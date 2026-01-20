Take A Detailed Look At The 2026 Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo From Every Angle In 25 Images

Distinctive styling and an exclusive interior theme set the Kushaq Monte Carlo apart from the regular variants

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift has been unveiled. The compact SUV is being offered in five variants: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline and Prestige as well as a special Monte Carlo edition. It's noteworthy that the Monte Carlo trim will be on sale right from the SUV’s launch, which wasn’t the case before.

Unlike the regular trims, the Monte Carlo makes you feel special with its distinctive styling that makes it look unique from the other four variants. Here’s a closer look the the Kushaq Monte Carlo:

Exterior

Front

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo brings an imposing fascia with the signature butterfly grille finished in gloss black.

The 15th and 16th slats out of the 17 are painted red with a small race flag detailing in between them, giving it a cool look.

The bumper gets a matte black finish with the wide airdam and the skid plate section is blacked out as well.

You get functional elements like LED headlights, fog lights and the new LED DRL with a connected DRL strip through the grille, like what you get in the more premium Kodiaq.

Side

From the profile, the Kushaq’s silhouette looks familiar. The same Czech sophistication as before with clean and sharp lines.

It will command your attention, making you embrace its smooth body lines, the stylish dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, the pull-type door handles with dark chrome inserts, the tall black roof rails and black ORVMs with turn indicators.

Smaller Details: The ‘Monte Carlo’ insert on the fender keeps up the exclusivity of this trim.

We would have liked to see a little more exclusivity to the side, say with some sort of red detailing like how you see in Hyundai N Lines.

Rear

The Kushaq looks more bold than sophisticated, thanks to its chunky black bumper.

A commendable design upgrade is in the taillights. It's connected, yes! But Skoda has done it in a rather cool way where the pixel-like element that merges into a ‘SKODA’ lettering in the lighting panel itself.

There’s also an exclusive badge featuring its ‘Monte Carlo’ identity with a race flag motif.

Colours

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant gets seven out of eight colour options. You get the three new hues: Cherry Red, Shimla Green and Steel Grey alongside the Brilliant Silver and Candy White, all in a dual-tone (paired with a black roof).

It also gets two shades in monotone: Deep Black and Lava Blue. The only missing shade is Carbon Steel.

We will bring you the variant-wise colour options of the new Kushaq soon. Meanwhile, you can take a look at all of its shades here.

Interior

Cabin and Dashboard

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo has a distinct all-black cabin theme with red highlights that set it apart from the regular variants that get a black/beige colour scheme.

The dashboard is multi-layered with a floating infotainment display and a separately housed instrument cluster.

We would have liked more soft-touch materials spanning across the dash but what you get mostly is hard plastic.

The dashboard has a red detailing at the centre which spans across the width of it. The floor console also gets a thick red surround and two cupholders.

The cabin also has a dual-colour ambient lighting which reinforces the fact that Skoda believes in the ‘less is more’ motto. Nevertheless, it will give you a soothing feel during your night time runs.

Appreciating Factors: The 2-spoke circular steering wheel feel high quality with a leatherette wrap and subtle chrome knobs. Misses: Skoda has left a lot of blanks in making the new Kushaq a truly feature-rich SUV. Things like dual-zone auto AC, a 10-12 speaker branded audio setup, a HUD and a powered tailgate could have made it a force to reckon with!

Seats

The seat upholstery uses leatherette material with firm paddings and follows the black/red colour as the cabin theme.

The front seats are well bolstered to the sides, which give you good support while enthusiastic driving and in case you go hard on the pedal around the corners.

At the second-row, the three occupants get dedicated height-adjustable headrests with 'Monte Carlo' embossing, but the narrow width means it’s best for two adults.

Both seats at the front and rear get contrastive red stitches at the sides and a good amount of red highlight at the base.

The rear seats now get a massaging function, which is a segment exclusive. We are happy to report this function works as intended.

Small Misses: While there is a front centre armrest, it’s quite a small one and does not have a sliding function, meaning it will provide limited support to your elbows.

The seats do not have any sort of underthigh extender, which is slowly becoming a common feature in mass market cars.

Things like rear sunshades and rear seat recline could have added more appeal to buyers who prefer being chauffeur-driven. Ventilation at the rear could also be a fair ask, ain’t it?

Features

The Skoda Kushaq gets a new 10.1-inch touchscreen system paired with an AI-powered assistant from Google that recognizes Indian accents for hands-free control of media and climate.

You also get additional features like a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display that provides turn-by-turn navigation and a 6-speaker sound system.

Passenger comfort is taken well care of by a segment-first rear-seat massage function, auto AC with rear vents, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, and ventilated front seats.

Safety

The Kushaq gets the essential safety covered with six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control and a rear parking camera.

Additional safety tech includes rain-sensing wipers, all four-wheel disc brakes (only with 1.5-litre TSI) and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM).

ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) tech and a 360-degree camera are big misses in this department.

Powertrain

Being the top-spec trim, the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets both the engine options that are on offer. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT* (New) 7-speed DCT^

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Do note that lower variants of the 1-litre TSI engine can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission as well.

Expected Price & Rivals

The standard Skoda Kushaq’s prices will likely start from Rs 11.20 lakh. You can expect the Monte Carlo trims to start from around Rs 18.50 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Notably, the Creta N Line, Seltos X Line, and the Volkswagen Taigun GT / GT Line can be considered as direct alternatives to the Kushaq Monte Carlo. The Kushaq in general rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate.