New Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Check Out Which Engine-Transmission Is Offered With Which Variant

The facelifted 2026 Skoda Kushaq is set to be launched tomorrow. As part of this update, the new Kushaq has an enhanced look, some added features, and a new automatic transmission option with one of its turbo-petrol engines.

The Kushaq is available in five trims: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte-Carlo. Before we discuss what powertrain option is available with each variant, let’s take a look at its specifications:

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Powertrain Option

Here are the overall engine specifications of the new Kushaq facelift:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT* (New) 7-speed DCT^

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; ^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine of the new Kushaq gets an updated 8-speed automatic gearbox, replacing its 6-speed gearbox offered earlier.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-wise Powertrain Option

Variant 1-Litre Turbo-petrol Manual 1-litre Turbo-petrol Automatic 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT Classic Plus ✅ ✅ ❌ Signature ✅ ✅ ❌ Sportline ✅ ✅ ❌ Prestige ✅ ✅ ✅ Monte-Carlo ❌ ✅ ✅

The manual version of the Kushaq with the smaller engine can be had with all variants except for the top-spec Monte Carlo.

The standard top-spec Prestige is the only variant that gets all three powertrain configurations.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo is only offered with the two automatic transmission choices.

The turbo-petrol DCT option is available only with the top-of-the-line Prestige and Monte Carlo variants.

Other Features & Safety

The new Kushaq is equipped with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, rear massaging seats, a 6-speaker sound system, and auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, connected car tech, a wireless phone charger and dual-tone ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, the two key misses in the new Kushaq are ADAS and a 360-degree camera system. Otherwise, it comes with the essentials like 6 airbags as standard, all four-wheel disc brakes (only 1.5-litre TSI), rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), electronic stability control, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Price & Rivals

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Its alternatives include the newly launched Renault Duster and the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom