Take A Detailed Look At The 2026 Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo From Every Angle In 25 Images
Modified On Jan 20, 2026 07:18 PM By Bikramjit
Distinctive styling and an exclusive interior theme set the Kushaq Monte Carlo apart from the regular variants
The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift has been unveiled. The compact SUV is being offered in five variants: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline and Prestige as well as a special Monte Carlo edition. It's noteworthy that the Monte Carlo trim will be on sale right from the SUV’s launch, which wasn’t the case before.
Unlike the regular trims, the Monte Carlo makes you feel special with its distinctive styling that makes it look unique from the other four variants. Here’s a closer look the the Kushaq Monte Carlo:
Exterior
Front
The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo brings an imposing fascia with the signature butterfly grille finished in gloss black.
The 15th and 16th slats out of the 17 are painted red with a small race flag detailing in between them, giving it a cool look.
The bumper gets a matte black finish with the wide airdam and the skid plate section is blacked out as well.
You get functional elements like LED headlights, fog lights and the new LED DRL with a connected DRL strip through the grille, like what you get in the more premium Kodiaq.
Side
From the profile, the Kushaq’s silhouette looks familiar. The same Czech sophistication as before with clean and sharp lines.
It will command your attention, making you embrace its smooth body lines, the stylish dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, the pull-type door handles with dark chrome inserts, the tall black roof rails and black ORVMs with turn indicators.
Smaller Details:
Rear
The Kushaq looks more bold than sophisticated, thanks to its chunky black bumper.
A commendable design upgrade is in the taillights. It's connected, yes! But Skoda has done it in a rather cool way where the pixel-like element that merges into a ‘SKODA’ lettering in the lighting panel itself.
There’s also an exclusive badge featuring its ‘Monte Carlo’ identity with a race flag motif.
Colours
The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant gets seven out of eight colour options. You get the three new hues: Cherry Red, Shimla Green and Steel Grey alongside the Brilliant Silver and Candy White, all in a dual-tone (paired with a black roof).
It also gets two shades in monotone: Deep Black and Lava Blue. The only missing shade is Carbon Steel.
We will bring you the variant-wise colour options of the new Kushaq soon. Meanwhile, you can take a look at all of its shades here.
Interior
Cabin and Dashboard
The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo has a distinct all-black cabin theme with red highlights that set it apart from the regular variants that get a black/beige colour scheme.
-
The dashboard is multi-layered with a floating infotainment display and a separately housed instrument cluster.
We would have liked more soft-touch materials spanning across the dash but what you get mostly is hard plastic.
-
The dashboard has a red detailing at the centre which spans across the width of it. The floor console also gets a thick red surround and two cupholders.
The cabin also has a dual-colour ambient lighting which reinforces the fact that Skoda believes in the ‘less is more’ motto. Nevertheless, it will give you a soothing feel during your night time runs.
Appreciating Factors:
Misses:
Seats
The seat upholstery uses leatherette material with firm paddings and follows the black/red colour as the cabin theme.
-
The front seats are well bolstered to the sides, which give you good support while enthusiastic driving and in case you go hard on the pedal around the corners.
At the second-row, the three occupants get dedicated height-adjustable headrests with 'Monte Carlo' embossing, but the narrow width means it’s best for two adults.
-
Both seats at the front and rear get contrastive red stitches at the sides and a good amount of red highlight at the base.
The rear seats now get a massaging function, which is a segment exclusive. We are happy to report this function works as intended.
Small Misses:
Features
The Skoda Kushaq gets a new 10.1-inch touchscreen system paired with an AI-powered assistant from Google that recognizes Indian accents for hands-free control of media and climate.
-
You also get additional features like a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display that provides turn-by-turn navigation and a 6-speaker sound system.
-
Passenger comfort is taken well care of by a segment-first rear-seat massage function, auto AC with rear vents, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, and ventilated front seats.
Safety
The Kushaq gets the essential safety covered with six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control and a rear parking camera.
-
Additional safety tech includes rain-sensing wipers, all four-wheel disc brakes (only with 1.5-litre TSI) and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM).
-
ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) tech and a 360-degree camera are big misses in this department.
Powertrain
Being the top-spec trim, the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets both the engine options that are on offer. The specifications are as follows:
Engine
1-litre turbo-petrol engine
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
Power
115 PS
150 PS
Torque
178 Nm
250 Nm
Transmission
8-speed AT* (New)
7-speed DCT^
*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission
^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
Do note that lower variants of the 1-litre TSI engine can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission as well.
Expected Price & Rivals
The standard Skoda Kushaq’s prices will likely start from Rs 11.20 lakh. You can expect the Monte Carlo trims to start from around Rs 18.50 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
Notably, the Creta N Line, Seltos X Line, and the Volkswagen Taigun GT / GT Line can be considered as direct alternatives to the Kushaq Monte Carlo. The Kushaq in general rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate.