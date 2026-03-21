2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-wise Features Detailed: Which One Should You Buy?

Skoda is set to launch the Kushaq facelift on March 21. Available in a range of 5 variants, and with multiple powertrain combinations, the SUV has gotten a proper makeover, including the addition of some new features and a variant rejig.

If you wanted to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Exterior

Feature Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅(Single-Bar (MT)/Multi-Bar(AT) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED Front Fog lamps with cornering function ✅(AT only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Body Coloured ORVMs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (Dual-tone gets gloss black) LED Taillamps with sequential Indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ B- & C- Pillar Matte Black Matte Black Gloss Black Gloss Black Gloss Black Body-coloured door handles ✅ ✅ ✅ (With Dark Chrome Accents) ✅ (With Chrome Accents) ✅ (With Dark Chrome Accents) Roof Rails ✅(Black) ✅(Silver) ✅(Black) ✅(Silver) ✅(Black) Alloy Wheels 16-inch (Silver) 17-inch (Silver) 17-inch (Black) 17-inch (Silver) 17-inch (Dual-tone) Shark fin Antenna ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Red Brake Calipers ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (1.5 turbo-petrol only) Connected Taillamps with illuminated ‘Skoda’ logo ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamps ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tailgate Spoiler Body Coloured Body Coloured Body Coloured Body Coloured Dual-tone Rear faux diffuser Black Silver Gloss Black Silver Gloss Black

Even the base Classic Plus variant gets exterior elements usually only found in higher trims, such as LED lighting, alloy wheels, roof rails and even a tailgate spoiler.

For a sporty look, buyers can pick the Sportline and Monte Carlo variants, which get a lot of blacked-out elements, red brake callipers, and unique alloy designs.

Skoda is offering a total of 8 colours with the new Kushaq, but the dual-tone paint scheme is only available with 5 of them and only in the Monte Carlo trims.

You can check out this story for a thorough explanation of the Kushaq’s colours.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Interior

Feature Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo Cabin theme Black Black and Beige with Silver trims Black with Grey trims Black and Beige with Silver trims Black with Red trims Upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette Seat colour Black and Greige Black and Greige Black and Greige Beige Black Front seatback pockets ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leatherette Steering wheel and gear knob ✅(AT only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster Analogue with MID 7-inch Digital 7-inch Digital 10.25-inch Digital 10.25-inch Digital Aluminium pedals ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ Foldable rear seats ✅ ✅(60:40 split) ✅(60:40 split) ✅(60:40 split) ✅(60:40 split) Parcel tray ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base variant of the Kushaq gets an all-black combination with fabric seats. This does not look upmarket, but will be easy to maintain in the long term.

The Monte Carlo and Sportline variants exclusively get aluminium pedals for a sportier feel.

Beige upholstery in the Prestige variant will make its interior feel the airiest and most opulent of the lot.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Comfort & Convenience

Feature Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cooled glovebox ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sliding front centre armrest ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 6-way powered front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane Single-pane Single-pane Panoramic Panoramic Rear centre armrest with cupholders ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adjustable rear headrests ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅(AT only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear massaging seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable ORVMs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power-folding ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless Charger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Even in terms of the comfort and convenience features, the new Kushaq gets a lot of tech like automatic climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, a single-pane sunroof and a sliding front centre armrest.

The crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof and the unique rear seat massaging are restricted to the top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo trims.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Infotainment

Feature Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo Infotainment system 7-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen (with red theme) Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(Wired) ✅(Wired & Wireless) ✅(Wired & Wireless) ✅(Wired & Wireless) ✅(Wired & Wireless) Sound system 6-speaker 6-speaker 6-speaker 8-speaker Skoda branded with subwoofer and amplifier 8-speaker Skoda branded with subwoofer and amplifier AI Assistant ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

All variants of the Kushaq are equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, sound system and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

Higher variants get a larger touchscreen along with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an in-built AI Assistant.

The top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo variants also get a better sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier bundled in.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Safety

Features Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control (HHC) ✅(AT only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking sensors ✅(Rear) ✅(Front and Rear) ✅(Front and Rear) ✅(Front and Rear) ✅(Front and Rear) Rear parking camera ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic differential lock ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

As seen above, most of the safety features in the new Kushaq are standard across the range.

Even the Classic Plus base variant comes equipped with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic differential lock, traction control, rain-sensing wipers and a rear wiper with defogger.

Major feature miss: Despite these updates, the Kushaq still does not offer any ADAS features, which have become a norm in this segment.

Powertrain Details

Mechanically, the new Kushaq’s engine lineup stays unchanged. It remains powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The former can be had with a 6-speed MT or a new 8-speed AT, which has replaced the 6-speed unit on the pre-facelift version. The 1.5-litre motor on the other hand can only be had with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Here are the new Kushaq’s detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT

Rivals

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

The Kushaq competes with rivals like the recently-launched Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.