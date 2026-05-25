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    2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Compared With Outgoing Model

    Tata Tiago EV brings a 360-degree camera to this segment. Will this become the new normal?

    Published On May 25, 2026 07:03 PM By Ninad

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    Tiago EV Old vs New

    Tata is giving a facelift to the 2026 Tiago EV, bringing in a new set of features, design and some segment-first features. With this update, Tata is now setting up a standard for the entry point in the EV segment. Tata has already given us a thorough look at its exterior and interior ahead of its May 28 launch. The pre-facelift model was popular amongst customers who wanted to own an affordable EV for their daily commutes or just driving around in the city. 

    If you are wondering how it compares with the outgoing model of Tiago EV, here’s a complete comparison:

    Design

    Front

    The fascia of the 2026 Tata Tiago gives a lot more futuristic vibe than its outgoing version. The front design has been heavily revised with a super minimalistic approach. The earlier black grille has been done away with and now its blanked off face as well as bumper is finished in body colour. The headlamps of the 2026 Tata Tiago EV are now slimmer. It has also been updated with reflector LED style units, whereas the previous model came with projector sets.

    Tata Tiago EV
    2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Exterior

    Smaller Details:

    DRLs have been integrated into the headlamp unit, unlike in the previous model, where it was positioned next to the foglamp unit.

    Side

    The Tiago EV facelift carries a largely similar silhouette compared to the older model, with only updates like a new 15-inch alloy wheel design. Other design elements stay the same, like blacked out ORVMs, black wheel arches and Tata EV branding on the doors. 

    Tata Tiago EV side profile
    2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Exterior

    The Tiago EV facelift is likely to get new colour options, including the lime hue shown in the reveal.

    Rear

    The rear has also received a significantly new look. The tail lamps are now connected by a faux red panel for that connected taillamp look, but in reality, that section is not illuminated. The tail lamps also get a new vertical slats motif, making them look more contemporary.

    Tata Tiago EV rear three quarters
    2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Exterior

    The rear bumper design has also received a slight update, making it look sportier. It also continues the subtle rear spoiler with a roof-mounted stop lamp integrated in it. 

    Smaller Details:

    The rear-view camera of the 360-degree unit has also been repositioned down to the bumper near the number plate.

    Interior

    The interior for the 2026 Tiago EV gets a new dual-tone look with a black and light grey combination. It also gets an all-new dashboard with an updated steering wheel and new floating screens for the infotainment system, as well as the instrument cluster. 

    Tata Tiago EV cabin
    2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior

    The steering wheel has been updated with the Tata logo being replaced with the Tata EV logo. The instrument cluster also sees a redesign for the facelift, with the digital display being slightly bigger compared to the older model. 

    The positioning of the 10.25-inch infotainment system has been revised. While the previous Tiago EV featured a screen integrated to align with the floating effect seen across Tata's earlier lineup, the facelifted version sees this unit mounted on top of the dashboard to enhance its floating effect.

    To know more about the Interior of the Tiago EV Facelift, check out this article  

    Features and Safety 

    The 2026 Tata Tiago EV comes with features such as a dual wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and Type-C charging ports for front and back seats. It should also get the existing features like automatic headlamp and wiper, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto fold ORVMs and push button start. 

    Tata Tiago EV
    2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift 360 degree camera

    Safety-wise, it now gets a 360-degree camera, which is first in this segment, unlike the rear-view camera only, which was present in the previous model. Besides, it should come with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and six airbags.

    Powertrain

    The Tiago EV Facelift is likely to continue with the same set of battery pack options, the specifications of which are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    19.2 kWh

    24 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Power

    61 PS 

    75 PS 

    Torque

    110 Nm

    114 Nm

    Range

    223 kms

    293 kms

    Charging speed 

    58 minutes

    58 minutes

    Expected Price & Rivals

    With the launch ahead on 28 May for the Tiago EV facelift, Tata will mark its dominance in the segment against its competitors like Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV. This offering is more in line with the experience you get, just like its ICE counterparts, with additional features.

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