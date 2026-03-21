2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-wise Features Detailed: Which One Should You Buy?
Even the base variant of the Kushaq facelift is well-equipped
Published On Mar 21, 2026 02:32 PM By Ved
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Skoda is set to launch the Kushaq facelift on March 21. Available in a range of 5 variants, and with multiple powertrain combinations, the SUV has gotten a proper makeover, including the addition of some new features and a variant rejig.
If you wanted to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:
2026 Skoda Kushaq: Exterior
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Feature
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Classic Plus
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Signature
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Sportline
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Prestige
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Monte Carlo
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LED Headlamps
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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LED DRLs
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✅(Single-Bar (MT)/Multi-Bar(AT)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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LED Front Fog lamps with cornering function
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✅(AT only)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Body Coloured ORVMs
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅ (Dual-tone gets gloss black)
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LED Taillamps with sequential Indicators
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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B- & C- Pillar
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Matte Black
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Matte Black
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Gloss Black
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Gloss Black
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Gloss Black
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Body-coloured door handles
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✅
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✅
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✅ (With Dark Chrome Accents)
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✅ (With Chrome Accents)
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✅ (With Dark Chrome Accents)
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Roof Rails
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✅(Black)
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✅(Silver)
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✅(Black)
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✅(Silver)
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✅(Black)
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Alloy Wheels
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16-inch (Silver)
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17-inch (Silver)
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17-inch (Black)
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17-inch (Silver)
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17-inch (Dual-tone)
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Shark fin Antenna
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Red Brake Calipers
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❌
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅ (1.5 turbo-petrol only)
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Connected Taillamps with illuminated ‘Skoda’ logo
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rear fog lamps
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Tailgate Spoiler
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Body Coloured
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Body Coloured
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Body Coloured
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Body Coloured
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Dual-tone
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Rear faux diffuser
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Black
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Silver
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Gloss Black
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Silver
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Gloss Black
- Even the base Classic Plus variant gets exterior elements usually only found in higher trims, such as LED lighting, alloy wheels, roof rails and even a tailgate spoiler.
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For a sporty look, buyers can pick the Sportline and Monte Carlo variants, which get a lot of blacked-out elements, red brake callipers, and unique alloy designs.
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Skoda is offering a total of 8 colours with the new Kushaq, but the dual-tone paint scheme is only available with 5 of them and only in the Monte Carlo trims.
You can check out this story for a thorough explanation of the Kushaq’s colours.
2026 Skoda Kushaq: Interior
|
Feature
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Classic Plus
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Signature
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Sportline
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Prestige
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Monte Carlo
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Cabin theme
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Black
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Black and Beige with Silver trims
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Black with Grey trims
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Black and Beige with Silver trims
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Black with Red trims
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Upholstery
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Fabric
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Fabric
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Fabric
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Leatherette
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Leatherette
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Seat colour
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Black and Greige
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Black and Greige
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Black and Greige
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Beige
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Black
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Front seatback pockets
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Leatherette Steering wheel and gear knob
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✅(AT only)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Instrument Cluster
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Analogue with MID
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7-inch Digital
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7-inch Digital
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10.25-inch Digital
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10.25-inch Digital
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Aluminium pedals
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❌
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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Foldable rear seats
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✅
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✅(60:40 split)
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✅(60:40 split)
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✅(60:40 split)
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✅(60:40 split)
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Parcel tray
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
- The base variant of the Kushaq gets an all-black combination with fabric seats. This does not look upmarket, but will be easy to maintain in the long term.
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The Monte Carlo and Sportline variants exclusively get aluminium pedals for a sportier feel.
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Beige upholstery in the Prestige variant will make its interior feel the airiest and most opulent of the lot.
2026 Skoda Kushaq: Comfort & Convenience
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Feature
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Classic Plus
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Signature
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Sportline
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Prestige
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Monte Carlo
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Automatic climate control with rear AC vents
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Cooled glovebox
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Sliding front centre armrest
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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6-way powered front seats
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Ventilated front seats
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Sunroof
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Single-pane
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Single-pane
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Single-pane
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Panoramic
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Panoramic
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Rear centre armrest with cupholders
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Adjustable rear headrests
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Cruise control
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✅(AT only)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rear massaging seats
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Power-adjustable ORVMs
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Power-folding ORVMs
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Keyless Entry
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Wireless Charger
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Even in terms of the comfort and convenience features, the new Kushaq gets a lot of tech like automatic climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, a single-pane sunroof and a sliding front centre armrest.
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The crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof and the unique rear seat massaging are restricted to the top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo trims.
2026 Skoda Kushaq: Infotainment
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Feature
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Classic Plus
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Signature
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Sportline
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Prestige
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Monte Carlo
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Infotainment system
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7-inch touchscreen
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10.1-inch touchscreen
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10.1-inch touchscreen
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10.1-inch touchscreen
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10.1-inch touchscreen (with red theme)
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Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
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✅(Wired)
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✅(Wired & Wireless)
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✅(Wired & Wireless)
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✅(Wired & Wireless)
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✅(Wired & Wireless)
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Sound system
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6-speaker
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6-speaker
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6-speaker
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8-speaker Skoda branded with subwoofer and amplifier
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8-speaker Skoda branded with subwoofer and amplifier
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AI Assistant
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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All variants of the Kushaq are equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, sound system and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.
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Higher variants get a larger touchscreen along with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an in-built AI Assistant.
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The top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo variants also get a better sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier bundled in.
2026 Skoda Kushaq: Safety
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Features
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Classic Plus
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Signature
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Sportline
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Prestige
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Monte Carlo
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6 airbags
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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ABS with EBD
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Electronic stability control (ESC)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Hill hold control (HHC)
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✅(AT only)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Parking sensors
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✅(Rear)
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✅(Front and Rear)
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✅(Front and Rear)
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✅(Front and Rear)
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✅(Front and Rear)
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Rear parking camera
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rear wiper with defogger
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rain-sensing wipers
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Electronic differential lock
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Traction control
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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As seen above, most of the safety features in the new Kushaq are standard across the range.
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Even the Classic Plus base variant comes equipped with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic differential lock, traction control, rain-sensing wipers and a rear wiper with defogger.
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Major feature miss:
Despite these updates, the Kushaq still does not offer any ADAS features, which have become a norm in this segment.
Powertrain Details
Mechanically, the new Kushaq’s engine lineup stays unchanged. It remains powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.
The former can be had with a 6-speed MT or a new 8-speed AT, which has replaced the 6-speed unit on the pre-facelift version. The 1.5-litre motor on the other hand can only be had with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Here are the new Kushaq’s detailed specifications:
|
Engine
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1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol
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1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol
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Power
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115 PS
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150 PS
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Torque
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178 Nm
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250 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW)
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7-speed DCT
Rivals
The Kushaq competes with rivals like the recently-launched Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.
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