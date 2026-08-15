Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Truck UNVEILED: Explained In Images
The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler has some core details shared with its SUV sibling!
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Just days after the Scorpio N Facelift launch, Mahindra has finally revealed the highly anticipated Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler, built on the Scorpio N platform as part of its yearly Independence Day product showcases, and the pickup is showcased in three distinct editions: Reef Edition, Trail Edition, and Valley Edition.
With an adventure-ready stance and lifestyle-oriented design, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler is an interesting package for someone looking for a lifestyle pickup truck option in the Market. And if you are wondering what it looks like in detail, let’s take a look at it in these real-life images from the event:
Design
Front
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Despite being based on the Scorpio N Facelift, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler gets comprehensive design tweaks (detailed Scorpio Lifestyler vs Scorpio N comparison here).
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Up front, you get the dual-pod sleek LED headlamps and DRLs.
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The large grille design looks chunky with horizontal slats with chrome bits and the Mahindra logo in the centre. ‘Scorpio’ is embossed on the top of the grille.
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The front bumper gets a sculpted layout, and the butch look showcases the adventure nature of the SUV. Twin pod fog lamps are placed in the rectangular cutout.
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Skid plates and tow hooks are provided in the lower part of the bumper.
Side
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In profile, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck retains the boxy silhouette of its SUV sibling.
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The Scorpio Lifestyler was showcased with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a design that suits the adventure nature of the pickup truck
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The Scorpio Lifestyler is offered in a dual-cab layout, with adequate space for adventure tours, and the chrome window line resembles its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N.
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A single-pane sunroof will also be a part of the package.
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The chunky black wheel cladding on the squared-off wheel arches adds to the muscular feel and the adventure nature of the SUV.
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Blacked-out ORVMS (outside rear view mirrors), side steps and roof rails are provided.
Rear
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Bold Mahindra name embossed spanning the tailgate, below which we can see the ‘Lifestyler’ moniker placed neatly.
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A top-mounted module houses the high-mounted sleek stop lamp along with the integrated rear-view camera.
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The tail lamps are in a C-shaped layout. Take a closer look at the Scorpio Lifestyler in our detailed image gallery.
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An 180W power outlet is built into the flatbed to support outdoor camping equipment and accessories. needs.
Expected Interior
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The Mahindra Lifestyler has a utility-oriented cabin with a brown and black theme and an upright dashboard design, giving the SUV an upmarket feel, resembling it to the global players in the pickup segment.
Expected Features & Safety
Coming to the features list, based on the design renders shared, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck is expected to include a large vertical-oriented digital instrument cluster, a fully digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless phone chargers, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and front ventilated seats.
On the safety front, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Truck is anticipated to be equipped with 6-airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill descent control (HDC), and all-wheel disc brakes. As the Scorpio N carried a Global NCAP safety score, we expect the pickup truck to receive a similar score when tested.
Expected Powertrain Options
Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck is expected to be offered with the same powertrain options as offered with the Scorpio N: The 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options:
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Engine
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2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol
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2.2-litre mHawk diesel
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Power
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203 PS
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Up to 175 PS
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Torque
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Up to 380 Nm
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Up to 400 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/6-speed AT
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6-speed MT/6-speed AT
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Drivetrain
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RWD
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RWD/4WD
MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive
Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals
As per Mahindra, it will go on sale sometime in April 2027. As per Mahindra, the prices are expected to start under Rs 19.79 lakh. While it is a direct rival to the Isuzu V-Cross, it can also be considered as an alternative to the bigger and more powerful Toyota Hilux. Check how it fares against its rivals by tapping on the link below:
CarDekho Says…
After the Mahindra Getaway was discontinued, there was a void in the market for a lifestyle pickup truck. With the launch of the Scorpio Lifestyler in April 2027, that gap would be filled, and those looking for a sturdy and dependable pickup truck would have a great option to choose from, with possibly affordable pricing, as indicated by Mahindra.