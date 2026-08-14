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    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Launch Confirmed: What To Expect?

    Although we’re expecting only minor updates, it’s high time the Baleno got a proper refresh.

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Aug 14, 2026 17:17 IST
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    Published OnAug 14, 2026 17:17 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 14, 2026 17:17 IST
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    Baleno Facelift

    Maruti has recently updated the Brezza and is now gearing up to update its premium hatchback, the Baleno, after a 4-year wait. The test mules have been spied frequently, and Maruti confirmed that the updated hatchback will be unveiled on September 5th. What's new to expect from the facelift? Let’s take a look!

    What To Expect?

    From the previous spyshots, we expect the Baleno Facelift to get a new fascia with an updated bumper design, a newly designed DRL design, and a new grille layout. 

    In profile, it could get a new 16-inch alloy wheel design and the overall silhouette is expected to remain the same as the current model. 

    On the rear, the facelift could feature minor changes such as a new bumper design, and the tail lights are expected to be unchanged. 

    Baleno Facelift

    Interior

    The Baleno Facelift is expected to get an updated interior with a new interior theme, an updated dashboard design and a redesigned centre console layout. 

    Baleno Facelift

    Features & Safety

    Back in 2022, when the new Baleno was introduced, it was quite loaded in terms of features like a heads-up display, segment-first 360-degree camera and a premium cabin feel. But with the passing of time, in 2026, it does feel like it is missing a few features that we anticipate Maruti to include with this update that we anticipate would be included with the facelift, like a sunroof, ventilated seats, a wireless charger and a larger infotainment screen, compared to the current 9-inch setup. Additionally, the Baleno Facelift is expected to retain several features from the current model, such as the head-up display, automatic climate control, rear Type A and Type C charging ports, connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, 60:40 split rear seat, and rear wiper with washer.

    Baleno Facelift

    On the safety front, we expect the hatchback to get front parking sensors, along with the existing safety features like the 360-degree camera, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist (HHA), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    Powertrain Options

    The Maruti Baleno is being offered in two powertrain options: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG. Here are the powertrain specifications in detail:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    90 PS

    77.5 PS

    Torque

    113 Nm

    98.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    Claimed Mileage

    22.35 km (MT), 22.94 km (AMT)

    30.61 km/kg

    MT-Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    Baleno Facelift

    Since Maruti also introduced the Brezza facelift with a turbo-petrol option, we also expect the Baleno facelift to gain one, keeping it more competitive against its primary contenders. 

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Baleno Facelift is expected to be launched at Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will rival the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Citroen C3X.

    CarDekho Says

    Even though we expect just some minor changes with the Baleno facelift, the update was much needed as the 2nd generation Baleno was launched in 2022, and the hatchback remained unchanged for 4 years. If Maruti adds the most needed features like a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof, the Baleno gets added to more people’s bucket list!

    *Current Baleno images shown for representation

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    2 comments
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    sunil
    Aug 14, 2026, 8:43:16 PM

    Price should be reduced still prices are high

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      rajesh singhroha
      Aug 14, 2026, 8:00:33 PM

      कम्पनी को चाहिएकिमत कम करनी क्योंकि हर आदमी खरीद सके कम मुनाफा ज्यादा बिक्री बात वही रहेगी

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