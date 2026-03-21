All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    New Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Check Out Which Engine-Transmission Is Offered With Which Variant

    The Kushaq Facelift comes with two different turbo petrol engines with both manual and automatic transmission choices

    Published On Mar 21, 2026 04:02 PM By Bikramjit

    4.2K Views
    • Write a comment

    2026 Skoda Kushaq

    The facelifted 2026 Skoda Kushaq is set to be launched tomorrow. As part of this update, the new Kushaq has an enhanced look, some added features, and a new automatic transmission option with one of its turbo-petrol engines. 

    The Kushaq is available in five trims: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte-Carlo. Before we discuss what powertrain option is available with each variant, let’s take a look at its specifications:

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Powertrain Option

    Here are the overall engine specifications of the new Kushaq facelift:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT* (New)

    7-speed DCT^
    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; ^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission   2026 Skoda Kushaq engine

    The smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine of the new Kushaq gets an updated 8-speed automatic gearbox, replacing its 6-speed gearbox offered earlier.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-wise Powertrain Option

    Variant

    1-Litre Turbo-petrol Manual

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Automatic

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte-Carlo

    • The manual version of the Kushaq with the smaller engine can be had with all variants except for the top-spec Monte Carlo.

    • The standard top-spec Prestige is the only variant that gets all three powertrain configurations.

    • The Kushaq Monte Carlo is only offered with the two automatic transmission choices.

    • The turbo-petrol DCT option is available only with the top-of-the-line Prestige and Monte Carlo variants.

    Other Features & Safety

    The new Kushaq is equipped with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, rear massaging seats, a 6-speaker sound system, and auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, connected car tech, a wireless phone charger and dual-tone ambient lighting.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift dashboard

    In terms of safety, the two key misses in the new Kushaq are ADAS and a 360-degree camera system. Otherwise, it comes with the essentials like 6 airbags as standard,  all four-wheel disc brakes (only 1.5-litre TSI), rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), electronic stability control, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    Price & Rivals

    The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Its alternatives include the newly launched Renault Duster and the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun.

    All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Kushaq

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    New Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Check Out Which Engine-Transmission Is Offered With Which Variant
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience