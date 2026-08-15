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    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Truck UNVEILED: Explained In Images

    The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler has some core details shared with its SUV sibling!

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Aug 15, 2026 00:18 IST
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    Published OnAug 14, 2026 22:10 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 15, 2026 00:18 IST
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    Scorpio Lifestyler

    Just days after the Scorpio N Facelift launch, Mahindra has finally revealed the highly anticipated Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler, built on the Scorpio N platform as part of its yearly Independence Day product showcases, and the pickup is showcased in three distinct editions: Reef Edition, Trail Edition, and Valley Edition. 

    With an adventure-ready stance and lifestyle-oriented design, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler is an interesting package for someone looking for a lifestyle pickup truck option in the Market. And if you are wondering what it looks like in detail, let’s take a look at it in these real-life images from the event:

    Design

    Front

    Scorpio Lifestyler

    • Up front, you get the dual-pod sleek LED headlamps and DRLs.

    • The large grille design looks chunky with horizontal slats with chrome bits and the Mahindra logo in the centre. ‘Scorpio’ is embossed on the top of the grille. 

    Scorpio Lifestyler
    Scorpio Lifestyler

    • The front bumper gets a sculpted layout, and the butch look showcases the adventure nature of the SUV. Twin pod fog lamps are placed in the rectangular cutout. 

    • Skid plates and tow hooks are provided in the lower part of the bumper. 

    Side

    • In profile, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck retains the boxy silhouette of its SUV sibling.

    Scorpio Lifestyler

    • The Scorpio Lifestyler was showcased with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a design that suits the adventure nature of the pickup truck

    Scorpio Lifestyler
    Scorpio Lifestyler

    • The Scorpio Lifestyler is offered in a dual-cab layout, with adequate space for adventure tours, and the chrome window line resembles its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N. 

    • A single-pane sunroof will also be a part of the package.

    Scorpio Lifestyler

    • The chunky black wheel cladding on the squared-off wheel arches adds to the muscular feel and the adventure nature of the SUV.

    Scorpio Lifestyler

    • Blacked-out ORVMS (outside rear view mirrors), side steps and roof rails are provided. 

    Scorpio Lifestyler

    Rear

    • Bold Mahindra name embossed spanning the tailgate, below which we can see the ‘Lifestyler’ moniker placed neatly. 

    Scorpio Lifestyler
    Scorpio Lifestyler

    • A top-mounted module houses the high-mounted sleek stop lamp along with the integrated rear-view camera. 

    Scorpio Lifestyler

    Scorpio Lifestyler

    • An 180W power outlet is built into the flatbed to support outdoor camping equipment and accessories. needs.

    Scorpio Lifestyler

    Expected Interior

    • The Mahindra Lifestyler has a utility-oriented cabin with a brown and black theme and an upright dashboard design, giving the SUV an upmarket feel, resembling it to the global players in the pickup segment.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    Expected Features & Safety

    Coming to the features list, based on the design renders shared, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck is expected to include a large vertical-oriented digital instrument cluster, a fully digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless phone chargers, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and front ventilated seats. 

    On the safety front, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Truck is anticipated to be equipped with 6-airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill descent control (HDC), and all-wheel disc brakes. As the Scorpio N carried a Global NCAP safety score, we expect the pickup truck to receive a similar score when tested. 

    Expected Powertrain Options

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck is expected to be offered with the same powertrain options as offered with the Scorpio N: The 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options:

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

    As per Mahindra, it will go on sale sometime in April 2027. As per Mahindra, the prices are expected to start under Rs 19.79 lakh. While it is a direct rival to the Isuzu V-Cross, it can also be considered as an alternative to the bigger and more powerful Toyota Hilux. Check how it fares against its rivals by tapping on the link below:

    CarDekho Says…

    After the Mahindra Getaway was discontinued, there was a void in the market for a lifestyle pickup truck. With the launch of the Scorpio Lifestyler in April 2027, that gap would be filled, and those looking for a sturdy and dependable pickup truck would have a great option to choose from, with possibly affordable pricing, as indicated by Mahindra. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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