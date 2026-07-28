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    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Kia Sonet: Which One Should You Choose?

    Both SUVs have their own advantage in the powertrain scenario

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 19:56 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 19:56 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 19:56 IST
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    Brezza Vs Sonet

    Maruti has recently launched the much-anticipated Brezza Facelift with an introductory price of 7.4 lakh ex-showroom. The SUV has received some styling updates and got an updated cabin as well. As one of the most loved SUVs in the subcompact segment, the Brezza Facelift has serious competition in its reign. 

    The Kia Sonet is a worthy competitor with a long list of features and advanced safety features. In this story, let’s take a look at the detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet. 

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Kia Sonet

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh

    Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 13.80 lakh

    • The Brezza Facelift starts at Rs 7.4 lakh while the Kia Sonet starts at Rs 7.41 lakh 

    • The Maruti Brezza top variant price peaks at Rs 13.71 lakh while the Kia Sonet top trim peaks at Rs 13.80 lakh. 

    Dimension

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Kia Sonet

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm 

    3995 mm

    -

    Width

    1790 mm

    1790 mm

    -

    Height

    1685 mm

    1642 mm

    43 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm

    2500 mm

    -

    • Both the SUVs possess the same length, width and wheelbase, retaining the same cabin space and comfort. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Kia Sonet

    • The Brezza Facelift has a bit more height, translating to better headroom, and maintaining a solid, upright stance.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Kia Sonet

    Colour Options

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Kia Sonet

    Vivacious Orange

    Pewter Olive

    Lustrous Beige *

    Pearl White*

    Arctic White*

    Gravity Grey

    Sizzling Red*

    Imperial Blue

    Splendid Silver

    Clear White

    Magma Grey

    Matte Graphite

    Bluish Black

    Aurora Black Pearl
     

    Magma Red*
     

    Xclusive Matte Graphite
       

    Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

    • The Brezza Facelift offers 7 shades to choose from, and the Kia Sonet is offered in 9 shades. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Kia Sonet

    • With the Facelift Brezza, Maruti has introduced two new shades, Lustrous Beige and Vivacious Orange.

    • Xclusive Matte Graphite colours are exclusive to the X-line trim of the Kia Sonet.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Kia Sonet

    • Both the SUVs offer dual-tone shades in selected variants.

    Powertrain

    Engine

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Kia Sonet

    Engine 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power (PS)

    103 PS 

    88 PS

    110 PS

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    115 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    5MT

    6iMT, 7DCT

    6MT, 6AT

    Drivetrain

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    FWD 

    FWD 

    FWD 

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission, iMT- Intelligent Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission. 

    • With the facelift, Maruti has retained the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre petrol engine with CNG powertrains from the previous Brezza

    • With the facelift, you now get a new 1-litre turbo petrol engine with 110 PS and 170 Nm of torque. 

    • The Sonet offers a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. 

    • The Brezza can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. 

    • The Sonet can be had with either a 5- or 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed IMT, 6-speed AT or a 7- speed DCT transmission.

    • Both SUVs are offered in just a Front Wheel Drive configuration. 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Kia Sonet

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Powered Driver Seat

    ✅ (4-way powered)

    Ambient Lighting

    Heads-up Display

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ✅ 

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    7-speaker Bose Sound System

    Cruise Control

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front and Rear)

    ✅ (Front and Rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Blind Spot Warning

    Rear Cross Traffic Alert

    Safe Exit Warning

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅ Select Level-1 ADAS functions. 

    ✅ Level-1 ADAS
    • Both SUVs offer a similar equipment list, such as Auto LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, ventilated front seats, single-pane sunroof, connected car tech. Safety features such as six airbags, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ESC, hill descent control, rear defogger, TPMS, and blind-spot warning are provided as well.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Kia Sonet
    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Kia Sonet

    • The Brezza is offered with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, while the Sonet is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Kia Sonet

    • The Brezza gets a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, while the Sonet gets a 7-speaker Bose sound system. 

    • Both SUVs are offered with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car-tech features.

    Other Cars To Consider:

    Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison story.

    Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin.  Here is our detailed comparison story.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. 

    Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of convenience features and multiple engine choices.

    Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment. Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways. 

    Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin. 

    Maruti Fronx / Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV siblings that offer great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country. 

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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