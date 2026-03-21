2026 Skoda Kushaq Booking Details: Booking Process, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained

Skoda has fully revealed the prices of the facelifted Kushaq. It starts at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The updated Kushaq is aimed at buyers seeking a premium compact SUV with strong performance, modern features, and solid safety credentials. Over the previous model, the Kushaq facelift brings refreshed styling, a new transmission option, and minor updates to its equipment list.

If you have shortlisted the SUV, you can book the new Kushaq either via Skoda’s official website or at the nearest dealership. So if you are planning to buy the Kushaq, here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Kushaq facelift’s booking process, delivery timelines and other details:

How To Book The Kushaq Facelift?

You can book the facelifted Kushaq either through the official website or by visiting a dealership in your city.

Booking Online

For online bookings, you will have to visit the Kushaq’s website and select the following details:

Dealer state, city, and name

Variant

Engine option

Transmission

Exterior colour

Accessories

To complete the booking, you will have to add your full name, state, city, mobile number, OTP (mobile-generated), and Email ID. After paying the booking amount of Rs 15,000, you will receive a confirmation of your booking.

Booking At The Dealership

You can also book the Kushaq at the nearest Skoda dealership.

There, you can connect with a sales representative who will guide you through the entire booking process.

You would first have to fill in your personal details, similar to what you would do while booking the car online.

You will then have to confirm your preferred variant, engine and gearbox options, and colour of the facelifted Kushaq.

Important: We advise you to take a thorough test drive before booking the car, and also check the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines of your new vehicle without fail.

Delivery Timeline

Deliveries for the Kushaq facelift are expected to commence from the end of March or early April. We expect a waiting period of around 1-2 months for the facelifted model.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Overview

The facelifted Skoda Kushaq continues to offer the familiar European design identity but brings subtle styling tweaks and feature upgrades to keep it fresh in the segment. Key design highlights include the updated front fascia with a connected LED DRL strip running through the grille, refreshed LED lighting elements, and redesigned bumpers that give the SUV a more premium appearance.

The Kushaq’s silhouette and dimensions remain the same as the pre-facelift model. You get alloy wheels right from the base variant, and the rear gets updated LED tail lamps along with an illuminated ‘Skoda’ logo and a gloss black bumper insert.

Inside, the cabin layout remains largely similar to the outgoing model but gets refreshed colour schemes and a more premium ambience. The interior features a light beige theme, a two-spoke steering wheel with chrome accents, leatherette upholstery, and improved ambient lighting.

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a massage function for rear seats, powered and ventilated front seats, and dual-colour ambient lighting. You also get convenience features like wireless phone charging, connected car tech, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, front parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Kushaq facelift also continues to carry a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. To know more about the Kushaq facelift, check out our unveiling report.

Powertrain

The Kushaq facelift comes with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. However, you now get a new 8-speed AT with the smaller engine, replacing the 6-speed AT which was offered with the outgoing model. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic transmission (New) 7-speed Dual-clutch transmission

If you want to know how the Kushaq facelift is different from the pre-facelift model, then head over to this story.

Rivals

Talking about rivals, there are a lot of alternatives to the Kushaq, as it is placed in a very competitive segment. You get SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster, Citroen Basalt and Volkswagen Taigun.

v

Would you consider booking the Kushaq facelift over its rivals? Let us know in the comments section below.