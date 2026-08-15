Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Truck UNVEILED: Explained In Images

Just days after the Scorpio N Facelift launch, Mahindra has finally revealed the highly anticipated Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler, built on the Scorpio N platform as part of its yearly Independence Day product showcases, and the pickup is showcased in three distinct editions: Reef Edition, Trail Edition, and Valley Edition.

With an adventure-ready stance and lifestyle-oriented design, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler is an interesting package for someone looking for a lifestyle pickup truck option in the Market. And if you are wondering what it looks like in detail, let’s take a look at it in these real-life images from the event:

Design

Front

Despite being based on the Scorpio N Facelift, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler gets comprehensive design tweaks (detailed Scorpio Lifestyler vs Scorpio N comparison here).

Up front, you get the dual-pod sleek LED headlamps and DRLs.

The large grille design looks chunky with horizontal slats with chrome bits and the Mahindra logo in the centre. ‘Scorpio’ is embossed on the top of the grille.

The front bumper gets a sculpted layout, and the butch look showcases the adventure nature of the SUV. Twin pod fog lamps are placed in the rectangular cutout.

Skid plates and tow hooks are provided in the lower part of the bumper.

Side

In profile, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck retains the boxy silhouette of its SUV sibling.

The Scorpio Lifestyler was showcased with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a design that suits the adventure nature of the pickup truck

The Scorpio Lifestyler is offered in a dual-cab layout, with adequate space for adventure tours, and the chrome window line resembles its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N.

A single-pane sunroof will also be a part of the package.

The chunky black wheel cladding on the squared-off wheel arches adds to the muscular feel and the adventure nature of the SUV.

Blacked-out ORVMS (outside rear view mirrors), side steps and roof rails are provided.

Rear

Bold Mahindra name embossed spanning the tailgate, below which we can see the ‘Lifestyler’ moniker placed neatly.

A top-mounted module houses the high-mounted sleek stop lamp along with the integrated rear-view camera.

The tail lamps are in a C-shaped layout. Take a closer look at the Scorpio Lifestyler in our detailed image gallery.

An 180W power outlet is built into the flatbed to support outdoor camping equipment and accessories. needs.

Expected Interior

The Mahindra Lifestyler has a utility-oriented cabin with a brown and black theme and an upright dashboard design, giving the SUV an upmarket feel, resembling it to the global players in the pickup segment.

Expected Features & Safety

Coming to the features list, based on the design renders shared, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck is expected to include a large vertical-oriented digital instrument cluster, a fully digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless phone chargers, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and front ventilated seats.

On the safety front, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Truck is anticipated to be equipped with 6-airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill descent control (HDC), and all-wheel disc brakes. As the Scorpio N carried a Global NCAP safety score, we expect the pickup truck to receive a similar score when tested.

Expected Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck is expected to be offered with the same powertrain options as offered with the Scorpio N: The 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

As per Mahindra, it will go on sale sometime in April 2027. As per Mahindra, the prices are expected to start under Rs 19.79 lakh. While it is a direct rival to the Isuzu V-Cross, it can also be considered as an alternative to the bigger and more powerful Toyota Hilux. Check how it fares against its rivals by tapping on the link below:

CarDekho Says…

After the Mahindra Getaway was discontinued, there was a void in the market for a lifestyle pickup truck. With the launch of the Scorpio Lifestyler in April 2027, that gap would be filled, and those looking for a sturdy and dependable pickup truck would have a great option to choose from, with possibly affordable pricing, as indicated by Mahindra.