New 2026 Renault Duster One-Above-Base Evolution Variant Explained In Detail

The Renault Duster, a nameplate which started the compact SUV segment, has made a comeback in India with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10.49 lakh. The Duster features modern and rugged styling, a premium cabin, all the necessary and flashy features, and multiple powertrain options.

Renault is offering the new Duster in six variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic, and Iconic Launch Edition. In this article, we’ll take a detailed look at the one-above-base Evolution variant to see what it has to offer at a starting price of Rs 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

You can also check out what the Renault Duster base-spec Authentic variant has to offer.

2026 Renault Duster Evolution: Exterior

The one-above-base Evolution variant of the Duster offers a modern looking design with all LED lighting elements. This includes LED headlamps, LED DRLs, connected LED tail lamps, and LED fog lamps (rear only). It also features a black front bumper, gloss black grille, and “Duster” lettering between the headlamps.

In profile, this variant offers 17-inch grey alloy wheels, body coloured ORVMs, and functional roof rails with a loading capacity of 50 kgs. The alloy wheels and roof rails are definitely an upgrade from the base-spec Authentic (read more about it here) and elevates the look of the Duster. You also get a shark fin antenna along with prominent wheel arches and cladding under the doors for a more butch look.

At the back, as mentioned above, you get a connected LED tail lamp setup where the connecting element houses the new 2D Renault logo. You get a blacked out panel between the tail lamps, “Duster” lettering on the boot lip, a roof mounted spoiler, and a chunky rear bumper finished in black.

You can check out the design of Renault Duster’s top-spec Iconic Launch Edition here.

Colour Options: The one-above-base Evolution variant of the Duster comes in three monotone shades: Pearl White, Stealth Black, and Moonlight Silver.

2026 Renault Duster Evolution: Interior

Inside the Duster Evolution variant, you get an all-black dashboard which is complemented by brushed aluminum inserts for contrast. The same inserts are also used as grab handles on the doors. Following this dark theme, you also get black fabric seats with grey stitching and there is grey fabric padding on the front centre armrest and door pads. That said, the dashboard doesn’t have the soft-touch elements.

All seats, including the rear middle one, get adjustable headrests, and you also get a height adjustable driver seat along with tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel for convenience.

Rear seat passengers get a centre armrest with cupholders which adds comfort during long drives.

The cabin also gets an illuminated glovebox, two cupholders in the centre console, and coat hooks placed on the B-pillars and grab handles.

What this cabin misses out on is a lighter cabin theme, more premium materials, leatherette padding on the steering wheel, and leatherette seat upholstery. This premium cabin is present in the one-below-top Iconic variant of the Duster.

2026 Renault Duster Evolution: Features

Since it is the one-above-base variant of the Duster, it does not get many flashy features, however, it covers all the basics in a nice manner. First of all, you get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This system is further paired with a 6-speaker sound system.

You also get a 7-inch digital driver’s display with turn by turn navigation, steering mounted controls, cruise control, manual AC with rear AC vents, and all power windows with auto up and down.

Our variant-wise feature distribution report in the Renault Duster will give you a clear idea of what the other variants get.

Even in terms of safety, you get everything you need in this variant. The Evolution variant packs 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, corner stability control, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, hill start assist, brake assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system TPMS) and a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines and auto-zoom.

Our suggestion: If you want features like a wireless phone charger, a bigger driver’s display, and a sunroof, then you’ll have to look at the Techno and Techno Plus variants.

2026 Renault Duster Evolution: Powertrain

Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

With the one-above-base Evolution variant of the Duster, you get two engine options. A 1-litre turbo-petrol unit, which also powers the higher variants of the Kiger, and you get a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit, which is not the biggest in the segment, but it is the most powerful in the segment.

You also get the option of a DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) with the bigger engine.

2026 Renault Duster Evolution: Price & Rivals

The Renault Duster Evolution variant starts from Rs 11.69 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The entire prices of the Duster range from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Being part of the compact SUV segment, the Duster has many rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Hyryder.

CarDekho Says…

The Renault Duster Evolution acts as a true base variant of the compact SUV. It gives you a neat design with no major missing elements, you get all the necessary features including a good infotainment package, and you get choices in powertrain as well.

What you do not get is a premium cabin, flashy features, and the option of a more fuel efficient engine option, as these things are reserved for higher variants.