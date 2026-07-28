Maruti Brezza Facelift New Vs Old: What's Different In The 2026 Update?

Maruti has launched the much-awaited Brezza Facelift recently, and the SUV has got some design updates and an improved interior. The Brezza is already a proven formula for Maruti in the subcompact SUV segment and is high in the sales charts and is a favourite option for buyers. The SUV is being offered in four variants and in three powertrain options. How much did the Facelifted Brezza evolve from the previous model? Let’s take a look at it through this story!

Exterior

Front

While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the Brezza Facelift receives a few styling revisions to freshen things up. The front end now features a redesigned grille and a more sculpted bumper with a silver-finished lower air dam insert, lending the SUV a more mature and rugged look. The grille now gets a chrome finish instead of the previously offered blacked-out one.

The fog lamp cutout has been made sporty with a new shape, and a silver skid plate is provided in the lower bumper, giving the SUV a rugged feel. The LED tail lamp unit is identical to the previous Brezza.

Side

When viewed from the side, the Brezza Facelift looks almost identical to the outgoing model. It continues to feature chunky body cladding, blacked-out pillars and ORVMs, which lend the SUV a rugged yet sporty appeal.

Rear

Coming to the rear, the Brezza Facelift has retained the same rear design layout as that of the previous gen. Bold bumper, chunky silver skidplates, squared-off LED tail lamps, and an integrated roof spoiler.

Interior

Step inside the Brezza Facelift and the cabin layout will feel familiar. The biggest highlight is the new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a fresh brown-and-black interior theme that lends the cabin a more premium ambience.

The facelift also gets a new climate control panel borrowed from the Victoris, while features such as the leatherette upholstery, front centre armrest and leather-wrapped steering wheel have been carried over from the outgoing model. Rear seat occupants continue to get dedicated AC vents and a centre armrest, with no changes to the overall seating layout

Features & Safety

With the facelifted Brezza, Maruti has concentrated more on the cosmetic upgrades and some minor interior upgrades. So most of the features are carried over from the previous model, like Auto LED headlamps, ambient lighting, heads-up display, a single pane sunroof, 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, cooled glove box and connected car tech. However, features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new dual-zone climate control system and ventilated front seats are all added on the facelift.

On the safety front, the Brezza had 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, ESC (electronic stability control), Hill Descent Control, and a rear defogger. Features like front parking sensors, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic warning are all added with the Facelift. One important thing to notice here is that unlike the previous Brezza, the facelifted Brezza has been tested by the BNCAP and has achieved a 5-star safety rating, keeping it a step ahead in the safety department.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Brezza Facelift retains the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-CNG powertrain options from the outgoing model. The biggest mechanical update, however, is the introduction of the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, previously seen on the Fronx. Additionally, the manual gearbox has been upgraded from a 5-speed to a 6-speed unit, promising a more relaxed driving experience.

Here's a detailed look at the powertrain specifications of the Brezza Facelift and the outgoing Brezza:

Engine Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Brezza (old) Transmission 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 103 PS 88 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD

Price.

The Brezza Facelift was launched at Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-spec variant peaked at Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The previous Brezza was priced from Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 12.86 lakh. Here is the detailed variant-wise price difference that the Brezza went through.

Petrol Variant New Price Old Price Difference LXI MT Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.26 lakh +Rs 4,000 VXI MT Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 9.26 lakh No Difference VXI AT Rs 10.61 lakh Rs 10.60 lakh +Rs 1,000 ZXI MT Rs 10.50 lakh/Rs 10.65 lakh* Rs 10.40 lakh/ Rs 10.55 lakh* +Rs 10,000 ZXI AT Rs 11.85 lakh/Rs 12.05 lakh* Rs 11.75 lakh/ Rs 11.90 lakh* +Rs 10,000 / Rs 15,000 ZXI Plus AT Rs 13.55 lakh/Rs 13.70 lakh* Rs 12.86 lakh/ Rs 13.01 lakh* +Rs 69,000 Turbo-petrol LXI Rs 7.40 lakh - VXI MT Rs 8.55 lakh - ZXI MT Rs 9.85 lakh/Rs 9.99 lakh* - ZXI Plus MT Rs 11.16 lakh/Rs 11.31 lakh* - Petrol+CNG LXI MT Rs 9.30 lakh Rs 9.17 lakh +Rs 13,000 VXI MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.17 lakh -(Rs 17,000) ZXI MT Rs 11.50 lakh/Rs 11.65 lakh* Rs 11.31 lakh/ Rs 11.46 lakh* +Rs 19,000

*for dual-tone option

Rivals

The Brezza Facelift rivals the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

If you are confused between the Brezza Facelift and the Tata Nexon, here is our detailed comparison.

If you are confused between the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue, here is our detailed comparison.