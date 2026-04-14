Hyundai Exter Facelift HX 2 Vs HX 3: Is The Base Variant Enough Or Should You Upgrade?

Hyundai recently launched the Exter facelift with subtle design tweaks, updated features, and a revised variant lineup. It is now available in seven trims: HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4+, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10.

While the HX 2 serves as the entry point into the Exter range, the one-above-base HX 3 adds several must-have features that significantly improve the overall experience.

So, should you go for the more affordable base variant or stretch your budget for the HX 3? Let’s take a closer look:

Hyundai Exter HX 2 Vs HX 3: Price

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT Hyundai Exter HX 2 Rs 5.80 lakh - Rs 7 lakh Hyundai Exter HX 3 Rs 6.24 lakh Rs 6.91 lakh Rs 7.44 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

As seen above, there is a price difference of Rs 44,000 between the petrol-manual and CNG-manual trims. The HX 3 also comes with an AMT option with the petrol engine, which can be had at an additional Rs 67,000. Let’s see what the HX 3 brings to the table for the extra money:

Hyundai Exter HX 2 Vs HX 3: Exterior

On the outside, both variants look identical, featuring the same design elements and styling with both variants.

Both HX 2 and HX 3 come with a black radiator grille and halogen headlights. Both variants miss out on LED DRLs and LED headlights that you get with the higher trims. What you do get is a silver skid plate, adding a bit of contrast to the overall look.

Coming to the profile, both these variants come with 14-inch steel wheels, missing out on larger alloy wheels or even stylised wheel covers that you get with higher variants. These two variants also miss out on ORVM-mounted turn indicators, roof rails and cladding.

The good thing is that you get LED taillights with both variants. However, you miss out on features like a shark fin antenna, a rear wiper with washer and a rear spoiler. You also get a gloss black insert between the tail lamps, faux diffuser and silver-finished accents on the bumper.

Overall, the design remains simple and functional on both variants, and you don’t gain anything in terms of road presence or styling by upgrading to the HX 3.

Your car remains a base variant: The upgrade from HX 3 to HX 3 offers nothing in terms of styling, and your Exter would still look like a base variant from outside.

Hyundai Exter HX 2 Vs HX 3: Interior

Inside the cabin, the differences are more noticeable. The HX 2 gets an all-black interior theme with basic fabric upholstery. While it’s practical and easy to maintain, it doesn’t feel very premium. The HX 3, on the other hand, offers a dual-tone navy and grey cabin theme along with semi-fabric seats, which instantly makes the interior feel more modern and upmarket.

From the HX 3 variant, you also get an infotainment screen, which clearly uplifts the cabin, along with charging options for the front passengers.

Both variants come with essentials like adjustable rear headrests and driver seat height adjustment, but the HX 3 clearly feels more pleasant to be in owing to the updated colour scheme and touchscreen infotainment system.

Both HX 2 and HX 3 variants miss out on more premium elements like a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, footwell lighting and even a sunroof, which makes the cabin feel more airy.

Hyundai Exter HX 2 Vs HX 3: Features

The HX 2 is quite basic and misses out on key features. It does not get a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, speakers, or steering-mounted controls.

The HX 3 dramatically improves the experience by adding an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter), front and rear speakers and even steering-mounted audio controls. Front occupants get a Type-C charging port for added convenience.

Both variants offer keyless entry, front power windows, and manual AC, but the HX 3 feels far more complete with the infotainment package.

You can check out the variant-wise features of the Hyundai Exter in this report.

No need for aftermarket upgrades: For roughly Rs 40,000 more, Hyundai offers an infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, a charging port and even speakers. So if you were planning to buy the HX 2 and install a touchscreen unit from aftermarket sources, then it would make more sense to choose the HX 3, as the company-fitted system would be a better and a safer option.

Hyundai Exter HX 2 Vs HX 3: Safety

Both variants offer a strong set of standard safety features, including the likes of six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

However, the HX 3 adds a few useful extras like a rear parking camera and a day/night IRVM.

While the base variant is already well-equipped, these additions in the HX 3 improve convenience and confidence, especially for new drivers.

You can check out the HX 3 variant in detail in this report. However, if the added features don’t make a difference to you, then you should take a detailed look at the base-spec HX 2 variant.

Hyundai Exter HX 2 vs HX 3: Powertrain

The HX 2 and HX 3 variants are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. With this engine, you also get an optional petrol+CNG version. That being said, the HX 3 also comes with the option of an automatic transmission. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

CarDekho Says…

The HX 2 variant of the Hyundai Exter does a commendable job as a base model, especially if your priority is affordability and essential safety. However, it misses out on some of the basics that you get with the HX 3. From the HX 3, the Exter starts to feel well-rounded if you look at the interior. For a relatively small premium of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000, you get a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, better interior aesthetics, added convenience, and a couple of useful safety enhancements. The addition of an AMT option further widens its appeal, especially for buyers with high urban running.

For most buyers, the HX 3 makes a much stronger case as it offers a far more complete package without a significant jump in price. We strongly recommend you upgrade to the HX 3.

Image Source HX 2

Image Source HX 3