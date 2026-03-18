New Renault Duster Iconic Variant Explained

After years of waiting, the ‘Renault Duster’ nameplate has made a comeback in India, now in its third-generation avatar. Given that it’s available in five broad variants along with a special edition, we bring to you the top-spec Iconic variant images:

2026 Renault Duster Iconic: Exterior

Being the fully loaded trim, the Iconic variant of the new Duster comes all decked up. Its fascia features auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function, eyebrow-style LED DRLs, and a bold ‘DUSTER’ moniker in the grille. You will also notice a chunky silver-finished skid plate, LED fog lamps (placed neatly at the two corners), and a wide air dam in the front bumper. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice the presence of front parking sensors in the bumper.

In profile, the Duster Iconic sports blacked-out ORVMs with LED turn indicators and roof rails (with up to 50 kg load carrying capacity), chunky body side cladding, a grey garnish in the body side cladding, a grey decal on the front doors, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear door handles are located on the C-pillar. Opting for the Iconic Launch Edition means you further get yellow detailing, bespoke badging and black alloy wheels.

The Duster Iconic variant’s rear sports wraparound LED taillights with a light bar connecting them. It also has a roof-extended spoiler and a tall bumper featuring a silver-finished skid plate. Being the top-spec variant, the Duster Iconic also comes with a rear wiper with washer and defogger.

Colour Options: Renault is offering the new Duster in a total of 10 colourways, including four dual-tone shades. We have already covered the exact variant-wise colour options on offer with the Duster to help you pick it in the one that suits your taste the most.

2026 Renault Duster Iconic: Interior

Renault has provided the Duster Iconic variant with a grey and sage green cabin theme, with silver accents on the dashboard, door pads, and around the centre console. There’s also a carbon fibre trim insert on the co-driver side of the dashboard. The Duster Iconic variant gets sage green leatherette upholstery with contrasting yellow stitching, which is also visible on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, dashboard and door pads.

Other interesting details inside the 2026 Renault Duster’s top-spec Iconic trim are sun visor with vanity mirror and illumination for front passengers, twin cupholders, sliding front armrest (with cooled storage in DCT variant), rear centre armrest, and adjustable headrests for all passengers.

2026 Renault Duster Iconic: Features

The fully loaded Iconic variant of the new Duster packs all the bells and whistles that Renault has on offer. These include dual-zone climate control, 6-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also comes with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, paddle shifters (DCT only), and a PM2.5 air filter.

In terms of safety, the Duster Iconic variant is loaded with plenty of tech such as six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a 360-degree camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have extensively covered the complete variant-wise features mix to ease your purchase worries.

2026 Renault Duster Iconic: Powertrain Options

Renault is offering the top-spec Iconic variant of the new Duster with a single engine option for now, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 163 PS Torque 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT* Drivetrain FWD^

The lower-spec variants of the Duster also come with a smaller 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Renault has also announced that it will be offering the SUV with a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated engine with a strong-hybrid setup soon. Until then, you can check out the variant-wise powertrain mix to choose the best variant for your needs.

2026 Renault Duster Iconic: Price And Rivals

The 2026 Renault Duster Iconic is priced between Rs 16.99 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh. The base variant is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh to give the SUV an aggressive starting price.

Note: These prices are excluding the R-Pass benefits for those who had pre-booked the SUV prior to its launch.

The new Renault Duster serves as a competitor to the likes of the second-gen Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen Basalt.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India