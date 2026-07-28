Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Kia Sonet: Which One Should You Choose?

Maruti has recently launched the much-anticipated Brezza Facelift with an introductory price of 7.4 lakh ex-showroom. The SUV has received some styling updates and got an updated cabin as well. As one of the most loved SUVs in the subcompact segment, the Brezza Facelift has serious competition in its reign.

The Kia Sonet is a worthy competitor with a long list of features and advanced safety features. In this story, let’s take a look at the detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet.

Price

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Kia Sonet Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 13.80 lakh

The Brezza Facelift starts at Rs 7.4 lakh while the Kia Sonet starts at Rs 7.41 lakh

The Maruti Brezza top variant price peaks at Rs 13.71 lakh while the Kia Sonet top trim peaks at Rs 13.80 lakh.

Dimension

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Kia Sonet Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm - Width 1790 mm 1790 mm - Height 1685 mm 1642 mm 43 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm -

Both the SUVs possess the same length, width and wheelbase, retaining the same cabin space and comfort.

The Brezza Facelift has a bit more height, translating to better headroom, and maintaining a solid, upright stance.

Colour Options

Maruti Brezza Facelift Kia Sonet Vivacious Orange Pewter Olive Lustrous Beige * Pearl White* Arctic White* Gravity Grey Sizzling Red* Imperial Blue Splendid Silver Clear White Magma Grey Matte Graphite Bluish Black Aurora Black Pearl Magma Red* Xclusive Matte Graphite

Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

The Brezza Facelift offers 7 shades to choose from, and the Kia Sonet is offered in 9 shades.

With the Facelift Brezza, Maruti has introduced two new shades, Lustrous Beige and Vivacious Orange.

Xclusive Matte Graphite colours are exclusive to the X-line trim of the Kia Sonet.

Both the SUVs offer dual-tone shades in selected variants.

Powertrain

Engine Maruti Brezza Facelift Kia Sonet Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 5MT 6iMT, 7DCT 6MT, 6AT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission, iMT- Intelligent Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission.

With the facelift, Maruti has retained the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre petrol engine with CNG powertrains from the previous Brezza

With the facelift, you now get a new 1-litre turbo petrol engine with 110 PS and 170 Nm of torque.

The Sonet offers a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

The Brezza can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Sonet can be had with either a 5- or 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed IMT, 6-speed AT or a 7- speed DCT transmission.

Both SUVs are offered in just a Front Wheel Drive configuration.

Features & Safety

Feature Maruti Brezza Facelift Kia Sonet Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Powered Driver Seat ❌ ✅ (4-way powered) Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Heads-up Display ✅ ❌ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System 7-speaker Bose Sound System Cruise Control ✅ ✅ (Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane sunroof Single-pane sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front and Rear) ✅ (Front and Rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ Blind Spot Warning ✅ ✅ Rear Cross Traffic Alert ✅ ❌ Safe Exit Warning ✅ ❌ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ Select Level-1 ADAS functions. ✅ Level-1 ADAS

Both SUVs offer a similar equipment list, such as Auto LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, ventilated front seats, single-pane sunroof, connected car tech. Safety features such as six airbags, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ESC, hill descent control, rear defogger, TPMS, and blind-spot warning are provided as well.

The Brezza is offered with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, while the Sonet is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Brezza gets a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, while the Sonet gets a 7-speaker Bose sound system.

Both SUVs are offered with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car-tech features.

Other Cars To Consider:

Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison story.

Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin. Here is our detailed comparison story.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment.

Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of convenience features and multiple engine choices.

Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment. Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways.

Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin.

Maruti Fronx / Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV siblings that offer great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country.