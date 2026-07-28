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    Maruti Brezza Facelift New Vs Old: What's Different In The 2026 Update?

    Even with all the styling updates, the Brezza Facelift has become a bit more affordable!

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 19:06 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 19:06 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 19:06 IST
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    Brezza Facelift vs Old Brezza

    Maruti has launched the much-awaited Brezza Facelift recently, and the SUV has got some design updates and an improved interior. The Brezza is already a proven formula for Maruti in the subcompact SUV segment and is high in the sales charts and is a favourite option for buyers. The SUV is being offered in four variants and in three powertrain options. How much did the Facelifted Brezza evolve from the previous model? Let’s take a look at it through this story!

    Exterior

    Front

    While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the Brezza Facelift receives a few styling revisions to freshen things up. The front end now features a redesigned grille and a more sculpted bumper with a silver-finished lower air dam insert, lending the SUV a more mature and rugged look. The grille now gets a chrome finish instead of the previously offered blacked-out one. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift
    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    The fog lamp cutout has been made sporty with a new shape, and a silver skid plate is provided in the lower bumper, giving the SUV a rugged feel. The LED tail lamp unit is identical to the previous Brezza. 

    Side

    When viewed from the side, the Brezza Facelift looks almost identical to the outgoing model. It continues to feature chunky body cladding, blacked-out pillars and ORVMs, which lend the SUV a rugged yet sporty appeal.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift
    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Rear

    Coming to the rear, the Brezza Facelift has retained the same rear design layout as that of the previous gen. Bold bumper, chunky silver skidplates, squared-off LED tail lamps, and an integrated roof spoiler. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift
    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Interior

    Step inside the Brezza Facelift and the cabin layout will feel familiar. The biggest highlight is the new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a fresh brown-and-black interior theme that lends the cabin a more premium ambience. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift
    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    The facelift also gets a new climate control panel borrowed from the Victoris, while features such as the leatherette upholstery, front centre armrest and leather-wrapped steering wheel have been carried over from the outgoing model. Rear seat occupants continue to get dedicated AC vents and a centre armrest, with no changes to the overall seating layout 

    Features & Safety

    With the facelifted Brezza, Maruti has concentrated more on the cosmetic upgrades and some minor interior upgrades. So most of the features are carried over from the previous model, like Auto LED headlamps, ambient lighting, heads-up display, a single pane sunroof, 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger,  automatic climate control, cruise control, cooled glove box and connected car tech. However, features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new dual-zone climate control system and ventilated front seats are all added on the facelift.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    On the safety front, the Brezza had 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, ESC (electronic stability control), Hill Descent Control, and a rear defogger. Features like front parking sensors, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic warning are all added with the Facelift. One important thing to notice here is that unlike the previous Brezza, the facelifted Brezza has been tested by the BNCAP and has achieved a 5-star safety rating, keeping it a step ahead in the safety department. 

    Powertrain Options

    Under the hood, the Brezza Facelift retains the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-CNG powertrain options from the outgoing model. The biggest mechanical update, however, is the introduction of the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, previously seen on the Fronx. Additionally, the manual gearbox has been upgraded from a 5-speed to a 6-speed unit, promising a more relaxed driving experience. 

    Here's a detailed look at the powertrain specifications of the Brezza Facelift and the outgoing Brezza:

    Engine

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Brezza (old)

    Transmission

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power (PS)

    103 PS 

    88 PS

    110 PS

    103 PS 

    88 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    FWD 

    FWD

    Price.

    The Brezza Facelift was launched at Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-spec variant peaked at Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The previous Brezza was priced from Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 12.86 lakh. Here is the detailed variant-wise price difference that the Brezza went through. 

    Petrol

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Difference

    LXI MT

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    Rs 8.26 lakh 

    +Rs 4,000

    VXI MT

    Rs 9.26 lakh

    Rs 9.26 lakh 

    No Difference

    VXI AT

    Rs 10.61 lakh

    Rs 10.60 lakh

    +Rs 1,000

    ZXI MT

    Rs 10.50 lakh/Rs 10.65 lakh*

    Rs 10.40 lakh/ Rs 10.55 lakh*

    +Rs 10,000

    ZXI AT

    Rs 11.85 lakh/Rs 12.05 lakh*

    Rs 11.75 lakh/ Rs 11.90 lakh*

    +Rs 10,000 / Rs 15,000

    ZXI Plus AT

    Rs 13.55 lakh/Rs 13.70 lakh*

    Rs 12.86 lakh/ Rs 13.01 lakh*

    +Rs 69,000 

    Turbo-petrol

    LXI

    Rs 7.40 lakh

    -

    		  

    VXI MT

    Rs 8.55 lakh

    -

    		  

    ZXI MT

    Rs 9.85 lakh/Rs 9.99 lakh*

    -

    		  

    ZXI Plus MT

    Rs 11.16 lakh/Rs 11.31 lakh*

    -

    		  

    Petrol+CNG

    LXI MT

    Rs 9.30 lakh

    Rs 9.17 lakh 

    +Rs 13,000

    VXI MT

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 10.17 lakh

    -(Rs 17,000)

    ZXI MT

    Rs 11.50 lakh/Rs 11.65 lakh*

    Rs 11.31 lakh/ Rs 11.46 lakh*

    +Rs 19,000

    *for dual-tone option

    Rivals

    The Brezza Facelift rivals the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

    If you are confused between the Brezza Facelift and the Tata Nexon, here is our detailed comparison.

    If you are confused between the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue, here is our detailed comparison

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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