2026 Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Vs Scorpio Getaway Compared In Detail

Mahindra just revealed the new Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup after a gap of almost a decade since the old Scorpio getaway on sale. The pickup looks modern, muscular, and looks like a capable off-roader. Since lifestyle trucks have gained popularity, Mahindra in its earlier days used to have the Scorpio’s pickup version as well, which was indeed the Scorpio Getaway.

Design

The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup, as compared to the Scorpio Getaway, looks dominating upfront with a large grille and vertical chrome slats on it, squared-off LED headlamps with DRLs present in them that also double as turn indicators.

The Scorpio Getaway had a seven-slat grille design along with the round headlamps, which at the time had a follow-me-home feature as well. The bumper also was body-coloured with fog lamps placed in it.

In the profile, the Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup feels substantially larger than the Scorpio Getaway, with those large 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-cab design, along with the similar window line as the Scorpio N, which curves upward at the rear. It also gets a side footstep to make entry/exit easier from the cabin.

The Scorpio Getaway had a similar design to the older Scorpio, with different graphics on the door. The overall silhouette made it look more like a lifestyle vehicle as well. It also had 16-inch silver alloy wheels, body coloured door handles, and a rear fender with Getaway graphics.

At the rear, the Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup has C-shaped LED taillamps, and the tailgate has the Mahindra name embossed on it, which looks purposeful. On the other hand, the Scorpio Getaway had halogen taillamps, a black tailgate handle, and the Getaway graphics on the side.

Interior

Based on the pictures, the Scorpio Lifestyler pickup has a completely new and modern interior with a large portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment screen. The interior also includes a dual-tone dashboard with gloss black accents around the AC vents, a new design steering wheel, and controls on it as well. The seats also have leatherette upholstery and have powered adjustment as well.

Whereas in the Scorpio Getaway at that time had a grey and beige coloured interior, fabric seat upholstery, and now an old-design steering wheel with buttons for music control. The cluster for the driver was also fully analogue in design.

Features

The Scorpio Lifestyler pickup features a long list of equipment as compared to the Getaway, which includes a large vertical touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, auto-fold mirrors, dual-wireless phone charger, and USB Type-C ports.

The Scorpio Getaway had a 2-DIN music system, power windows, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, power-operated ORVMs, an illuminated key ring, and tilt adjust steering wheel.

Safety

The Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup, in terms of safety, also has a lot of electronics, which include Level-2 ADAS, a 540-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, hill start assist, electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts as well.

The Scorpio Getaway got ABS, front disc brakes, engine immobiliser, front fog lamps, headlamp leveling switch, and three-point seatbelts. The pickup feels like centuries apart from where the Getaway comes from.

Powertrain Options

The Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup will be offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a four-wheel-drive setup and a 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine. Both are offered with manual and automatic transmissions. Whereas the Scorpio Getaway was available with a 2.6-litre diesel engine with a four-wheel-drive option as well, and came with a manual transmission only.

Here’s a detailed engine specification of both cars:

Model Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Scorpio Getaway Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel 2.6-litre diesel engine Power 203 PS 132 PS 117 PS Torque 370 Nm 300 Nm 278 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD RWD/4WD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD- Four-wheel Drive

Price & Rivals

The Scorpio Getaway, when it was on sale, was priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and went up to Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup is announced to be launched at less than Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom onwards. The Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup will rival the new Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V-cross.

CarDekho Says….

As the Mahindra Scorpio Getaway is not on sale right now, looking at the Scorpio Lifestyler pickup being a successor to the older car feels a lot more modern and capable as well. The commanding driving position, a powerful set of engines with automatic transmission are also available. The modern amenities like the new technology and safety features, are now available.

The Scorpio Lifestyler might also certainly start the trend of owning lifestyle pickups over the traditional SUVs. This will be thanks to the lower entry price of the modern and feature-loaded pickup truck.

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