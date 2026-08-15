2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Scorpio Lifestyler: Detailed Comparison

Mahindra globally unveiled the new Scorpio Lifestyler on August 14, which is based on the Scorpio N SUV. It has sparked a lot of conversations about the way it looks, which is a bulky and muscular shape with a dual-cab design, an aggressive front, and a new interior layout as well.

So, a question arises: how does the new Scorpio Lifestyler differ from its SUV sibling? To find this out, we will be comparing both these styles, starting with the design first:

Design

Looking at the front of both Scorpios, the Scorpio N has a muscular front with a big grille cover in chrome, dual-barrel LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps with DRLs shaped like the actual scorpion’s tail. The Scorpio Lifestyler gets the squared-off LED headlamps with DRLs now placed in them, chunky front bumpers along with a massive chrome-studded grille for added road presence. A silver bash insert and vertically-mounted LED fog lamps further add to its tough look.

In the profile, the Scorpio N has the traditional boxy SUV look with the huge 18-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, rising window line at the back, and thick wheel arch cladding. The Scorpio Lifestyler comes in a dual-cab layout along with the flatbed, which looks very interesting and does grab attention as well. It also has the rising window line, which steeps up at the end of the cab. It also gets the all-terrain 18-inch alloy wheels, which add to the visual drama.

At the rear, the Scorpio N has the vertical LED tail lamps setup with a side-opening tailgate, whereas the Scorpio Lifestyler has ‘Mahindra’ embossing on its tailgate, which is surrounded by the rectangular LED taillamps.

Interior

The Mahindra Scorpio N with the latest update got a redesigned interior with the floating infotainment touchscreen layout, a digital driver’s display and a larger panoramic sunroof for a bright and airy feel.

On the other hand, the Scorpio Lifestyler’s teasers indicate a vertically laid-out infotainment touchscreen alongside the slim AC vents, with gloss black dashboard accents, a new steering wheel design and also a digital driver’s display making it look more modern as compared to its SUV sibling.

Features

The Scorpio N features a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control with second-row AC vents, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, connected car tech and a 12-speaker Sony sound system..

Mahindra has not revealed the Scorpio Lifestyler’s feature list yet, but from what we know so far, it will get a massive central touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, dual wireless chargers and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Scopio N is equipped with 540-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control (HDC), electronic parking brake (EPB), 6 airbags, and Level 2 ADAS as well. It has also scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

The Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to feature a similar safety package as the Scorpio N, with equipment like 6 airbags, a surround view parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain Options

The Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to share the same powertrain options as the Scorpio N. The SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmissions available for both. With the diesel engine, you get the option of a four-wheel-drive system. Here’s a detailed look into the specifications of both engines:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD- Four-wheel Drive

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has not revealed pricing for the pickup truck; however, you can expect prices to start at Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra will launch the Scorpio Lifestyler in April 2027 as a rival to the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V-Cross. Read about how the Scorpio Lifestyler compares with its rivals by tapping on the links below:

CarDekho Says..

The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler draws a few design elements from its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N, which gives it a good look with an aggressive front and a large grille, making it unique as well. Since the feature list is not confirmed yet, we expect it to include a digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera system, dual-zone climate control, and a single-pane sunroof as part of the unveil.

While the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to launch in India by April 2027, it will be a unique alternative to the Scorpio N SUV. The price of this pickup is expected to be below Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).