Alto 800 are being offered discounts of up to Rs 15,000.

  • Maruti S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R and Swift come with benefits of up to Rs 54,000.

  • The Dzire is only offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

  • Maruti Eeco can be had with savings of up to Rs 29,000.

  • All offers are valid till the end of May 2023.

Following Tata and Renault, Maruti has also rolled out its offers and discounts on Arena models for the month of May. Most benefits are offered on Alto K10, followed by S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio and Swift, while Eeco and Dzire are carrying the least savings this month. Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details below:

Alto 800

Maruti Alto 800

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Maximum Benefit

Up to Rs 15,000

  • Maruti has already discontinued the Maruti Alto 800, and these discounts are valid on its leftover stocks.

  • Except on the base-spec Std variant, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being offered on both regular petrol and CNG variants of the Alto 800.

Alto K10

Maruti Alto K10

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount 

Up to Rs 40,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 59,000

  • The above-mentioned discounts are valid on petrol manual variants of the entry-level Maruti hatchback.

  • For AMT and CNG variants, the cash discount reduces to Rs 20,000, while the CNG version of the Alto K10 also misses out on the corporate discounts.

  • The exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is the same throughout all the variants.

Also Read: Maruti Baleno Gets A First-in-segment Safety Update

S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 54,000

  • The maximum benefits mentioned above are only applicable on the top-spec VXi and VXi+ petrol-manual variants of the S-Presso.

  • For the lower-specced Std and LXi manual trims, the cash discount reduces to Rs 30,000.

  • The cash discount for CNG variants reduces to Rs 25,000, however these variants miss out on the corporate benefit.

  • No cash discount is offered on the AMT model of the S-Presso.

Also See: All You Need To Know About Maruti Fronx’s Base Variant: In Pics

Celerio

Maruti Celerio

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 54,000

  • The discounts mentioned in the table are only valid on the mid-spec VXi petrol-manual variant of the Celerio.

  • For the base-spec LXi trim and the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ trims, the cash discount reduces to Rs 30,000. Also, the AMT variants don’t get any cash discounts.

  • The CNG variant of the Celerio comes with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, but it doesn’t get corporate benefits.

  • Maruti retails the Celerio in the price range of Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh.

Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 54,000

  • The discount figures mentioned in the table apply to base-spec LXi and mid-spec VXi 1-litre trims of the Maruti Wagon R.

  • For 1.2-litre petrol manual variants, including both LXi and VXi CNG trims, the cash discount reduces to Rs 25,000. There are no cash discounts on the AMT variants.

  • Maruti is not offering corporate discounts on CNG variants of the Wagon R.

  • The exchange bonus mentioned above is only applicable to vehicles that are less than seven years old. If you are exchanging a car which is seven years old or over that, the benefit comes down to Rs 15,000.

  • Maruti retails the Wagon R between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.42 lakh.

Swift

Maruti Swift

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 54,000

  • Discounts mentioned in the table above can only be had with mid-spec VXi manual variants of the Swift.

  • The cash discount is reduced to Rs 25,000 for the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ petrol manual trims of the hatchback. It drops further to Rs 10,000 for AMT variants.

  • The CNG version of the Swift only comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, missing out on all other offers.

  • The exchange bonus mentioned above is only applicable to cars that are less than seven years old. If you are exchanging a car which is seven years old or over that, the benefit comes down to Rs 15,000.

  • Customers have to shell out an additional Rs 3,400 for the Swift special edition, and it is not offered with any cash discount. However, other benefits such as exchange bonus and corporate discounts remain the same.

Dzire

Maruti Dzire

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Maximum Benefit

Up to Rs 10,000

  • With the Dzire, Maruti is only offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on all variants, except the CNG model.

  • Prices for the Maruti Dzire range between Rs 6.51 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.

Eeco

Maruti Eeco

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 29,000

  • These discounts are valid on regular petrol variants of the Maruti Eeco.

  • The CNG variant of the MPV misses out on a corporate discount while retaining the other benefits.

  • Maruti retails the Eeco in the price range of Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh.

Note

  • The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the city and State, please contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Read More on : Maruti Alto K10 on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Alto K10

Read Full News
  • Maruti Alto 800
  • Maruti S-Presso
  • Maruti Celerio
  • Maruti Swift
  • Maruti Wagon R
  • Maruti Dzire
  • Maruti Eeco
  • Maruti Alto K10

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsSave Up To Rs 59,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This May
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience