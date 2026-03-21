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    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-wise Features Detailed: Which One Should You Buy?

    Even the base variant of the Kushaq facelift is well-equipped

    Published On Mar 21, 2026 02:32 PM By Ved

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    2026 Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda is set to launch the Kushaq facelift on March 21. Available in a range of 5 variants, and with multiple powertrain combinations, the SUV has gotten a proper makeover, including the addition of some new features and a variant rejig. 

    If you wanted to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Exterior

    Feature

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    LED Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    ✅(Single-Bar (MT)/Multi-Bar(AT)

    LED Front Fog lamps with cornering function 

    ✅(AT only)

    Body Coloured ORVMs

    ✅ (Dual-tone gets gloss black)

    LED Taillamps with sequential Indicators

    B- & C- Pillar

    Matte Black

    Matte Black

    Gloss Black

    Gloss Black

    Gloss Black

    Body-coloured door handles

    ✅ (With Dark Chrome Accents)

    ✅ (With Chrome Accents)

    ✅ (With Dark Chrome Accents)

    Roof Rails

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Black)

    Alloy Wheels

    16-inch (Silver)

    17-inch (Silver)

    17-inch (Black)

    17-inch (Silver)

    17-inch (Dual-tone)

    Shark fin Antenna

    Red Brake Calipers

    ✅ (1.5 turbo-petrol only)

    Connected Taillamps with illuminated ‘Skoda’ logo

    Rear fog lamps

    Tailgate Spoiler

    Body Coloured

    Body Coloured

    Body Coloured

    Body Coloured

    Dual-tone

    Rear faux diffuser

    Black

    Silver

    Gloss Black

    Silver

    Gloss Black
    • Even the base Classic Plus variant gets exterior elements usually only found in higher trims, such as LED lighting, alloy wheels, roof rails and even a tailgate spoiler.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift headlamp cluster

    • For a sporty look, buyers can pick the Sportline and Monte Carlo variants, which get a lot of blacked-out elements, red brake callipers, and unique alloy designs.

    • Skoda is offering a total of 8 colours with the new Kushaq, but the dual-tone paint scheme is only available with 5 of them and only in the Monte Carlo trims.

    You can check out this story for a thorough explanation of the Kushaq’s colours.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Interior

    Feature

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    Cabin theme

    Black

    Black and Beige with Silver trims

    Black with Grey trims

    Black and Beige with Silver trims

    Black with Red trims

    Upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Seat colour

    Black and Greige

    Black and Greige

    Black and Greige

    Beige

    Black

    Front seatback pockets

    Leatherette Steering wheel and gear knob

    ✅(AT only)

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with MID

    7-inch Digital

    7-inch Digital

    10.25-inch Digital

    10.25-inch Digital

    Aluminium pedals

    Foldable rear seats

    ✅(60:40 split)

    ✅(60:40 split)

    ✅(60:40 split)

    ✅(60:40 split)

    Parcel tray

    • The base variant of the Kushaq gets an all-black combination with fabric seats. This does not look upmarket, but will be easy to maintain in the long term. 

    • The Monte Carlo and Sportline variants exclusively get aluminium pedals for a sportier feel.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift front seats

    • Beige upholstery in the Prestige variant will make its interior feel the airiest and most opulent of the lot. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Comfort & Convenience

    Feature

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    Cooled glovebox

    Sliding front centre armrest

    6-way powered front seats

    Ventilated front seats

    Sunroof

    Single-pane

    Single-pane

    Single-pane

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Adjustable rear headrests

    Cruise control

    ✅(AT only)

    Rear massaging seats

    Power-adjustable ORVMs

    Power-folding ORVMs

    Keyless Entry

    Wireless Charger

    		  

    • Even in terms of the comfort and convenience features, the new Kushaq gets a lot of tech like automatic climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, a single-pane sunroof and a sliding front centre armrest. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift panoramic sunroof

    • The crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof and the unique rear seat massaging are restricted to the top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo trims.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Infotainment

    Feature

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    Infotainment system

    7-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen (with red theme)

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅(Wired)

    ✅(Wired & Wireless)

    ✅(Wired & Wireless)

    ✅(Wired & Wireless)

    ✅(Wired & Wireless)

    Sound system

    6-speaker

    6-speaker

    6-speaker

    8-speaker Skoda branded with subwoofer and amplifier

    8-speaker Skoda branded with subwoofer and amplifier

    AI Assistant

    • All variants of the Kushaq are equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, sound system and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift infotainment

    • Higher variants get a larger touchscreen along with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an in-built AI Assistant.

    • The top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo variants also get a better sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier bundled in. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Safety

    Features

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    6 airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill hold control (HHC)

    ✅(AT only)

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Parking sensors

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    Rear parking camera

    Rear wiper with defogger

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Electronic differential lock

    Traction control

    • As seen above, most of the safety features in the new Kushaq are standard across the range.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq rear parking camera

    • Even the Classic Plus base variant comes equipped with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic differential lock, traction control, rain-sensing wipers and a rear wiper with defogger.

    Major feature miss:

    Despite these updates, the Kushaq still does not offer any ADAS features, which have become a norm in this segment.

    Powertrain Details

    Mechanically, the new Kushaq’s engine lineup stays unchanged. It remains powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. 

     2026 Skoda Kushaq engine

    The former can be had with a 6-speed MT or a new 8-speed AT, which has replaced the 6-speed unit on the pre-facelift version. The 1.5-litre motor on the other hand can only be had with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.  

    Here are the new Kushaq’s detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW)

    7-speed DCT
    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Rivals

    The Kushaq competes with rivals like the recently-launched Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata CurvvMG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

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