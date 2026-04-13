New Hyundai Exter: Base HX 2 vs Top HX 10 Variants Compared

The Hyundai Exter had recently received a refresh in its styling, interior, and features. The new Exter builds on the same powertrain options as before but comes with new variant names: HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4 Plus, HX 6, HX 8 and HX 10. In this report, we compare Exter’s base HX 2 variant with its top HX 10 variant in detail. Read below for the comparison:

Hyundai Exter HX 2 vs HX 10 Variant: Exterior

Upfront, the HX2 variant of the new Exter gets halogen headlights and a simple black grille. It rides on 14-inch steel wheels and does not offer styling elements such as roof rails, or body-coloured ORVMs and door handles. It also misses out on a rear spoiler, which makes it look more like a basic entry-level variant.

In comparison, the HX10 looks much more premium with projector bi-function projector headlights and LED DRLs, along with silver skid plates that enhance its rugged appeal. It sits on bigger 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, gets body cladding, roof rails, and LED indicators on the ORVMs.

At the rear, the HX10 includes a spoiler and a shark-fin antenna, giving it a more complete and upmarket look. Both variants get LED tail lamps, as they are standard across the lineup.

Hyundai Exter HX 2 vs HX 10 Variant: Colour Options

The Exter HX 2 remains limited to a monochromatic palette with black, white and grey hues, while the HX 10 gets all the colour options, including a lot many vibrant paint options. Here are your options:

HX 2 HX 10 Starry Night Golden Bronze Titan Grey Abyss Black* Atlas White Starry Night — Titan Grey* — Atlas White — Range Khaki^

Hyundai Exter HX 2 vs HX 10 Variant: Interior

*Can be had in both pearl and matte finishes, ^Can be had in a dual-tone with black roof

Inside the cabin, the Exter HX 2 looks simple. It features an all-black interior theme with fabric seat upholstery. While it is easy to maintain, it does not feel very premium. The layout is straightforward, and basic comfort features such as adjustable headrests and driver seat height adjustment are included.

On the other hand, the HX10, being the top-of-the-line trim, offers a more premium cabin experience. It comes with a dual-tone navy blue and grey interior, along with semi-fabric upholstery that looks and feels upmarket. It also adds features such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, footwell lighting, and metal pedals, which give the cabin a more upmarket and sporty feel. Practical additions like a driver's armrest and parcel tray further improve usability.

Hyundai Exter HX 2 vs HX 10 Variant: Features

If you opt for the Hyundai Exter’s base HX 2 variant, it does not come with a touchscreen infotainment system, which means it also misses out on Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a sound system. It offers only essential features such as keyless entry, semi-digital instrument cluster, front power windows, and manual air conditioning.

Splurging that extra premium on the top HX 10 variant will get you an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, along with an electric sunroof, connected car technology and OTA(Over-The-Air) updates. It also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity(via an adapter). In terms of comfort, it includes automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a cooled glove box, cruise control, and push-button start. Additional features such as automatic headlights and paddle shifters further enhance the driving experience. Know more about the variant-wise features of the new Exter here.

Hyundai Exter HX 2 vs HX 10 Variant: Safety

When it comes to safety, equipment like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers are offered as standard right from the base-spec HX 2 variant.

The HX10 adds more advanced tech like a rear parking camera along with sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an in-built dashcam. It also gets a rear wiper, washer, and defogger to improve visibility for safety.

Hyundai Exter HX 2 vs HX 10 Variant: Powertrain

The engine specifications of the Hyundai Exter are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT- automated manual transmission

Do note that the base-spec HX 2 variant can only be had with the manual gearbox options in both petrol and CNG spec. Meanwhile, the HX 10 variant is only available with the NA petrol engine with the AMT gearbox.

Hyundai Exter HX 2 vs HX 10 Variant: Price & Rivals

The price difference between the HX 2 and HX 10 variants can be judged from the table below:

Variant HX 2 HX 10 Manual Petrol Rs 5.80 lakh — Manual CNG Rs 7 lakh — Automatic (AMT) Petrol — Rs 9.42 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Hyundai Exter’s alternatives include Tata Punch (read full comparison here) and Citroen C3, and its sibling, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.