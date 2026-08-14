2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Launch Confirmed: What To Expect?

Maruti has recently updated the Brezza and is now gearing up to update its premium hatchback, the Baleno, after a 4-year wait. The test mules have been spied frequently, and Maruti confirmed that the updated hatchback will be unveiled on September 5th. What's new to expect from the facelift? Let’s take a look!

What To Expect?

From the previous spyshots, we expect the Baleno Facelift to get a new fascia with an updated bumper design, a newly designed DRL design, and a new grille layout.

In profile, it could get a new 16-inch alloy wheel design and the overall silhouette is expected to remain the same as the current model.

On the rear, the facelift could feature minor changes such as a new bumper design, and the tail lights are expected to be unchanged.

Interior

The Baleno Facelift is expected to get an updated interior with a new interior theme, an updated dashboard design and a redesigned centre console layout.

Features & Safety

Back in 2022, when the new Baleno was introduced, it was quite loaded in terms of features like a heads-up display, segment-first 360-degree camera and a premium cabin feel. But with the passing of time, in 2026, it does feel like it is missing a few features that we anticipate Maruti to include with this update that we anticipate would be included with the facelift, like a sunroof, ventilated seats, a wireless charger and a larger infotainment screen, compared to the current 9-inch setup. Additionally, the Baleno Facelift is expected to retain several features from the current model, such as the head-up display, automatic climate control, rear Type A and Type C charging ports, connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, 60:40 split rear seat, and rear wiper with washer.

On the safety front, we expect the hatchback to get front parking sensors, along with the existing safety features like the 360-degree camera, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist (HHA), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Maruti Baleno is being offered in two powertrain options: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG. Here are the powertrain specifications in detail:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with CNG Power 90 PS 77.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Claimed Mileage 22.35 km (MT), 22.94 km (AMT) 30.61 km/kg

MT-Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Since Maruti also introduced the Brezza facelift with a turbo-petrol option, we also expect the Baleno facelift to gain one, keeping it more competitive against its primary contenders.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Baleno Facelift is expected to be launched at Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will rival the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Citroen C3X.

CarDekho Says

Even though we expect just some minor changes with the Baleno facelift, the update was much needed as the 2nd generation Baleno was launched in 2022, and the hatchback remained unchanged for 4 years. If Maruti adds the most needed features like a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof, the Baleno gets added to more people’s bucket list!

*Current Baleno images shown for representation