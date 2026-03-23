New Renault Duster Techno Plus Variant Explained

The third-generation Renault Duster has just made its way to our shores, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Its bookings under the ‘R-Pass’ are still open until the end of March 2026 to allow customers to grab it at special introductory prices. Renault is selling the new SUV in five broad variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus and Iconic – with a special edition called ‘Iconic Launch Edition’ on offer too. In this story, we are taking a look at the second-to-top Techno Plus variant inside and out:

2026 Renault Duster Techno Plus: Exterior

Given that the Techno Plus is placed just below the fully loaded Iconic variant, it comes with the same fascia. Key traits include auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function, sleek LED DRLs (which also double up as turn indicators, although not dynamic), and a big ‘DUSTER’ badge in the grille. It also sports a silver-finished skid plate, LED foglights (tucked away at each corner), and a wider air dam in the front bumper. Renault offers the Duster with front parking sensors from this variant onwards.

When viewed from the sides, the Duster Techno Plus comes with ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators as seen from the base variant. Other interesting details include blacked-out roof rails (with load carrying capacity of up to 50 kg), chunky body cladding, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles. It is also from this variant onwards that the Duster is provided with larger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The back features wraparound LED taillights with an illuminated strip connecting the two units. Renault also offers the Techno Plus variant of the Duster with a silver-finished rear skid plate, LED rear fog lamps, and an LED reversing lamp. There’s also a rear wiper with a washer and defogger available with the Duster Techno Plus.

Colour Options: Renault is offering the new Duster in a total of 10 colourways, including four dual-tone shades. We have already covered the exact variant-wise colour options on offer with the Duster to help you pick the one that suits your taste the most.

2026 Renault Duster Techno Plus: Interior

When opting for the Techno Plus variant of the 2026 Renault Duster, you get brown and black seat upholstery, a dark grey finish for the dashboard, and brushed-silver accents around the centre console and on the dashboard and door pads. However, it misses out on the carbon fibre insert in the dashboard that’s present on the fully loaded Iconic variant.

Renault has also equipped the Techno Plus trim of the new Duster with a sound-reducing windshield, twin cupholders in the centre console, a sliding front armrest with storage (in DCT variants only), a rear centre armrest, adjustable headrests for all passengers, and a sun visor with vanity mirror and illumination (for both front passengers).

2026 Renault Duster Techno Plus: Features

Being one of the higher-spec variants of the new Renault Duster, the Techno Plus is loaded with plenty of creature comforts. These include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a powered tailgate, and even a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is available from the 1-above-base Evolution variant onwards. It also gets an Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker music system, paddle shifters (DCT only), cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill-start assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. An auto-dimming IRVM, which has been provided from the mid-spec Techno variant onwards, is also present in the Techno Plus variant. It’s also from the Techno Plus variant onwards that the SUV gets hill-descent control as well as front and side parking sensors. Opting for the top-spec Iconic trim also includes rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have already detailed the exact variant-wise features on offer with the new Duster to help you choose the correct variant based on your needs.

2026 Renault Duster Techno Plus: Engine And Gearbox Options

The Techno Plus variant comes with a single petrol engine option only for now. Its specifications are as given in the table below:

Specification 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 163 PS Torque 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT* Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

Renault is offering the lower-spec variants of the Duster with a smaller 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission as well. The carmaker will also be offering the SUV with a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated engine with a strong-hybrid setup soon. You can check out the variant-wise powertrain mix to choose the exact engine and gearbox combination that best suits your preferences.

2026 Renault Duster Techno Plus: Prices And Competitors

The Techno Plus variants of the new Renault Duster are priced between Rs 15.29 lakh and Rs 16.69 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The new Duster fights it out with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster and Citroen Aircross.