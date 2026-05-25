2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Compared With Outgoing Model

Tata is giving a facelift to the 2026 Tiago EV, bringing in a new set of features, design and some segment-first features. With this update, Tata is now setting up a standard for the entry point in the EV segment. Tata has already given us a thorough look at its exterior and interior ahead of its May 28 launch. The pre-facelift model was popular amongst customers who wanted to own an affordable EV for their daily commutes or just driving around in the city.

If you are wondering how it compares with the outgoing model of Tiago EV, here’s a complete comparison:

Design

Front

The fascia of the 2026 Tata Tiago gives a lot more futuristic vibe than its outgoing version. The front design has been heavily revised with a super minimalistic approach. The earlier black grille has been done away with and now its blanked off face as well as bumper is finished in body colour. The headlamps of the 2026 Tata Tiago EV are now slimmer. It has also been updated with reflector LED style units, whereas the previous model came with projector sets.

Smaller Details: DRLs have been integrated into the headlamp unit, unlike in the previous model, where it was positioned next to the foglamp unit.

Side

The Tiago EV facelift carries a largely similar silhouette compared to the older model, with only updates like a new 15-inch alloy wheel design. Other design elements stay the same, like blacked out ORVMs, black wheel arches and Tata EV branding on the doors.

The Tiago EV facelift is likely to get new colour options, including the lime hue shown in the reveal.

Rear

The rear has also received a significantly new look. The tail lamps are now connected by a faux red panel for that connected taillamp look, but in reality, that section is not illuminated. The tail lamps also get a new vertical slats motif, making them look more contemporary.

The rear bumper design has also received a slight update, making it look sportier. It also continues the subtle rear spoiler with a roof-mounted stop lamp integrated in it.

Smaller Details: The rear-view camera of the 360-degree unit has also been repositioned down to the bumper near the number plate.

Interior

The interior for the 2026 Tiago EV gets a new dual-tone look with a black and light grey combination. It also gets an all-new dashboard with an updated steering wheel and new floating screens for the infotainment system, as well as the instrument cluster.

The steering wheel has been updated with the Tata logo being replaced with the Tata EV logo. The instrument cluster also sees a redesign for the facelift, with the digital display being slightly bigger compared to the older model.

The positioning of the 10.25-inch infotainment system has been revised. While the previous Tiago EV featured a screen integrated to align with the floating effect seen across Tata's earlier lineup, the facelifted version sees this unit mounted on top of the dashboard to enhance its floating effect.

To know more about the Interior of the Tiago EV Facelift, check out this article

Features and Safety

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV comes with features such as a dual wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and Type-C charging ports for front and back seats. It should also get the existing features like automatic headlamp and wiper, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto fold ORVMs and push button start.

Safety-wise, it now gets a 360-degree camera, which is first in this segment, unlike the rear-view camera only, which was present in the previous model. Besides, it should come with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and six airbags.

Powertrain

The Tiago EV Facelift is likely to continue with the same set of battery pack options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Range 223 kms 293 kms Charging speed 58 minutes 58 minutes

Expected Price & Rivals

With the launch ahead on 28 May for the Tiago EV facelift, Tata will mark its dominance in the segment against its competitors like Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV. This offering is more in line with the experience you get, just like its ICE counterparts, with additional features.