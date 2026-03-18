New Renault Duster Iconic Launch Edition Explained

The third-generation Renault Duster has been launched in India. It is offered in five variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic. To make its comeback more iconic, the carmaker has also introduced an Iconic Launch Edition based on the top-spec Iconic trim.

So if you’re eyeing the new Duster and want to stand out with a bit of exclusivity, we recommend you hurry up to book one. But before you do, here’s everything you need to know about this edition:

Design

Starting with looks, the Duster Iconic Launch Edition can only be had with one dual-tone colour - the Mountain Jade Green with a Black roof, which, in our opinion, does look cool. The other five variants of the Duster can be picked in a mix of five more shades alongside this green hue.

The new Duster looks just as stylish as the known rugged character it embodies. Upfront, the Duster Iconic Launch Edition does not have much to differentiate itself from the standard Iconic variant. The same eyebrow-like LED DRLs, LED headlamps, LED foglamps, silver skid plate and a gloss black grille with a bold ‘DUSTER’ lettering.

Minute Details: What you might miss at a glance is that even at the front and rear, the Duster lettering and the Renault logo get a subtle yellow finishing.

Coming to the side, you notice the special Iconic Launch Edition-specific cosmetic tweaks. The overall silhouette stays the same with 18-inch alloy wheels, tall functional roof rails, pull-type door handles for front doors and rear door handles behind the windows.

Now, keen-eyed viewers would notice the special edition's specific detailings like yellow contrast stripes and Himalaya-inspired graphics placed on a black plate along with the Renault Logo on the front doors. A yellow highlight also runs below along the body-cladding over the doors, which has an ‘Iconic’ lettering. The roof rail also gets a yellow ‘Duster’ lettering. If you opt for the Iconic variant, then you miss out on the yellow bits and get dual-tone alloy wheels.

The alloy wheels are also blacked out in this Iconic launch edition, unlike the dual-tone finish given in the standard version.

Just like the front, the rear also stays similar to the standard version. The same roof-mounted spoiler, rear wiper, washer and defogger, a silver skid plate and LED taillamps with connected LED light bar.

Interior

Inside the Duster Iconic Launch Edition, you get a dual-tone black and Mountain Jade green cabin theme with leatherette upholstery. The leatherette finish has also been extended across the steering wheel and the door panels. All these things are similar to the standard Iconic variant.

The interior blends textured surfaces on the dashboard and door panels with generous use of soft-touch materials, creating a distinctly premium and upscale feel. The AC vents adopt a bold, angular design, positioned vertically at the outer edges of the dashboard and horizontally toward the centre.

The centre console is thoughtfully laid out, featuring physical toggle-style controls for essential functions, along with a rotary drive-mode selector placed near the gear lever in select variants. For enhanced comfort, the seats come with thick cushioning, accented by contrast yellow stitching and finished in leatherette upholstery.

Features & Safety

Being based on the top-of-the-line Iconic trim, this special Iconic Launch Edition of the Duster is equipped with all the bells and whistles. Top features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, ventilated and 6-way power adjustable front seats (also comes with manual lumbar support adjustment), dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, an air purifier with PM2.5 filter, 48-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, rain sensing wipers and connected car tech.

Here’s a detailed account of what features are available with which variants of the new Duster.

In terms of safety, the Duster Iconic Launch Edition again doesn’t skimp on features. It includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, auto headlamps, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera system, and front, side and rear parking sensors. The Duster also has a level-2 advanced driver assistance (ADAS) suite with 17 advanced features.

Powertrain Option

Here are all the engine options you get with the new Renault Duster:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS (expected) Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT* 8-speed DHT^ Drivetrain Front-wheel Drive Front-wheel Drive Front-wheel Drive

Do note that the Iconic Launch Edition doesn’t get the smaller 1-litre turbo petrol engine. Meanwhile, the specifications of the strong-hybrid option are yet to be announced before its delivery begins in November this year.

Other Variants

If you want to check out the other trims of the Renault Duster, we recommend you check out the following reports:

[Watch this space for details on all the other variants of the Duster!]

Price & Rivals

The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Duster Iconic Launch Edition are priced at Rs 16.99 lakh for the manual and Rs 18.49 lakh for the automatic version. You can check out the full variant-wise prices of the Renault Duster here.

Speaking about rivals, the Duster fight it against Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun. It also acts as an alternative to the coupes Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.