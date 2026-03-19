Renault Duster Techno Variant Explained: The Perfect Balance Of Features And Price?

Renault has launched the new-generation Duster in India with introductory prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The compact SUV is offered in as many as five variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus and Iconic, along with a special Iconic Launch Edition.

In this report, we take a closer look at the Techno variant, which sits right in the middle of the lineup and offers a significant upgrade over the Evolution trim. If you want a well-equipped SUV with essential features without stretching to the higher variants, this could be the variant to consider. Read on as we cover its exterior, interior, features, pricing and powertrain options:

Renault Duster Techno: Exterior

The Duster’s Techno variant does not look basic like the lower-spec variants, as it adds several styling upgrades over the lower trims, giving the Duster a more sophisticated look.

Up front, it comes with auto-LED headlights with a follow-me-home function, along with LED DRLs. Over the Evolution variant (read more about it here), it adds LED front fog lamps and a silver-finished front skid plate, enhancing both visibility and its rugged SUV character. So, in terms of the fascia, there aren’t any misses in this variant.

From the sides, the Duster Techno rides on 17-inch single-tone alloy wheels, missing out on dual-tone alloy wheels offered with the higher variants. You also get roof rails with a 50 kg load capacity, ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators, and LED puddle lamps, which add both convenience and visual appeal. It misses out on grey door decals and side garnish. These elements are present in the higher-spec Iconic variant (more details here). And if you opt for the Iconic Launch Edition, there are some visual differences such as yellow trims and black wheels.

At the rear, the SUV continues with LED tail lamps, a full-width LED rear light bar, and LED rear fog lamps, along with a silver-finished rear skid plate that further highlights the Duster’s rugged styling.

Choose any colour you want: Another good thing for Techno variant buyers is the availability of all colour options of the Duster. These include: Pearl White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Sunset Red, River Blue and Mountain Jade Green. You also get a dual-tone option with the white, red, blue and green shades.

Renault Duster Techno: Interior

Step inside, and the Techno variant feels noticeably more premium than the lower trims.

The cabin features a brown theme with contrasting grey stitching, giving it a richer look compared to the grey-and-black interior on the lower variants. Similar to the lower variants, you get silver finishes across the dashboard.

Practicality remains a strong point, as you get features such as a sliding front armrest, rear centre armrest, twin cupholders, adjustable headrests for all passengers, and USB Type-C ports for both front and rear passengers. You also get an illuminated glovebox, parcel tray, boot lamps, and one-touch LED cabin lights.

However, you miss out on leatherette seats, a larger instrument cluster, and a sound-reducing windshield.

Renault Duster Techno: Features

The Techno variant adds several modern features that start to justify the premium you pay for this mid-spec variant.

It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with connected car technology. The system is paired with an Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker sound system for a better audio experience.

Other highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, keyless entry, wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, and a powered tailgate. The Techno variant retains the 7-inch TFT digital driver’s display, which is standard on the lower trims.

However, it misses out on some premium features reserved for the top-spec variants, such as ventilated front seats, powered front seats, a larger 10.25-inch digital driver display, and Google built-in infotainment functions.

Details about the variant-wise features can be found in this report.

Renault Duster Techno: Safety

Renault has equipped the Duster with a strong safety package right from the base variant, with the higher variants building up on that with some premium features.

Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control system, cornering stability control, hill start assist, TPMS, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Techno variant also gets an auto-dimming IRVM, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, rear wiper with washer, and rear defogger.

That said, features like front and side parking sensors, 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, hill-descent control, and Level-2 ADAS remain exclusive to the higher Techno Plus and Iconic variants.

Those on a tight budget can check out our detailed report on the base-spec Authentic variant.

Renault Duster Techno: Powertrain

The Techno variant is available with both turbo-petrol engine options offered with the new Duster. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

Renault Duster Techno: Price And Rivals

*DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission

The 2026 Renault Duster is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The Techno variant sits in the middle of the lineup, priced from Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 15.89 lakh. For variant-wise pricing and R-Pass discounts, check out this story.

The new Duster competes with other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Toyota Hyryder.

CarDekho Says

The Techno variant of the Renault Duster strikes a nice balance between price and equipment in the lineup. It adds several important upgrades over the Evolution variant, which make the SUV feel much more premium and feature-rich.

While it does miss out on some luxury additions, none of the omissions feel like deal-breakers at this price point.

If you want a well-equipped Duster with all the essential modern features without stretching to the top-end trims, the Techno variant makes strong sense. In fact, for most buyers, this variant could easily be the sweet spot in the Duster lineup.