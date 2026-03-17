New Renault Duster Base-spec Authentic Variant Explained In Images

The all-new Renault Duster has been launched in India with a heavily upgraded design, new powertrain options and an updated cabin with more features than before. Prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, increasing with higher trims.

The new Duster is offered in five variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic. In this report, we take a closer look at the base-spec Authentic variant in images, explaining what this entry-level trim offers and what you miss out on. Should you consider buying it? Let’s find out:

2026 Renault Duster Authentic: Exterior

The Authentic variant of the Duster keeps things simple while offering the SUV’s rugged character. Up front, you get LED headlamps and LED DRLs as standard, giving the base trim a modern lighting setup despite its entry-level positioning. However, some styling elements seen on higher trims are missing here. You get the horizontal Duster lettering up front, but miss out on features like a silver skid plate and LED fog lamps.

In profile, the SUV boasts a muscular stance and squared-off design. The base variant misses out on roof rails and alloy wheels, both of which are reserved for the higher variants. Instead, it rides on black 17-inch steel wheels, which help keep the pricing competitive. An interesting detail is that the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar rather than in the conventional position.

The rear end sports ‘C-shaped’ LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler, but misses out on features like a connected light strip, silver bumper applique and a shark fin antenna. It also misses out on a rear wiper with a washer.

Limited colour options: Renault offers only three exterior colour options with the Authentic trim: Moonlight Silver, Pearl White, and Stealth Black. Here’s a look at all the other colour options that it misses out on, and the variant-wise hues on offer.

2026 Renault Duster Authentic: Interior

Step inside the Duster Authentic variant and the cabin feels functional and practical. The interior follows an all-black theme with fabric seat upholstery, maintaining a clean and rather basic look. You get silver finishes across the dash to add some contrast to the overall look.

Despite being the entry-level trim, the SUV gets a 7-inch digital driver’s display, which provides essential information in a modern format. However, the absence of an infotainment screen is the biggest miss here.

The base variant comes with two cupholders and one-touch LED cabin lights for front and rear occupants. You also get a coat hook (grab handle & B-pillar), and an illuminated glovebox area.

Higher-end variants get soft-touch finishes, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and even leatherette seats to add more of a premium feel inside the cabin.

2026 Renault Duster Authentic: Features

Being the base variant, the Authentic trim focuses on essential comfort and practicality rather than offering a long feature list. It comes equipped with manual air conditioning, one-touch up/down power windows, rear AC vents, and a digital instrument cluster.

As mentioned above, it misses out on the 10-inch infotainment system, which you get with the higher variants. We appreciate features like a height-adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps and both tilt and telescopic steering wheel, which Renault offers right from the base variant.

Our Suggestion: If you want a more feature-rich experience with an infotainment system and additional comfort features, upgrading to the Evolution or Techno variants would be a more sensible choice if your budget permits.

Safety is one area where the base Duster does not feel compromised. Renault offers a comprehensive safety package as standard, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts, traction control, hill-start assist, and even a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Safety Misses: The Authentic variant misses out on features like a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, rain-sensing wipers, and a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite with 17 features, which can be had in higher variants.

2026 Renault Duster Authentic: Powertrain

The Authentic variant is offered only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox. Here are the key specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS Torque 160 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

You get the option of a more powerful engine and the convenience of an automatic transmission with the higher variants. Here’s a closer look at the variant-wise powertrains and details of the other powertrain options.

2026 Renault Duster Authentic: Price And Rivals

The Renault Duster Authentic variant is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, buyers who book this variant with the R-Pass can get an extra Rs 20,000 off.

At this price point, the Duster competes with compact SUVs such as the Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Basalt and Toyota Hyryder.

CarDekho Says…

The Renault Duster Authentic variant focuses on providing essentials at the most accessible price point. It retains the rugged design of the SUV and offers important basics such as LED lighting, a digital driver’s display, rear AC vents and a strong safety package with six airbags, TPMS, and ESC.

However, the lack of an infotainment system and several convenience features means the cabin can feel a bit too basic for buyers who look for value right from the lower trims. If your priority is simply getting the new Duster’s tough styling and solid fundamentals at the lowest possible price or heavily accessorising it in the aftermarket, the Authentic variant works well.

But we recommend that you look at higher variants that offer a better mix of technology and comfort. The higher variants also offer a more powerful engine option and the convenience of an automatic transmission, which you might appreciate in the long run.

If you want to check out the pricing of all the variants, head over to our launch report of the Renault Duster.