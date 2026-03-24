New Renault Duster Authentic vs Evolution Variants Compared: Is The Upgrade From Base To One-Above-Base Value For Money?

The Renault Duster in its third generation, is the newest compact SUV of the segment. It is available in six variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+, Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition. Now, if you’re considering buying the new Duster and you’re stuck between whether you should settle for the base variant or upgrade to one above it, this report is to help you with that case:

Price

Variant Duster Authentic Duster Evolution Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh

The Duster base-spec Authentic variant is only available with a single engine option priced at Rs 10.49 lakh. It is Rs 1.20 lakh more affordable than the Evolution trim with the same specifications.

The Duster Authentic trim gets an R-Pass discount of Rs 20,000. Under the same scheme, the Evolution trim gets Rs 30,000 more affordable with the manual gearbox and Rs 50,000 with the DCT automatic.

R-Pass Benefit Validity: Renault India is providing additional discounts to buyers who book the Duster before 31st March. Find the full-variant-wise prices of the new Duster here.

Colour Options

Both the Authentic and Evolution variants of the Duster share the same three colour options:

Moonlight Silver

Stealth Black

Pearl White

Other Colour Options: The higher variants of the Duster get three other hues: River Blue, Sunset Red, and Mountain Jade Green. There are dual-tone options available as well, with select variants for an additional Rs 20,000.

Exterior

The Renault Duster gets the bold ‘Duster’ lettering on the gloss black panel right from the base variant. In both the Authentic and Evolution variants, you get eco LED headlamps and LED DRLs. There’s a black bumper section that does not have the silver surround, which is seen in higher trims. The LED fog lamps are also missing.

At the side, both the variants sit on 17-inch wheels, but as opposed to the black steel wheels offered with the base variant, in Evolution, you get alloys. The Evolution trim also adds the functional black roof rails (50kg load carrying capacity). Other elements like the turn-indicator on ORVMs, the Renault logo badging on a black plate over the front doors, and the rear door handle behind the window are shared.

At the rear, the LED taillamps are standard, but in the Evolution trim, you also get the connected LED light bar as well as rear LED foglamps. There is also a shark-fin antenna, which is not offered in the base-spec variant due to the missing infotainment. You can check the Evolution variant in more detail, here.

Interior

The Renault Duster Authentic has an all-black cabin with fabric upholstery and silver inserts, while the Renault Duster Evolution features an all-black interior with brushed aluminium inserts, grey stitching, and padded armrests and door panels.

The base- spec Authentic includes a 7-inch digital driver display but no infotainment screen, while the Evolution variant introduces a 10.1-inch infotainment setup.

The Duster Authentic comes with a basic seating setup, whereas the Evolution provides adjustable headrests for all seats and a height-adjustable driver seat. Both variants get a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel.

Rear passengers in the Authentic get a standard seating layout, while the Evolution adds a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

Both variants offer two cupholders, coat hooks, and an illuminated glovebox, with similar basic convenience features available in each.

Features & Safety

The base variant of the Duster is equipped with features like a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, manual AC with rear vents, day/night IRVM, a 12V charging socket, and keyless entry.

If you’re opting for the one-above-base Evolution variant of the Duster, you also get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, turn-by-turn navigation display on the instrument cluster, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, type-C charging sockets at the rear and cruise control.

Coming to safety, most things are standard in the new Duster. Both variants share features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), traction control, auto headlamps, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rollover sensor.

The Evolution trim additional safety tech like an electronic parking brake with auto hold and a rear parking camera.

Common Misses: Some of the niceties that are exclusive to the higher trims and are not available with both of these variants include a wireless phone charger, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 48-colour ambient lighting, paddle shifters (DCT), auto-dimming IRVM, hill descent control, ADAS and a 360-degree camera system.

Powertrain

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

The Duster’s base Authentic variant can only be had with the 1-litre turbo petrol engine, which is mated to a manual transmission.

The Duster’s Evolution variant is available with both the turbo petrol engine options.

Note: Renault will also be offering a 1.8-litre turbo petrol strong hybrid variant from November this year. Its detailed specifications and variant-wise availability are yet to be confirmed.

CarDekho Says…

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

If you look at the new Duster like a real buyer standing in a showroom, choosing between the base Authentic and the one-above-base Evolution variant is really about how you plan to use the car on a daily basis. If you mostly drive short distances within city traffic, don’t care much about features, and just want a tough SUV at the lowest price, the Authentic works fine and saves you money upfront. It also suits buyers who are okay with adding accessories later or using the car in a more utilitarian way.

But if you drive frequently, regularly have passengers, and you love to have a little fun behind the wheel when on highways and long drives as well, the Evolution makes more sense because it provides you with the variety of engine and transmission choices. In fact, you get the added convenience of an automatic gearbox too. Also, you get added features like an infotainment screen, better seat adjustability, rear armrest, all of which improve comfort and convenience in ways you’ll notice every day. In simple terms, you should buy the Authentic if your priority is strictly budget, but if you can stretch your budget, the Evolution is the one that will feel ‘right’ even after a couple of years of ownership.