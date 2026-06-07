Tata Tiago EV Smart Vs Pure Plus Variant Compared: Is It Worth The Upgrade?

Tata Motors has recently launched the all-new Tiago EV with an updated design, reworked interior and a few new features. The hatchback comes in three variants called the Smart, Pure Plus and the Creative Plus. In this comparison, we evaluate the Smart and Pure Plus trims of the Tiago EV to determine which option offers better value for you.

Exterior

Both the Smart variant and the Pure Plus variants get identical fascias and halogen headlamps. You also get to see a sporty bumper with a large air dam, a blanked-off grille and vertical air flow vents on the edges.

Towards the side, both the Tiago EV Smart and the Pure Plus variants get the familiar silhouette with silver door handles and wheel arch cladding. While the Smart variant is equipped with matte black ORVMs and B-pillar, the Pure Plus trim features a glossy black finish along with integrated LED indicators and a sharkfin antenna.

Steel rims are standard across the Tiago EV lineup. While the base Smart variant features 13-inch steel rims, both the Pure Plus and the top-spec Creative Plus variant get aerodynamic wheel covers and 14-inch steel wheels.

On to the rear, both the Smart and the Pure Plus variant look identical with a red element running across the tailgate giving a connected taillamp feel. Both the variants get rear parking sensors, however, the Pure Plus variant gets a reverse camera and rear windshield defogger as notable additions.

Colour Options

The Smart Trim gets four colour options: Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Sobo Surge and Pangong Pulse. Meanwhile the Pure Plus trim gets an additional Sobo Surge colour option.

Interior

Inside, the Smart and Pure Plus trim both get a grey and black theme with pastel green inserts. You get to see a new dashboard with a layered look that adds sophistication and a two-spoke steering wheel. The Pure Plus variant also adds an infotainment screen, making the cabin feel livelier, while the Smart trim gets a blank slot instead.

Other details include a semi-digital instrument cluster, piano-black finish on the centre console and new seats with integrated headrests.

Features & Safety

The Tiago EV gets standard features like automatic climate control, drive modes, connected car technology, semi-digital instrument cluster and central locking as standard. The Pure Plus variant further gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-speaker sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 65W USB Type-C charging ports, steering-mounted controls and electrically-adjustable ORVMs.

On the safety side, the 2026 Tiago EV comes with standard safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS(tyre pressure monitoring system), high beam alert, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Pure Plus variant gets some nifty additions like a reverse camera, manual day/night IRVM and rear defogger.

Powertrain

The Tiago EV Smart variant is available with a 19.2kWh battery option, while the Pure Plus variant also gets a larger 24kWh battery pack option alongside. Here are their specifications:

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh (Medium Range) 24 kWh (Long Range) No. of electric motors(s) 1 1 Claimed Range(MIDC Part 1+ Part 2) 226 km 285 km Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm

Additionally, the new Tiago EV features 30kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 to 80 percent in only 35 minutes.

Trivia: The base Smart variant of the Tiago EV is only available with the 19.2 kWh battery pack, while the top-spec Creative Plus only gets the 24 kWh unit. This makes the mid-spec Pure Plus variant the only one to offer flexibility between both powertrain configurations.

Price & Rivals

In terms of pricing, the Tata Tiago EV Smart variant is available at Rs 6.99 Lakh, while the Pure Plus variant ranges from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

While the Tiago EV does not have any direct competitors, it serves as a viable alternative to models such as the MG Comet EV, Citroen eC3, and the Tata Punch EV from Tata's own stable.