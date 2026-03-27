Renault Duster Techno Plus Vs Iconic Variant: Is The Top-spec Iconic Worth The Premium?

The newly launched Renault Duster is available in multiple trims, with the Techno Plus and Iconic variants sitting at the upper end of the lineup.

The Techno Plus is already well-equipped with most features that you would expect at the price point; however, the Iconic variant takes things further by adding high-end comfort features, advanced safety tech, and a more premium cabin experience.

So if you are wondering if it is worth splurging extra for the top-end variant, here’s a complete comparison between the two variants, taking you through their exterior, interior, features, powertrain options and price:

Renault Duster Techno Plus vs Iconic: Price

Variant 1.3-litre turbo MT 1.3-litre turbo DCT Techno Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Iconic Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh

As you can see, both variants offer the 1.3-litre turbo engine with manual and automatic options. There is a price difference of Rs 2.5 lakh between the manual variants and Rs 2.6 lakh for the automatic variants.

Let’s take a look at what all the Iconic variant brings to the table in addition to the package of the Techno Plus:

Renault Duster Techno Plus vs Iconic: Exterior

Both Techno Plus and Iconic variants share several design elements and look very similar. Their fascias boast the new Duster branding, LED DRLs, LED headlamps, and LED front fog lamps. You also get a silver-finished front skid plate, which gives the fascia a more macho look. Keen-eyed observers will also notice front parking sensors.

Both variants feature 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. You also get roof rails with a 50 kg load carrying capacity to enhance both the SUV's styling and functionality. The only difference here is that the Iconic variant adds grey door decals and side garnish, which add a premium touch to the profile. Both variants get LED puddle lamps as well.

At the rear, you get LED taillights, an LED light bar, an LED reversing lamp and LED fog lamps. You also get a silver skid plate to complement the overall look.

Both variants come with all the colour options of the Duster. These include: Pearl White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Sunset Red, River Blue and Mountain Jade Green. However, Renault has not given all the dual-tone options with the Iconic variant. To know which colour options get the dual-tone treatment, check out this story.

Renault Duster Techno Plus vs Iconic: Interior

The interior is where the differences become more noticeable. Both variants come with a modern dashboard layout, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. However, the Iconic variant upgrades the experience with sage green leatherette upholstery, a more premium cabin theme with carbon-finish elements, and added comfort features.

Both variants come with a sliding front armrest, rear centre armrest, cupholders, Type-C charging ports (front and rear), and power windows with one-touch up/down.

Let’s take a look at the next section, where the Iconic variant starts to flex its features.

If you want to take a closer look at the details of the Techno Plus variant, head over to this story. However, if you're more keen on the top-spec variant, check out this report.

Renault Duster Techno Plus vs Iconic: Features

You get plenty of amenities with both these variants, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, paddle shifters (with DCT variants), a wireless phone charger, cruise control, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

Both variants also get the large 10.25-inch digital driver display, which complements the large infotainment system. However, the Iconic variant adds extra features, such as ventilated front seats, built-in Google in the infotainment, 6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, and a surround sound system.

If you want to know which variant gets which feature, check out this story.

Renault Duster Techno Plus vs Iconic: Safety

Safety is one of the biggest differentiators between the two. Both variants come with a strong safety package that includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, hill start assist, TPMS, a reverse parking camera, and front and side parking sensors.

The Iconic variant takes things further by offering a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS features, along with rain-sensing wipers. These additions not only improve safety but also make everyday driving more convenient, especially in urban conditions and on highways.

Renault Duster Techno Plus vs Iconic: Powertrain

The Techno Plus and Iconic variants both come only with the potent 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with both manual and automatic options. They miss out on the 1-litre turbo engine, which is reserved for the lower variants. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of the powertrains offered with the Techno Plus and Iconic trims:

Engine 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid Power 163 PS Torque 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

CarDekho Says

*DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission

The Techno Plus variant of the Renault Duster already offers a well-rounded package that covers all the essentials while offering some feel-good amenities. With features like a panoramic sunroof, a large 10.25-inch digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, and a comprehensive safety suite, it delivers a premium experience without stretching your budget too far.

The Iconic variant, no doubt, takes things a notch higher with additions like ventilated and powered seats, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS, along with a more upmarket cabin theme. However, these features largely fall into the “good-to-have” category rather than absolute necessities for most buyers.

Considering the price jump of over Rs 2.5 lakh, the Techno Plus makes a stronger case for itself as the more sensible choice. It offers nearly everything you would need for daily driving and long journeys, while still keeping the cost in check. Unless you specifically want the added tech and comfort features of the Iconic, the Techno Plus delivers better overall value and is the variant most buyers should go for.

Which variant would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.